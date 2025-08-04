Family Treats Wedding As A Convenient Time And Place To Celebrate Everyone Else’s Occasions
A wedding doesn’t have to be royal to leave a nice lasting impression. Even on a budget, couples find ways to organize a smooth ceremony, serve tasty food, and play boppy tunes.
But when Reddit user Crimson-Iris went to her cousin’s destination wedding, all of the bride and groom’s efforts were spoiled by some of the guests.
Some people used their special day as an opportunity to make grand announcements and throw their own parties, which became everything the attendees talked about.
Wedding etiquette can vary based on cultural backgrounds and personal preferences
But there are some things that guests just shouldn’t do
Image credits: Crimson-Iris
