Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Suddenly Turns Flaky, Misses Her Friend’s Wedding And Sends “Malicious” Voicemail
Bride and groom celebrating at wedding with guests throwing confetti, highlighting flaky woman missing friendu2019s wedding incident.
Friends, Relationships

Woman Suddenly Turns Flaky, Misses Her Friend’s Wedding And Sends “Malicious” Voicemail

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Flakiness is a pet peeve for many people, and for good reason. No one likes an unreliable person who suddenly cancels on you, sometimes, without prior notice.

This is what happened to a woman whose longtime friend agreed to attend her wedding. However, the latter was a no-show during the big day, prompting the bride to begin cutting ties.

The story could’ve ended there, but the friend began sending “weird” voicemails as a response. Scroll through to find out the full details.

RELATED:

    No one likes a flaky friend who constantly cancels on plans

    Image credits: Leonardo Miranda (not the actual image)

    This was the root of the drama between these two longtime friends

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: micheile henderson (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, the friend began to get flaky

    Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro (not the actual image)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She didn’t show up for the day itself, urging the bride to begin cutting ties

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: sodawhiskey (not the actual image)

    Instead of apologizing, the friend responded with a weird and insulting message

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Nowtinit

    Flakiness is “self-handicapping behavior”

    Being suddenly ditched by someone who said yes to you can sting. It shows a blatant disrespect for your time, and in the story’s case, for the bride’s plans and expenses. That leaves the person questioning why, and especially whether the person who flaked out is a good friend.

    According to psychotherapist and author Dr. Steven Berglas, one reason is the flaker’s poor time management skills, compounded by their belief that they can handle everything.

    “A lot of people overestimate their abilities. They overburden themselves and don’t leave time to be prepared for critical tasks, so they fail. It’s self-handicapping behavior,” Dr. Berglas explained.

    For clinical psychologist Dr. Andrea Bonior, the fear of conflict may also be a reason why many people no-show their commitments or give a last-minute excuse as to why they are not showing up. That act of avoiding potential disputes may urge a person to say yes, even if they cannot guarantee their attendance.

    “Some people just can’t say no, so they say yes in the beginning, then back out,” Dr. Bonior explained.

    McGill University psychology professor Dr. Richard Koestner went as far as attributing flaky behavior to narcissism, given the lack of concern for how others may feel. And while he advises giving people the benefit of the doubt the first time, it’s a situation that may also require some deep evaluation.

    “(Expressing your sentiments) may backfire, but it’s useful to learn that it may not be a relationship you want to be in,” Dr. Koestner said.

    The woman’s passive-aggressive text may have worsened the situation, and she ultimately didn’t find out the reason why her friend was a no-show at her wedding. But given how things unfolded after, it may be clear that their relationship may be forever damaged and not worth keeping. It’s an unfortunate situation, but it happens in life.

    People in the comments had some choice words

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having never been on this sort of social media, I've never had the worry of blocking someone. I don't think I'd do it for a first missed contact though - I'd just not contact them, like we used to do with phone calls.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why immediately blocking? Why not reach out after the first message (by phone, voice contact, not by message) to straight up ask what is going on and say that you are really disappointed? And why blocking immediately, her husband too? Communicate! Sending a passive agressive text and blocking after not immediately getting a good answer is not a way to solve conflicts. Ask straight up if the friend doesn't want to maintain the friendship. Maybe the friend is going through a hard time and is keeping up appearances on social media. Friend is TA for not coming to the hen do and wedding. OP is TA for blocking. Both are TA for not knowing how to communicate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she running off to get more fuel for her torch? Oh, wait, still NTA. I have that on good authority.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having never been on this sort of social media, I've never had the worry of blocking someone. I don't think I'd do it for a first missed contact though - I'd just not contact them, like we used to do with phone calls.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    daqadoodles_1 avatar
    Debbie
    Debbie
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why immediately blocking? Why not reach out after the first message (by phone, voice contact, not by message) to straight up ask what is going on and say that you are really disappointed? And why blocking immediately, her husband too? Communicate! Sending a passive agressive text and blocking after not immediately getting a good answer is not a way to solve conflicts. Ask straight up if the friend doesn't want to maintain the friendship. Maybe the friend is going through a hard time and is keeping up appearances on social media. Friend is TA for not coming to the hen do and wedding. OP is TA for blocking. Both are TA for not knowing how to communicate.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    danielmarsh avatar
    BrunoVI
    BrunoVI
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was she running off to get more fuel for her torch? Oh, wait, still NTA. I have that on good authority.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT