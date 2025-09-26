Internet user Brianna went viral online after asking women to share the most ridiculous, unhinged, and ludicrous reasons why men have ever gotten mad at them. Scroll down for their stories. A note of warning, though: they might make you so angry that you might lose a big chunk of your remaining faith in humanity.

Something you’ve probably already noticed about people is that they’re not entirely rational. Sometimes, their emotions flare up so much, and they start lashing out or spouting the most illogical opinions. Nobody’s immune to this. But some folks struggle with their emotional intelligence so much that they take things way too far .

#1 He didn't talk to me for WEEKS because I took my son to visit his dad....

AT THE CEMETERY.

RELATED:

#2 Because I wanted back on my depression medicine. I was a POS for not trusting God to take it away. God did take it away when I left him.

#3 Mine got mad at me this weekend because I have a tan line. Said it’s because I’ve been outside working in the garden in my bathing suit to “show off” for the construction guys building a house next door. We live at the lake 🙄 also I’m 45 and have no desire to attract male attention at this point in life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brianna’s post on TikTok got a ton of attention online. It garnered 1.7 million views, 97.3k likes, 53.8k comments at the time of writing. Clearly, the sensitive topic was one that resonated with a lot of internet users. Unfortunately, lots of people have to deal with individuals who struggle with their emotional intelligence every single day. The bad news is that far from everyone develops these skills naturally. The good news? You can learn to be more emotionally intelligent, just like any other skill. In a nutshell, according to Verywell Mind, people with high emotional intelligence (abbreviated as EI or EQ) tend to be: Self-aware Empathetic Perceptive Expressive Good at regulating their emotions Able to stay motivated while working toward their goals In possession of strong social and communication skills

#4 He got mad at me for getting SA when I was a child. “Another man got to have that experience with you before me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 He was mad at me, because the funeral of my dad took too long. He stayed at home with our 2yo, when I got back, still crying, we got into a huge argument.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Well..he cheated. i found out then he got mad at me for finding out.

Emotionally intelligent individuals are able to perceive, understand, and manage their own emotions, as well as those of others. These are all vital skills to have, both in your private and professional life. If you want to improve your EQ, you should start by reflecting on your level of self-awareness. Try to get to grips with your emotions and understand how they impact your beliefs, behaviors, and the people around you. ADVERTISEMENT Something else that can help you strengthen your emotional intelligence is practicing mindfulness techniques. In essence, this means becoming more present with both your thoughts and emotions. When upset at someone, you could, for example, try a deep breathing exercise and give yourself room to consider your strategy. It’s a much wiser approach than lashing out at the other person.

#7 He would get mad when he would find out that my paychecks we're higher than his. I had to pay for stuff when it was...I was young so please don't be mean. I live a totally different life now.

#8 I worked a 12 hour shift in a Covid ICU. Got home from work and didn’t cook him dinner. He was home 4 hours before I was…

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 My ex started an argument because I wasn’t paying enough attention to him *the day* my brother died.

If you decide to work with a therapist, they might suggest that you try cognitive behavioral therapy to improve your emotional regulation. Essentially, the mental health professional will teach you healthy coping mechanisms so you can handle difficult emotions. Also, you can always enrol in social and emotional learning programs for adults so you can strengthen your empathy, identity, and communication skills. Meanwhile, the Harvard Business Review urges people to recognize and name their emotions. Here are some questions to ask yourself: What emotions are you feeling right now? Can you name them? When in a stressful situation, what emotions typically arise? How would you like to respond in these situations? Can you stop to pause and reconsider your response?

#10 He got mad over my C-section scars.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 I bought steak from Costco instead of Kroger. I lost privilege to money and got the silent treatment for a month. I was a sahm.

#12 While I was driving, I looked over my shoulder to change lanes. He immediately punched me in the face because I must have been looking at another guy. Then he made me turn down a gravel road and get out. I had to drop to my bare knees, ask for forgiveness and bark like a dog. If I had not finally escaped him, I wouldn't be here today.

ADVERTISEMENT

On top of that, don’t be scared of asking your colleagues, family, and friends for feedback on your emotional intelligence, empathy, and adaptability. This is easier said than done, but it’s usually unbiased outsiders’ perspectives that can help us grow as individuals. ADVERTISEMENT What is the dumbest, most bizarre reason why anyone has ever gotten mad at you, Pandas? How did you react, and what was the fallout like? How would you rate your emotional intelligence? If you’ve got a moment, share your thoughts in the comments at the bottom of this post.

#13 My ex got mad at me for saying his nephew(barely 2yrs old) was cute and his excuse was that it’s still a boy.

#14 He said he wanted a divorce, and then I said okay cool and moved on, and he got mad at me for actually agreeing to the divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Putting on makeup, cause it was for "other men."

#16 “What are you crying about? You knew this was going to happen” 30 minutes after I identified my sisters body after a high speed roll over, she was trapped under the truck.

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 I wear sandals for men....not because it's summertime.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 i said “ready freddy?” and he got SUPER PISSED and yelled “WHO THE F**K IS FREDDY?!” and he was serious.

#19 Wait I might win. Back in 2015 the guy I was with cheated on me cause I liked a picture of Nick Jonas. He said he wanted me to feel the same way he did when he saw the liked photo.

#20 My ex got mad at me for looking both ways before crossing the street… he said I was just looking for attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Husband is mad right now seeking a divorce because my tone is not excited when I talk to him like when I talk to my daughter. I'm fighting cancer......

#22 He was mad at me for asking for an epidural after being in labor with our baby for more than 24 hours after being induced with Pitocin. I was in agony and exhausted. He felt I should have been able to do it “naturally.”

#23 He asked me if I think about him when I put a tampon in and i said no, he was genuinely mad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 He got mad because I cheated on him with JON BON JOVI in a DREAM HE HAD….yes… a DREAM! And then brought it up EVERY TIME a Bon Jovi song came on 🤣 (true story)

ADVERTISEMENT

#25 My ex husband got mad because I took my phone to the bathroom, said I must be cheating. Take a guess as to who the real cheater was.

#26 I had preeclampsia. Both me and my baby almost d**d. It was “my fault.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#27 Because I asked to go to the hospital when I had a 104 fever at 8 months pregnant....he took me when I passed out. Still said it was all in my head.

#28 I touched a girls necklace excitedly because it was sapphire and I’m a Virgo. My Ex accused me of being a lesbian and hitting on her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 He told me to put only $20 in gas. I didn’t stop it in time so it was $21 and some change. He got mad because “it made his bank account balance uneven “ 🤦🏼‍♀️I can’t believe I use to put up with that ish.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 WILD story. Buckle up.

I sent an ex a video of a kid ruining a wedding and told him “one of the many reasons I don’t want kids” - something I had said to him since the very first date. This was a year later. He SNAPPED at me. Lost his s**t.



Told me I was being ridiculous for hating children and now wanting them because women were put on this earth to be mothers. He told me I was selfish for not wanting kids (mind you, for the past year, he said he didn’t want them either. He was lying thinking he could change me). When he realized I wasn’t going to change my mind, he went insane.



He told me if I just got pregnant and had the kid, he would raise it alone, and I wouldn’t even need to be involved 🤯 like… what?!?? How traumatizing to the kid. (I still have the screenshots to prove it because it was the most insane thing I’ve ever heard).



He told me I was a horrible person and would end up alone because women are meant to have kids and no one would marry a women who didn’t.



Well, I’m now happily married to someone who doesn’t want kids either. We have a house full of pets and travel the world every few months 🩵

ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Got mad at me bc I was chewing gum “all of a sudden “ insinuating I was cheating on him. I broke up with him that day after him cheating on me for over 7 years. It’s been 9 months now haven’t looked back.

#32 Once I had a dream that I was working in a Michael Cera cardboard cutout factory and then Michael Cera showed up at my job and I hugged him and I told the guy I was with about the dream thinking haha this is such a a weird funny dream and he got mad that I hugged Michael Cera in the dream.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 For refusing to leave my dad while he was in hospice care in his last stages of life.

#34 My mom was dying in the hospital. It was the last night I stayed with her. I didn’t come home and clearly was sleeping with someone else 🥺

#35 I cleaned MY vehicle and threw out a bunch of old paper and trash. He made sure I would never clean a car again. I was black, blue, purple. To this day, my now husband cleans the vehicles cause I will panic at the thought.

ADVERTISEMENT

#36 Soon to be ex-husband said I laugh too much told me how annoying it was.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 For walking a couple blocks home at night. He said if I was graped he would break up with me because he didn’t want to be with someone who’s been used.

#38 I packed too much for lunch and it embarrassed him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#39 HE spilled ranch on the floor, then screamed at me for 45 minutes about it and punched a wall because I didn't clean it up.

#40 I said "thank you" to an elder man that opened the door for me as I was leaving. According to my ex I was "trying to get attention."

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Because I ran over a nail and got a flat tire. He yelled at me and asked why I didn’t see it -__-

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 My ex husband got violently angry because I was STILL sad about my brother’s death… it was only a week after.

#43 My ex got mad at me for [nursing] our baby! He said his mother didn’t [nurse] her kids so I shouldn’t either 🙃🙃

#44 Got mad that I liked a Gerard Way selfie and told me it’s “pretty much like cheating” while he was actually snapchatting girls behind my back and broke up with me to be with one of them :)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 We were on our way home from a road trip and following behind his cousin. I was looking out the front window at the road and that somehow meant I was fantasizing about his cousin 🤦🏻‍♀️got backhanded for that one.

#46 My ex got mad at me because I was sad that he forgot about my birthday….

#47 Dude tried to argue with me in a restaurant over whether women should wear watches or not. Apparently knowing the time is a man thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

#48 He got in my car and I was playing Notirious B.I.G. Accused me of cheating on him w black guys because where else would I hear that music? VERY upset about the black guys. Um, would it be ok for me to cheat with an approved race?

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Came home from a 3 day hospital stay from having our daughter. He was mad I didn’t have anything planned for dinner… so I made hamburger helper while he sat on the couch watching tv.

ADVERTISEMENT

#50 My dad got mad at me for PEMDAS because he wasn't taught it and I was "arguing."

#51 He asked if I wanted French fries. I said “Yes, but without chili. I don’t like chili.” He came back with chili fries. I asked, “Is that chili?” And he got mad at me for being ungrateful.

#52 I was blamed for starting the Iraq war. Does that count?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#53 He said I triggered him because I drank out of a straw…apparently his ex used straws too.

#54 For sleeping "too much." I worked 3rd shift at the time.

#55 I went out for a girls night to Applebees...he called me while I was out, then got mad when he heard men's voices in the background. Sir...this is an Applebees?! He was waiting for me in the parking lot.

ADVERTISEMENT

#56 he punched me because i mentioned being in the advanced English class in middle school that he didn’t make it into.

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 I found the secret phone with the calculator app on it. There were 8 different files titled for 8 different girls, including but not limited to his ex and my best friend at the time.



I deleted everything and he fully crashed out.

#58 Left me at a concert cause i couldn’t hear him and when he screamed in my ear i looked at him with “Angry eyes” i got to meet Warren zeiders that night though and he told me i needed a better boyfriend which i found :)

ADVERTISEMENT

#59 I had a bad accident, my entire right leg was destroyed. We were talking marriage and kids the week before, as in planning dates. I could hardly move, we lived on the second floor of our building and laundry was on the main. I asked him for two things- to pick up groceries because I couldn’t drive, and to bring OUR laundry up from the main floor because I couldn’t do stairs. He told me to get a backpack and make a lot of little trips up and down the stairs on my back with our clothes and to figure out a way to get groceries, that he didn’t have time cause he worked six hours per day, was stressed, and that I was a weak and embarrassing person now. He broke up with me that night, saying we would get back together when I was healed from my injury because he didn’t have the time then told everyone my injury was fake and I was a d**g a**ict for taking by Advil. Long story short, a year and a half later, I just had my fourth surgery for it, am writing a book about a**sive relationships, he is broke, fired, alone, and miserable with not one friend and a multitude of health issues. Karma is a mirror.

ADVERTISEMENT

#60 I got accused of cheating every time I went to the gym, charge my car. Or even work. So basically can’t do normal tasks without “cheating.”

ADVERTISEMENT

#61 Driving down the road and I looked at a house too long so I had to be hiding that I knew whose house it was and was seeing the person there secretly.

#62 I was listening to "Scotty Doesn't Know" and signing along like any other millennial would. My ex says "you like that song a little too much. Are you cheating on me????" like brooooo.

ADVERTISEMENT

#63 Didn’t pick up the phone fast enough when he called. “You got some guy there distracting you?”

#64 Oh, oh!!! Actually I recently had a childhood friend call me a number of expletives because I didn’t mourn Charlie Kirk.

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 I tried leaving ..he told me to leave so I packed my bags and tried to leave and he got mad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#66 Joked about him not offering me his coat in the rain. I was expecting silly back and forth banter. He yelled at me for an hour and then gave me the silent treatment. It was our FIRST and only date.

#67 He got mad I was a bartender. He met me while I was bartending.

#68 I wore my new tennis shoes to the grocery store. Obviously I was cheating.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#69 I hugged another man in front of him knowing how it makes him feel because his ex cheated on him. The man? My cousin. Who just got back from deployment.

#70 I said fibromyalgia is more common for women than men.

#71 My ex got mad at me because I said Serena Williams was grown and she can crip walk at the Super Bowl if she wants too😂...full melt down...2 hour speech about how I can't be the one for him if I said something like that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 It's my fault really. I went and got Multiple Sclerosis (genetic). Thankfully his mom let me know I was faking. 🤗 They know more than an MRI naturally.

ADVERTISEMENT

#73 My ex threatened to behead me (in front of our son) because I told him he really shouldn’t let the stray cat he had just rescued in the house around the other cats until we had it checked by the vet.

#74 My dad grabbed me by the neck because I bit into a tomato like an apple instead of cutting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#75 He got mad at me whenever he missed a turn and told me it was my job to remind him when to turn (he had a literal gps screen on when he missed them).

#76 He got mad at me for not reminding him to remember to make an appt for something that was a priority to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#77 I got accepted into grad school… he was so upset, only sourly congratulated me after we argued about how it was a poor financial decision… gag was, I paid all the bills lol 😂

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 He would get mad at me when I couldn’t find something he lost or misplaced.

#79 Wouldn’t let me watch male YouTubers. I watched Joey Graceffa and Dan and Phil btw.

#80 I know more about star wars than him.

ADVERTISEMENT