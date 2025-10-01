A restaurant table set for two holds so much promise. It could be a first date, a heartfelt reunion, or a special celebration. But servers are the silent witnesses to the moments when that promise evaporates. An online community posed a poignant question to waiters: What's the saddest "I'm waiting for someone" story you've ever experienced?

#1 I was actually a hostess at the time and I was asked to take the table for a server. An old man came in asking for a table of 6 and he asked for 6 waters. I set up his table and I put his order in. He said it was his birthday. He was there for about an hour or 2 and nobody showed up. It was really sad. He ended up tipping me like $30 and he said "Sorry for the trouble." I still think about that guy. I hope he's doing okay :(.

#2 Got sat a “party of 15 to 20” for a woman’s bridal shower. Her mom decorated the table and chairs and the whole corner for the party, everyone in the restaurant could see there was going to be a party there on a busy Friday night. 4 people showed of the possible 20, that includes the future bride and mom. I didn’t even care about the money I was missing out on (four tables of my section gone on a busy weekend shift) I just felt so bad for her.

#3 Once at my shift I saw a really shy guy, you could see that he is on a budget, but omg, he was so trying so hard and looked so exited about upcoming date! He brought one rose, and asked what he can purchase on 10 euros to make this evening beautiful. My heart melted so much that I offered him for free two glasses of wine and a dessert (I was a manager). We put on a table some candles, and so he was sitting there and with the big smile waiting for his date to come. But she never came. He waited like 2 hours, nervously checking on his phone. When he left, he gave this rose to me and thanked for kindness towards him. He was so broke. So was my heart about this situation:(.

Many of the stories shared by servers are a direct, real-world consequence of "ghosting," the modern phenomenon of simply vanishing from someone's life without a word. If that sudden disappearance seems cruel, the data suggests it's the new normal. A Forbes survey found that a staggering 84% of Gen Z and Millennial daters have been ghosted, and 65% admit to ghosting someone else. ADVERTISEMENT These servers' stories show the analog collateral damage of that digital act. While the person doing the ghosting can just turn off their phone and move on, the person being stood up is left in a painfully public setting. The waiters become the unwilling audience to the slow, quiet heartbreak of someone staring at the door, checking their phone, and gradually realizing that the digital silence is now an empty chair.

#4 Ahhh, I haven’t bartended in a million years, but the saddest one was a guy in his 30s. He had a 2 top, asked for a bottle of top shelf champagne, candles lit, all that. Told me they were celebrating. No one showed. Guy looked morose, but had an appetizer, poured a glass of champagne for the person who wasn’t there, then asked for the bill. I felt bad he obviously got stood up, so I brought him a desert in the house. He smiled, and told me it was his anniversary. My face must’ve showed my sadness for him, so he clarified- his wife died of cancer a few month ago. It may have been the saddest thing I’ve seen.

#5 Ugh this one was tough;

I worked at a pretty fancy steakhouse in town, and we had a private dining room that could set up to 32 at a single, long table. To book the room we charged a $1500 deposit, which we then used to cover part of the bill (it was a deposit, not a room charge).

Anyways, this girl books it for 26 people, puts the deposit on her card. She shows up with her sister, and then after about 20 minutes, 2 of their ‘friends’ show up and sit at the opposite end of this giant table from the birthday girl and her sister.

Nobody else came. They waited an hour, the birthday girl was sobbing, the other two just awkwardly left. It was awful.

I’m grateful to my manager, who in a moment of compassion refunded the whole deposit back onto the poor girls card. I felt terrible for her.

#6 I was a server for 5 years and the most heartbreaking experience I had was an older woman, probably in her 60's was waiting for her grandson to come meet her for lunch. When I greeted her at the table she was very excited as i assumed she didn't see him much. As time went by no one showed up so she decided to order. Towards the end of her meal no had shown up so it being a slow shift, me and my gf (we worked together at the same resteratunt which is where we met), decided to just talk with her for a little bit and give her some company. We both felt so sad for this sweet old lady but we could tell that simple act of kindness made her day. shame on that grandson.

However, one of the most powerful themes to emerge from these threads is that not every solo diner at a table for two has been stood up. Some of the most touching stories involve people who are actually grieving. ADVERTISEMENT As grief counselor Dr. Bill Webster advises, it's important for people to observe holidays and special occasions in ways that feel comfortable for them after a loss, and for many, that means continuing a tradition. There is no right or wrong way to handle these moments. This is the story behind some of the most gut-wrenching accounts from waiters: a person comes in on an anniversary or birthday, orders two meals, and spends the evening talking to the empty chair across from them. In these moments, the other person isn't late; they're gone.

#7 A six-year-old boy came every day with his older brother at lunchtime and for almost a month they ordered three plates of food and always left one. When I attended to them, the boy told his older brother to ask his mother for lunch because she was already arriving, but their mother never came. The boy's older brother asked me to give the food to someone who needed it when they left and he told me that his mother had died and that he did not know how to explain to his little brother that his mother was not coming back, but that this cafeteria It was the last place where she had taken her little brother to eat and that is why the boy believed that she would return for the dinner.

#8 I used to work birthdays at a science museum.



So, one weekend, the birthday family arrives, I escort them back to their room as usual and start talking with the mom about how she wants things to go, setting up the room, etc. She mentions that they just moved here and her son doesn't have many friends yet. So they invited one cousin about their son's age, and then just invited the kid's entire (2nd grade maybe? ) class to the party.



An hour goes by and the little cousin has shown up, but nobody else. The little dude invited every kid in his class and not one of them showed up.



Now to be honest, the birthday boy himself didn't seem that concerned. He and his cousin were happily playing with each other the whole time. I just don't think he was really that warmed up to the kids in his class to begin with.



But the mom was *heart broken*. She had set this party up for her son, had bought a birthday package that included a private room, general admission for all guests, and me taking a dewar of liquid nitrogen to the room and making ice cream for the party, she had high hopes for this. And nobody showed. And she was in tears.



And she asked me to go out the museum and just invite random kids in to her son's birthday party. Just so that there would be at least some other kids for him to play with.



And this is the part that I'll never forget.



We found a half dozen kids who were interested in coming to the party. And the mom was very grateful to them.



But word also got out to the staff. And the staff absolutely *rallied* around this kid.



Other employees showed up to sing him happy birthday. Some staffers went to the gift shop to buy him gifts. One of my managers got the family vouchers for future admission. We have a mascot, a "robot", who will walk around and play with guests, and he showed up to the party with some gifts from our gift shop. I brought down the materials for making a couple of different types of home-made slime, and made slime with the kids. One of my coworkers, one of the smartest and kindest people I've ever met, spoke with the mom about the son's interests, and discovers the birthday boy is a fan of the Avengers. So he goes back to where we have a laser-etcher on display, and comes back with a wood-burning that is a picture of the Avengers wishing the son "Happy Birthday".



By the end of the party, the mom was in tears again, but for a very different reason. A few days later she she sent us the sweetest letter about how much it all meant to her.



I worked 3 to 5 birthdays a weekend, every weekend, for about 5 years, and they were always fun. But that was the absolute BEST day at work I've ever had.

#9 Not the waitstaff, but the “Wait-er.”



I had set an OKCupid date at this nice coffee shop in Brooklyn. I get there, *and I know the barista from college.* I’m the only person in the shop at the time, so we talk a little, awkwardly. Gradually other customers arrive, so she attends to them and I attend to my phone.



It gets to the point where my date is 20 minutes late and hasn’t been responding to my messages asking about an ETA. I’m sweating. Profusely. I’m so embarrassed that I’m probably being stood up in front of someone who I had several classes with years prior and knows most of my friends. I feel so humiliated.



Then my date walks in.





Stands there for a moment.





AND WALKS RIGHT BACK OUT THE DOOR



Barista: “Was that her?”



Me: “Yup.”



Barista: “What an a*****e.”



That comment made things slightly better.

While a romantic no-show is painful, many waiters pointed out that the saddest cases are when someone is waiting for friends who never arrive. As an article in Essence magazine explores, the letdown from a friend can often cut deeper than one from a potential partner. A bad date is a failed interview with a near-stranger; being stood up by your friends feels like a fundamental betrayal of trust and loyalty from the people who are supposed to be your support system. The servers who witness these moments describe a different kind of sadness. It’s not the sharp sting of romantic rejection, but the hollow, vulnerable look of someone realizing their chosen family has forgotten them. It's the person who excitedly decorated a table for their own birthday party, only to sit there for hours as their calls go to voicemail, a truly soul-crushing scene to witness.

#10 Place I used to work at had a man come in every night for a week, wait for a few hours, order food and drinks, then leave with no one showing up.



Later learned he was just trying to cope with his wife's death, believing that she'd arrive to greet him at the restaurant were they had their first date.

#11 A woman came in 4 nights in a row just in case she got the day wrong. She’d sit at the bar wearing the same flowery dress every night and would hopefully look at the door every single time it opened. Left in tears the first two nights when we closed, the third and fourth nights she just stared vacantly at the door until we had to make sure she left.



I never saw her again, I don’t think any other staff did either but we all felt really bad for her. She got a couple free drinks and apps, we didn’t even care if it was a scam cause she seemed so broken about it.

#12 Im not a waiter but i got one hell of a story.



I was going for a friends party at a restaurant and when i got there there was a kid sitting by the door. He was also comming to the party. When i told the waiters i was there for the party as well they called my friend and he identified me immediately but had never seen the kid before. As it turned out his friend who invited him to the party had the party days before and gave him the wrong date. We felt bad for the kid so we let him join our party.

That day i made a new friend.

If you're going to get stood up, you might as well do it in an ideal location. The hosts of the Fluently Forward podcast humorously broke down the "best date spots to be stood up in," and their logic is surprisingly sound. They argue that the best places are those that offer plenty of distractions and an easy exit strategy, so you're not left feeling trapped in the spotlight of your own rejection. Their top picks include places like a busy bar with TVs, where you can easily shift your focus to a game, or a coffee shop with great people-watching. A museum or a bookstore also ranks high because you can simply continue the activity on your own without feeling out of place. It’s a modern, strategic approach to dating that acknowledges getting stood up is a real possibility, and needs a backup plan.

#13 Not a server (anymore or at the time) but I still remember this one like 20 years later.



My DnD group was currently that week without a place to game, so we went to the local Dennys. We told the waitress that we would be there for about 6 hours. (Yes we tipped her very well for camping that long).



Anyway about an hour into our session this guy comes in and sits at a two top in clear view of me. He sets a single rose on the table and sits down. When the waitress took his drink order he was all smiles.



Nothing really dramatic happens, but over the next four hours or so I just watch his body language change. He checks his phone like every 2 or 3 minutes. Never gets a call, never seems to get or send a text. Finally after the four hours he just gets up, leaves a 20 on the table (he only ordered a soft drink as far as I could tell, and just walks out.



No idea why but that image of the table, a single drink, the tip, and the abandoned rose stayed with me all my life.

#14 This is similar:



A man in his 80s used to come in on his own every night, without fail. Always ordered the same thing, was genuinely lovely to the staff. It turned out his wife had died a few years previously and coming to the restaurant and talking to waiters was the only social interaction he had all day.



We ended up giving him free meals everyday just so he could keep coming.

#15 Happened to my friend. She was a hostess at a restaurant and sat this old lady at a table while she was waiting for her friend. She stayed there for a few hours asking every now and then if her friend had showed up. My friend was heartbroken and told this to her coworker who was working the other side of the restaurant. Turns out her coworker also had an old lady alone at a table who had been waiting patiently for her friend. The ladies got a chance to chat a bit before they left, so it was a happy ending at least!

For those who are genuinely being stood up, the immediate aftermath is a cocktail of humiliation and disappointment. The dating app Bumble emphasizes the importance of reclaiming the moment. Instead of slinking out the door, they suggest taking control of the narrative. The first step is acknowledging the situation and then deciding how you want to handle it on your own terms. Their advice is to turn the painful experience into an act of self-care. Go ahead and order that expensive appetizer you were going to share, get a fancy cocktail, or just enjoy a meal in peace. Another great tip is to call a friend and turn the night into a spontaneous catch-up. It’s about refusing to let someone else’s rudeness ruin your evening and, instead, choosing to treat yourself with the kindness you were denied. Have you ever had to bear witness to this heartbreaking solo performance, or perhaps you have been a one-man band at the losing end of the equation? Tell us your troublesome tale below!

#16 Okay, this story did not happen to me, but to my friend.



My friend was a manager (still is)at a pretty fancy restaurant. She was working during valentine's day.



A guy walk in, pretty nicely dressed, but not too nicely, kind of nervous.



He's walked to a table for two, since it was valentine, the restaurant did it's best to give off a romantic atmosphere, Rose's on the table, love themed dessert, etc.



The guy order a water, and start to wait. When the waiter tries to take his order he tells he is waiting for someone. He waits for an hours, the two, and then three. Each time sending checking his phone, trying to call someone.



After a while, my friend goes to talk to him. This guy had lost his girlfriend of 6 years (he was 24 at the time) 2 years ago and it was his first date ever since.



After that, she talked to him a bit more, about him, how life is etc etc.



Turns out they had quite a bit in common, so they exchanged contact.



A lot happened afterward, but they've been happily married for 2 years now (he is now 30, she is 28).

#17 I had a regular who would always come in with his wife. One day he sat in my section and I noticed his wife wasn’t with him. I asked “where’s your wife today” he replied “she’s in heaven waiting for me”. Immediately I died inside 😭😭😭😭🥺.

#18 Not exactly a waiter, but I was working at a bar a few years back and there often was this girl (in her early twenties maybe) who sometimes used to meet her mother at the bar (maybe about every 2 or 3 months).



The thing is, more often than not the mother either came extremely late (1 or 2 hours at least) ot didn't came at all. When she came, there often was a huge tension between the two. It was obvious that they had some unresolved issues.



Watching the girl wait for hours even if it was clear that the mother wouldn't come on that day always broke my heart. As a barkeeper and since she was a regular, I tried my best to engage a conversation with her to distract her a little, but there's only so much you can do.



Fun fact: Years after I stopped working at that bar, I met her at a random party and we had a great evening / night together. She told me that she 'broke up' with her mother tho.

#19 Not a waiter here.

On my 18th birthday this girl invited me out to drink with her friends, because all of mine were too young to drink. I said no at first, but they insisted so I went along. Got there when they said they would. Ended up waiting at the bar 2 hours before they showed up. Had a short introduction and then they went off to the bathroom. One of her friends came back out and told me that she wanted me to leave. It really hurt, but I didn't see the point of arguing.



Worst part was when I got home I found out she was spreading lies that I had stalked her to the bar and told all our mutual friends. One hell of an 18th birthday.

#20 Not a waiter but a patron at the restaurant.



My girlfriend had taken me out to this local niche type restaurant, one of the ones that was the type where you could get vintage old game and stuff to play while you got your food. As we get in and seated young man around my age at the time (think 18-20 ish) comes in holding a nice bunch of flowers and he is dressed really nice with the hair done up and everything. it clearly took him a lot of preparation. So me and my girlfriend order nd talk and enjoy the evening and we realize that this guy is still alone. after an hour we have our food and are eating but hes still sitting there drinking a soda and checking his phone, then the door, then his phone, every 5 minutes. This went on for the whole 2 ish hours we where there, it became obvious by his increasing anxiety and glum look that he must've known he was stood up but either couldn't accept it yet or was still desperately holding out hope.



Me and my girlfriend felt so bad for him that when we paid our bill we gave the waitress extra money to send him a cheesecake, waitress ended up giving him 2 just because she felt bad as well.





to this day it still sticks with me seeing that poor kid go through that. And it boggles my mind because the guy wasnt bad looking, there wasnt anything apparently wrong with him, not that it would justify it if there was, it just adds to the confusion. people can really be s****y sometimes.



Edit: some people commented on the waitress giving him 2 pieces. I meant it more in the sense that she gave him 2 pieces but in the sense of a double portion. Not 2 separate servings to rub it in. I apologize for not clarifying that.

#21 This gentleman in his mid forties came to my restaurant frequently and would not order his drink until “his wife got there”. He would wait for a few minutes, then pull out a framed picture of a woman, set it on the table, and proceed to order his food and drink. He would talk to the framed picture and have dinner with “her” about once a week. I noticed him doing this often and told my coworker I thought it was cute he was having dinner with his late wife and she replied,”Oh, no that’s not his wife. He found that picture at good will and has been a relationship with it ever since. He told me that a long time ago”. What did I expect from working right off the freeway in crack town. Very true story, no lie.

#22 We had a 21st birthday party booked for 20, the family showed up early with a few friends. They had a few drinks and let the staff know some of the party were running late. Half an hour in, when the late people were supposed to arrive, two friends left.



An hour went by and the birthday group ordered. Got their starters, told the service staff some more people were coming. About two hours in the mother said just bring the mains out.



It was so sad, I felt so bad for them. Being stood up by *fourteen* people, and the two friend who *did* show up didn’t even eat.

#23 I was the sad shmuck on December 23rd, 2019.



I had set up a date with an amazing girl from Tinder, we had a lot in common, VERY attractive, and she lived close by. We agreed over Snapchat to meet at a Red Robins in the area for our first date even though she would be a little late.



I got to the restaurant on time, because I had no idea what a little late meant, and got a table with a view of the door and started waiting.



The first 15 minutes passed with me excitedly telling the waitress I was expecting someone and wouldn't be ordering yet.



The next 15 minutes passed with me openly staring at the door, sitting up whenever someone would walk in.



After 45 minutes, the waitress asked if I wanted anything, and I told her I was still waiting while I watched the door anxiously.



At one hour I was planning on leaving soon and swinging by Target on my way home. I realized I hadn't given this girl my number, and I didn't have data, so we had no way of communicating.



15 minutes later I was about to muster up the courage to leave when two waitresses that had stopped by previously came to tell me they felt so sad and wanted to buy me a milkshake. I thanked them, but told them I had lost my appetite and half-heartedly joked that this wouldn't even be the worst thing that happened to me today. My childhood dog had been put down earlier that morning and I had spent the hours before the date DIGGING HER GRAVE. I told one of the waitresses - Jacy, who's kindness I will always remember - that I had no way of communicating with my date without WiFi, to which she responded by giving me her hotspot password.



I connected as fast as I could and opened Snapchat to find dozens of messages from my date, explaining how her only good pants were locked in the dryer and if I minded that she showed up in sweats. I sent her my number and told her I would be glad if she showed up at all. A few minutes later, she walked in, and explained that she had been in the parking lot for the past 15 minutes, not getting a response from me, thinking that I had stood her up, and was about to leave when she got my text.



We're still grateful to the waitress, Jacy for helping us get together.

#24 Not a waiter, but worked at a coffee shop for several years and made friends with tons of regulars. One of the regulars, we'll call him J, was working on his PHD in Art History or something to that effect at the university near us. He came in one day, got his usual tea and asked if I could charge him for a latte, but make it later, no big deal. I was bussing tables and asked who the latte was for and very excitedly expressed that he was meeting a lady and it was "kind of a date". He was an awkward kind of guy, but very interesting and incredibly friendly. One hour passes, no show, two, no show, finally three, he's looking despondent and starts collecting his things and leaves.



She showed up 20 minutes later asking about J. Apparently they got their times completely mixed up. He comes in the next day and I mention that she came in looking for him and he looked so excited. I found out a week or so later from him that she basically blew him off a second time. He was so crestfallen, it broke my heart.

#25 My co workers just told me this story last week and I cried! I work @ a semi-classy seafood restaurant in southeast Michigan and the host who has been working there for a long time said she had the sweetest old man who came with a single rose and vase, set it up himself and ordered a bottle of champagne, sitting by the table in a chiller and everything...and he just waited. For a date that never showed. Literally cried when she told me this!



Another one they had was the guy who set up the reservation called to cancel it the day of and asked the host to please inform his date. They told him they obviously didn’t have her number and he just hung up. The woman showed up dressed to the nine and was stunning apparently. His loss!

#26 Back in college, I always picked up the Christmas buffet shift (which is really awesome shift since we had banquet hall so OT with holiday pay and tips \) there was this old woman who's would show up every year and always had table for 2. It was such regular thing that owner would reserve the table for her and even arrange for where her table was (near his family table so she would get the best service).





She would always arrive alone, before the dinner rush, never order any drinks just calmly get her meal and eat. She always left a big tip ($50 in a christmas card). After she was done she would ask for taxi to be called and thank the staff.





Turns out her husband died few years before I started there, and that was what they always did for Christmas. Reason she was ate lone after her death? Her kids forgot about her and just leave her in the retirement home.





Happy part of the story, the owner paid for her meal, cab, reservation, literally everything came out of his pocket. Even the tip started to come out of his pocket, well he kept the letter in his office. Why? Cause he was that pissed off about kids abandoning their parent on Christmas. 100k corp event? Not a single instruction from him. One old lady alone on Christmas? He would handpick the staff that served her, didn't care how that affected everyone else's Christmas meal.

#27 The wait-er here.

This was at my first job when I was maybe 16 or 17 and didn't have many friends. I had been asked by coworkers to go bowling one afternoon. I was excited to go as I didn't really get to go hang out with anyone very much and my crush was the one who asked me to go. I got the details from my crush via text and got to the bowling alley a little early to make sure I had the right place. I headed in and realized i was the first one there. Over the next hour, I called reach person who had said they were going and each one sent me to voicemail. I'm pretty sure the alley staff thought I was being sketchy as hell too. I ended up going home and just never brought it up at work, even though I know my manager would have gone off on the staff for doing that to me (dude had a soft spot for me and told me I was like the kid he never had, he was a really kind man).

#28 I wouldn’t call it pitiful to watch, but my own story is that I came to a hookah lounge looking to meet up with a girl I liked (just met) and her male friend. I got us a table in the back, and waited for about 30+ minutes. She said she was walking and was on the way. But eventually the male friend won, he didn’t want to go and convinced her to go with him someplace else. Afterwards she let me know that he was probably just jealous and told me when we got together in the future she just wouldn’t invite him. We ended up hanging out several times after that.



Looking back at our interactions, it seems like she likes the attention, but feels bad sometimes when it gets out of hand and hurts someone else. Don’t know if she just pity’s me or if she was genuine. A lot more has happened since......don’t think I’ll respond the next time she texts me (might just need to let it go).

#29 Not my story but my sister. There was a boy in my niece's class. Think 3rd-4th grade? Kinda chubby, quiet kid. He invited people to his birthday party. My sister made my niece go to be polite. Luckily she did cause only my niece went from the classroom. His mother was so happy she went. My sister felt so bad for him. But I think he was just happy ONE person came to his party. So when my neice had her birthday party at a skating rink, she invited him too. He was ecstatic! I met the boy. Very good kid and he had a blast at her party.



I think some of the kids wanted to go to his party but the parents were just too lazy. Seriously parents, imagine if that was your kid's party. I make my son go to EVERY birthday party. And all the kids, including my son, love it.

#30 I (male) was waiting for my date (female) when the waitress asked "Want any water before he gets here? Ah I mean she gets here? Wait no ... water?"



"Water please," I replied.



EDIT: If you're reading this and you don't have some water within reach, your mom is a ho.

#31 They had a reservation for 12 people. It was the girl's 17th birthday and she arrives first with her boyfriend. Her dad comes a few minutes later. The 3 of them wait about 45 minutes and decide to just order. They eat and are about to leave, when the rest of her family shows up drunk. They make a scene about how they weren't hungry and had to show up so nobody would be mad at them for not coming, eat her cake and leave. The birthday girl was crying and her dad and boyfriend were trying to console her.

#32 Had a lady probably in her late 70s, early 80s come in with her daughter for a birthday dinner. They got there early and set up some small decorations on the table: a bouquet or two, some balloons.





They waited for over an hour and a half before they told me that they guessed no one was coming and they'd go ahead and order. They had invited over a dozen people, and no one even called. I told the lady that the people she invited were missing out, and we chatted for a bit. I tried to make sure that I checked in on her a lot, made small talk, c*****d a few dad jokes, and while she was very sweet, you could tell she was disappointed.





I mean, at her age, who knows how many birthdays you have left...at that point in your life I feel like family and friends would be the most important thing to you. They finished, thanked me, left a tip, and departed.





Later that evening, about *five hours later*, two young men, about 20-25 showed up and asked if the such-and-such birthday party had been seated yet. I told them they'd missed a fun dinner, and that it had ended hours ago. They didn't seem to care and just ambled out.





EDIT: Forgot to mention that the daughter *was* texting the would-be guests but got no answers.

#33 Not a someone, but a something.



This happened about 2 months ago, so it was during COVID, everyone has to wear masks, have their temperature checked to be allowed in the restaurant. I was appointed as the guy who is in charge of being the host, where I make sure they have their temperature checked and then appoint them a seat.



Then came across a girl, who was clearly not a local, was really cute and shy, spoke in a really soft tone. I checked her temperature, got her a seat, served her food when it was ready, and that was it.



Since this wasn't during peak hours, I always glance around the whole area to see if customers are done eating and ready to have their table cleaned, or see if any customers needed some assistance with anything. Then I noticed the girl had already finished her food for over 20-30 minutes or so, was just sitting there, seemingly waiting for something. I didn't approach her because I didn't want to come across as a busybody so I just continued on with my work.



Then she finally left and I went over to her table to clean it up, and I noticed she left a note that she wrote on the napkin. It went,



"Thanks for the food, it was really delicious. But why wasn't my ice cream offered to me? Also, the boy (referring to me) was really polite."



For context, whenever a customer orders an ice cream from us, they had to self collect at the counter with their receipt, this is a standard for us because they want the customers to finish their food first before preparing their dessert, as most people won't eat the main dish with the dessert. But unfortunately our managers never made it a duty to let the customers know about it, so I always have people asking where their ice cream is.



I felt so incredibly bad, that I took the napkin to my colleagues managing the counter to read it, and that girl was stuck in my mind for the rest of the day, knowing that she didn't get her ice cream because she was shy and didn't want to make it seem like she was complaining that she didn't get her ice cream, so she sat in silence waiting to have her ice cream served, but ultimately left.

#34 Years ago when I was bartending a man showed up in the early afternoon and told me that he was waiting on someone, and when I asked he told me that it was his ex-wife and that they were celebrating that day. Now that was something that I wasn’t about to dig into so I just went on with my work but once she arrived they seemed remarkably friendly with each other and started ordering the works. Steaks, expensive drinks, appetizers they only took a bite or two of, and multiple desserts. Towards the end of the meal while chatting with the two of them I made the mistake of asking what they were celebrating. They told me that it was the birthday of their son who passed away, and every year they get together despite their divorce to celebrate him, order all his favorite food, and drink all his favorite drinks. They got a bit misty eyed but this seemed like a therapeutic experience for them. I on the other hand had to take 5 in the walk in freezer to have a little cry afterwards.

#35 Not my story, happened to my roommate. He worked at an old diner that had a fair amount of veterans as regulars. There was one group that came in and shared a meal every 3 months and caught up with each other’s lives, been doing it since they got back from serving together in the Korean War. Over the years the group had gotten smaller as some passed on. By the time my roommate started working there the group was down to 3, then down to 2 by the end of that year. The last two kept coming back for over a year until one day the last guy came in and after a few cups of coffee said “I guess I’m all that’s left.” He never did come back as far as my roommate remembers.