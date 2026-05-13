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Accepting a “new” parent into their lives is already difficult for children, but imagine how traumatizing it must be to see this person fight with their biological parent. Unfortunately, some kids get stuck with awful stepparents, and these people barely even care about the little ones.

Just look at this woman who forced her stepkids to choose whether her food was better than their mom’s frozen food. The worst part is that she also told their mother to step up her parenting game, but the lady finally snapped at her! Here’s how it sparked drama in the family…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A stepparent should never force children to choose between them and their biological parent

Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband cheated on her, but she acted like she was willing to take him back before ditching him anyway. He then married his mistress, who hated his ex

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Image credits: qwartm / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster used frozen fruits and vegetables to cook meals for her kids, but the new wife always ranted about how bad it was, and even asked the kids to choose

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Image credits: EmilyStock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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However, she couldn’t take it that the kids preferred their mom’s food over hers, so she lashed out against the poster and told her to be a better mom

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Image credits: stressedaftmmom

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The frustrated poster finally snapped at her and even called her a bad cook, but the couple started harassing her for an “apology” ever since the incident

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) vents her frustrations about her ex’s new wife. She had two kids with him, but they got divorced after he cheated on her. She had pretended that they could work things out, but ditched him at the last minute. His mistress-turned-wife still held a grudge against OP and even blamed her when the guy cheated on her as well.

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Trouble brewed when the wife started to rant about OP using frozen food. The truth was that to save money, the poster bought frozen fruits and vegetables. Meanwhile, the wife was a firm believer in growing her own and eating fresh. However, she kept ranting about this every chance she got. In fact, she even asked the kids to choose whose cooking they preferred.

Obviously, the children chose their mom, which further triggered the woman, and again, she put all the blame on OP. According to her logic, the poster promoting frozen fruits and vegetables was equivalent to eating McDonald’s takeout or frozen pizza every day. When she showed up with OP’s ex at the kids’ school, she brought it up and started rambling about it to the poster.

However, she crossed a line by telling OP to “step up her mom game and give her kids real food.” Our lady finally snapped at her and even called her a bad cook because the kids didn’t like her food. As expected, the couple was furious, but the poster just drove off. Ever since that incident, her ex harassed her to apologize to his wife, but OP didn’t feel like she had said anything wrong.

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Image credits: pvproductions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Studies show that about 17% of children live in blended families in the US. However, experts emphasize that stepparents should never try to take the other parent’s place, assume a position of authority, interfere in co-parenting discussions, or badmouth the ex. In fact, they should respect the child’s existing bond with their parent and focus on being a supportive mentor instead.

The stepmom in the story was doing exactly what experts frown upon. Moreover, she was also trying to alienate the children from their mom by forcing them to choose. Researchers flag parental alienation as a form of emotional cruelty. Moreover, it can trigger symptoms like anxiety, depression, and attachment issues that could extend into long-term mental health problems.

It was honestly unfair that the woman was still holding a grudge against the poster because of which the kids were suffering. Also, it was super ridiculous that she made such a big deal over food. Research also contradicts her theory, as frozen produce may have more nutrients than fresh produce, since it is typically picked at peak ripeness.

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Besides, OP was just trying to save costs, and in this economy, it’s totally understandable. In her defense, she had every right to snap back. After all, why should she listen to a woman who only hated her? Would you have done the same thing if you were in her shoes? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to drop them in the comments section!

Netizens instantly sided with the poster, and many claimed that the woman was trying to alienate the kids from their mom

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