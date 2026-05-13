This Artist Creates Stunning Collagraph Prints Using Recycled Cardboard And Found Materials (25 Pics)
Ohio-based printmaker Rachel Mentzer creates collagraph prints using materials most people would normally throw away. Working primarily with discarded cardboard packaging and other found materials, she carves and transforms them into richly detailed intaglio prints inspired by birdwatching, urban landscapes, and the fragile relationship between nature and human-made environments.
Although she only began her professional art career in 2023, Rachel has already developed a strong visual language that blends environmental awareness with delicate craftsmanship and storytelling.
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Still Standing
A recurring theme throughout Rachel’s work is the presence of birds navigating industrial and urban environments, creating subtle yet powerful conversations between wildlife and the spaces humans build around it. Through her process, recycled materials are given an entirely new life, becoming artworks that reflect both sustainability and resilience. Her prints often feel nostalgic, textured, and deeply thoughtful, reminding viewers not only of the beauty of nature, but also of its remarkable ability to adapt and survive alongside human expansion.