Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

ADVERTISEMENT

Dining at one of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s 88 restaurants would be a dream come true for many, but that dream ended in disgust for one customer.

Gizzelle Cade, a lifestyle and beauty influencer who stopped by the chef’s Street Pizza, called out the restaurant in several TikTok posts earlier this month.

She said the establishment suffered from serious hygiene issues.

Highlights Influencer Gizzelle Cade accused Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza of failing to maintain hygiene standards earlier this month.

Millions of TikTok users sided with Cade, with some even urging health inspectors to investigate.

Ramsay recently addressed the fiasco and denounced both Cade’s allegations and the netizen response to them.

Her rant prompted several users of the platform to side with her, with one even demanding that someone “call the health inspector” on Ramsay.

He addressed the fiasco during a press interview on Tuesday, May 12, offering no apology.

RELATED:

Gordon Ramsay broke his silence surrounding Gizzelle Cade’s TikToks

Image credits: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Cade’s first TikTok video was recorded on April 2 inside the establishment in question.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m at the Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London. I want to tell you guys, never come here,” she can be heard saying in the clip.

Her next TikTok, recorded on the same date outside the venue, explained the reason for her fury.

Image credits: gizzellecade/TikTok

“I’m sitting at this restaurant enjoying a beautiful evening with my husband and my newborn baby, and I look up, and I see some woman with her dog on a wee-wee pad taking a p*ss and a sh*t.”

Worse, according to her, was that the restaurant’s staff did not act on the situation.

In France they sit their dogs at the tables in restaurants. In Gordan Ramsay’s they piss and poo in his restaurants. This lady was mad. pic.twitter.com/RfSSSitOWP — Danielle J (@HadiyaAwan94) May 11, 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

“I tell the waitress about this, and she doesn’t do anything about it. The manager was there the entire time. He said nothing,” she claimed.

The influencer shared that she attempted to have the 15 percent service charge removed, given her unpleasant experience, but was denied and ultimately paid the full bill.

Image credits: deepakThamizhK

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheDoCofIT

Ramsay spoke to TMZ in New York yesterday, where he called Cade’s allegations a smear campaign against his restaurant.

He told the outlet he reviewed the restaurant’s CCTV footage and found that “under no circumstances” did the dog make a mess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gordon Ramsay’s reaction came after Cade’s TikToks racked up millions of views and reactions online

Image credits: gizzellecade/TikTok

Cade’s first TikTok, which included footage of a Dachshund (aka sausage dog) playing on a mat inside the restaurant, has 21 million views as of this writing.

The video recorded outside the restaurant has reached 16 million views.

Three other TikToks posted by Cade, in which she can be heard criticizing Gordon Ramsay, also have views in the millions.

People favored Gizzelle’s argument that dogs inside food establishments compromise hygiene standards in her comment sections.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay says the only thing that’s full of s*** is the TikToker who started the social media smear campaign against his restaurant. pic.twitter.com/5AO5eDp2yZ — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

“Pets should stay at home,” one user wrote, while another, who identified themselves as a dog owner and assistance dog handler, remarked, “This is a massive no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I ever smell sh*t while I’m eating, I’m not paying,” a third user stated.

A fourth said her husband, an Environmental Health Officer, “let out a scream” after watching the videos.

Image credits: QUEENP0P

Image credits: DebriefLog

Another user advised Cade to “sue” the restaurant.

In his TMZ interview, Ramsay called the reactions “over exaggerated.”

Gizzelle Cade alleged that the owner of the dog compared the animal to her newborn child

Image credits: Google Maps

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Cade, the dog relieved itself on its training mat after encouragement from its owners.

Cade said that when she asked the owners about their conduct, calling what the dog did “unsanitary,” they compared it to her child, saying, “Your baby sh*ts and p*sses all the time wherever they want. What’s the difference?”

Cade claimed no one at the restaurant apologized for the inconvenience caused to her and her family or sanitized the area where the dog had allegedly urinated and defecated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Ingavar_Khaos

Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“When you go to a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at a minimum, you expect basic customer care and basic hygiene. My feeling is none of that was there that night,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An eyewitness who spoke to TMZ before Ramsay gave an account that matched the chef’s claim that the dog had not relieved itself inside the restaurant.

The official website for Gordon Ramsay states that dogs of any size are allowed at the Battersea establishment, but only in its outdoor area.

Other restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, welcome small or guide dogs inside.

“Super disappointed in this response. Everyone saw the video” a netizen expressed

Image credits: kim_Kash7409

Image credits: Leafs__21

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: scorpiodevane

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: imani_kundalini

Image credits: KittyyyKatJ

Image credits: 00HMARTIN

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: curseul

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: TheSoloWolf7

Image credits: DobeyIndia

Image credits: VONTUAZU

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: scarletcrimson0

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: isthatvark

Image credits: _unalulu

Image credits: XxDarthAngel

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dnyy3y

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Thee__Bombshell

Image credits: tagechamber

Image credits: beatrixvox

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Sophia199695

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dtrj787