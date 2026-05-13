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Ohio-based printmaker Rachel Mentzer creates collagraph prints using materials most people would normally throw away. Working primarily with discarded cardboard packaging and other found materials, she carves and transforms them into richly detailed intaglio prints inspired by birdwatching, urban landscapes, and the fragile relationship between nature and human-made environments.

Although she only began her professional art career in 2023, Rachel has already developed a strong visual language that blends environmental awareness with delicate craftsmanship and storytelling.

More info: rachelmentzerart.com | Instagram