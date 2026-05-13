ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio-based printmaker Rachel Mentzer creates collagraph prints using materials most people would normally throw away. Working primarily with discarded cardboard packaging and other found materials, she carves and transforms them into richly detailed intaglio prints inspired by birdwatching, urban landscapes, and the fragile relationship between nature and human-made environments.

Although she only began her professional art career in 2023, Rachel has already developed a strong visual language that blends environmental awareness with delicate craftsmanship and storytelling.

More info: rachelmentzerart.com | Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Still Standing

Still Standing

Rachel Mentzer Report

14points
POST

A recurring theme throughout Rachel’s work is the presence of birds navigating industrial and urban environments, creating subtle yet powerful conversations between wildlife and the spaces humans build around it. Through her process, recycled materials are given an entirely new life, becoming artworks that reflect both sustainability and resilience. Her prints often feel nostalgic, textured, and deeply thoughtful, reminding viewers not only of the beauty of nature, but also of its remarkable ability to adapt and survive alongside human expansion.
RELATED:
    #2

    Uncontained Flight

    Uncontained Flight

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    11points
    POST
    #3

    Encroaching Flame

    Encroaching Flame

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Echoes Of Industry

    Echoes Of Industry

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    10points
    POST
    #5

    Boxed Voyage

    Boxed Voyage

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Charted In Blue

    Charted In Blue

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    7points
    POST
    #7

    Where The Power Lines Sing

    Where The Power Lines Sing

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Above The Slopes

    Above The Slopes

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Pylon Birds

    Pylon Birds

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Echoes Of Industry

    Echoes Of Industry

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    6points
    POST
    #11

    In The Flats

    In The Flats

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    On A Light Post

    On A Light Post

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Magnolia Warbler

    Magnolia Warbler

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Caminho

    Caminho

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Chapel Rock

    Chapel Rock

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Between Sky And Earth

    Between Sky And Earth

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    2points
    POST
    #17

    Lorain's Light

    Lorain's Light

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    2points
    POST
    #18

    Dockside Watch

    Dockside Watch

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    2points
    POST
    #19

    Fragmented Forest

    Fragmented Forest

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    2points
    POST
    #20

    Layered Birch

    Layered Birch

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    #21

    Fish Of Lake Erie

    Fish Of Lake Erie

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    #22

    Shared Airspace

    Shared Airspace

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    #23

    Under The Overpass

    Under The Overpass

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    #24

    Dwelling On The Threshold

    Dwelling On The Threshold

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    #25

    Dual Flight

    Dual Flight

    Rachel Mentzer Report

    1point
    POST
    Follow