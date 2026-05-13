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Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”
Gordon Ramsay, wearing a green shirt, speaks with a microphone in front of a sign. Tiktoker dog in restaurant.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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Dining at one of celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay’s 88 restaurants would be a dream come true for many, but that dream ended in disgust for one customer.

Gizzelle Cade, a lifestyle and beauty influencer who stopped by the chef’s Street Pizza, called out the restaurant in several TikTok posts earlier this month.

She said the establishment suffered from serious hygiene issues.

Highlights
  • Influencer Gizzelle Cade accused Gordon Ramsay’s Street Pizza of failing to maintain hygiene standards earlier this month.
  • Millions of TikTok users sided with Cade, with some even urging health inspectors to investigate.
  • Ramsay recently addressed the fiasco and denounced both Cade’s allegations and the netizen response to them.

Her rant prompted several users of the platform to side with her, with one even demanding that someone “call the health inspector” on Ramsay.

He addressed the fiasco during a press interview on Tuesday, May 12, offering no apology.

RELATED:

    Gordon Ramsay broke his silence surrounding Gizzelle Cade’s TikToks

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Stephanie Tacy/NurPhoto/Getty Images

    Cade’s first TikTok video was recorded on April 2 inside the establishment in question.

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    “I’m at the Gordon Ramsay pizza restaurant in London. I want to tell you guys, never come here,” she can be heard saying in the clip.

    Her next TikTok, recorded on the same date outside the venue, explained the reason for her fury.

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: gizzellecade/TikTok

    “I’m sitting at this restaurant enjoying a beautiful evening with my husband and my newborn baby, and I look up, and I see some woman with her dog on a wee-wee pad taking a p*ss and a sh*t.”

    Worse, according to her, was that the restaurant’s staff did not act on the situation.

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    “I tell the waitress about this, and she doesn’t do anything about it. The manager was there the entire time. He said nothing,” she claimed.

    The influencer shared that she attempted to have the 15 percent service charge removed, given her unpleasant experience, but was denied and ultimately paid the full bill.

    A tweet from Deepak K about Gordon Ramsay restaurant drama: "Man spent 20 years roasting people for undercooked chicken..."

    Image credits: deepakThamizhK

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: TheDoCofIT

    Ramsay spoke to TMZ in New York yesterday, where he called Cade’s allegations a smear campaign against his restaurant.

    He told the outlet he reviewed the restaurant’s CCTV footage and found that “under no circumstances” did the dog make a mess.

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    Gordon Ramsay’s reaction came after Cade’s TikToks racked up millions of views and reactions online

    Gordon Ramsay restaurant drama: A small dog on a pee pad inside a restaurant, sparking customer concern about hygiene.

    Image credits: gizzellecade/TikTok

    Cade’s first TikTok, which included footage of a Dachshund (aka sausage dog) playing on a mat inside the restaurant, has 21 million views as of this writing. 

    The video recorded outside the restaurant has reached 16 million views.

    Three other TikToks posted by Cade, in which she can be heard criticizing Gordon Ramsay, also have views in the millions.

    People favored Gizzelle’s argument that dogs inside food establishments compromise hygiene standards in her comment sections.

    “Pets should stay at home,” one user wrote, while another, who identified themselves as a dog owner and assistance dog handler, remarked, “This is a massive no.”

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    “If I ever smell sh*t while I’m eating, I’m not paying,” a third user stated.

    A fourth said her husband, an Environmental Health Officer, “let out a scream” after watching the videos.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Queen @QUEENPOP replying to TMZ about disgusting restaurant drama.

    Image credits: QUEENP0P

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: DebriefLog

    Another user advised Cade to “sue” the restaurant.

    In his TMZ interview, Ramsay called the reactions “over exaggerated.”

    Gizzelle Cade alleged that the owner of the dog compared the animal to her newborn child

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Google Maps

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    According to Cade, the dog relieved itself on its training mat after encouragement from its owners.

    Cade said that when she asked the owners about their conduct, calling what the dog did “unsanitary,” they compared it to her child, saying, “Your baby sh*ts and p*sses all the time wherever they want. What’s the difference?”

    Cade claimed no one at the restaurant apologized for the inconvenience caused to her and her family or sanitized the area where the dog had allegedly urinated and defecated.

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Ingavar_Khaos

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

    “When you go to a Gordon Ramsay restaurant, at a minimum, you expect basic customer care and basic hygiene. My feeling is none of that was there that night,” she said.

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    An eyewitness who spoke to TMZ before Ramsay gave an account that matched the chef’s claim that the dog had not relieved itself inside the restaurant.

    The official website for Gordon Ramsay states that dogs of any size are allowed at the Battersea establishment, but only in its outdoor area.

    Other restaurants, such as Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill, welcome small or guide dogs inside.

    “Super disappointed in this response. Everyone saw the video” a netizen expressed

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: kim_Kash7409

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Leafs__21

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: imani_kundalini

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: KittyyyKatJ

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: 00HMARTIN

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    A tweet about explosive restaurant drama, highlighting a detail customers can't unsee, with a user responding to TMZ.

    Image credits: curseul

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: TheSoloWolf7

    India's tweet from 2026, expressing disappointment with a response, possibly related to Gordon Ramsay restaurant drama.

    Image credits: DobeyIndia

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: VONTUAZU

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    A tweet reading, "This ain't Gordon. Years ago he would have flipped over something like this," commenting on restaurant drama.

    Image credits: scarletcrimson0

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: isthatvark

    A Twitter reply by @whateverjxc to @TMZ, asking How is it a smear campaign if the video proof is there, related to restaurant drama.

    Image credits: _unalulu

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: XxDarthAngel

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    A tweet from Masali pilled (@dnyy3y) replying to @TMZ, stating, "His arrogance bothers me. Everyone saw the video and he still denies it happened." A Gordon Ramsay restaurant drama customer detail.

    Image credits: dnyy3y

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: Thee__Bombshell

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: tagechamber

    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: beatrixvox

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

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    Gordon Ramsay Breaks His Silence On Explosive Restaurant Drama After Customers Spot Detail They “Can’t Unsee”

    Image credits: dtrj787

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

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    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get used to dogs in restaurants in Europe, but that's outside. Also, this isn't anything Ramsey could have known about - his manager, granted, blew it. This was a health code violation and should have been stopped in its tracks.

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    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You get used to dogs in restaurants in Europe, but that's outside. Also, this isn't anything Ramsey could have known about - his manager, granted, blew it. This was a health code violation and should have been stopped in its tracks.

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