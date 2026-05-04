ADVERTISEMENT

Most people know of at least one entitled bride or groom whose requests just don’t seem humanly possible. These folks always think that it’s everyone else’s business to make them happy, which is why they keep coming up with new, insane demands.

This is what one broke guy did when he began planning his wedding, and expected his sous-chef sister to cater incredibly extravagant dishes for the event, all for free. Unfortunately, even when she wanted to call him out on his behavior, her parents still kept babying their golden kid.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s always a pain to deal with entitled people, especially if they are close family members

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that her brother, who had lost all his inheritance on crypto, expected his family to chip in for his wedding, and delegated the catering to his sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The entitled groom told his sibling to cater food for 250 guests, all with plus-ones, and to cover the $1,000 kitchen rental charges herself, along with the cost of the lavish food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman complained about her brother’s entitlement to her parents, and they offered to cover his costs if he stopped demanding money from other people

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: New Africa / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster’s brother later tried to make amends with her because he was checking into rehab, but he still felt that his actions were justified

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: wavebreakmedia_micro / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The woman also learned that her brother despised their parents and took their money just to cut contact with them

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Cry-in-the-walk-in

All of the drama related to her brother’s behavior made the poster realize just how many secrets had been kept by her family

The woman explained that her brother had wasted all of his inheritance on cryptocurrency, which is why he was broke. That’s also why, when he decided that he was going to tie the knot with his girlfriend, he expected his family to cover all of his expenses as a way of helping him out.

According to financial experts, before agreeing to help a loved one with money, it’s important to consider whether their request is a one-time situation or part of their behavior. If it’s the former and they need urgent financial support, you can be there for them as much as possible, or set a boundary if they are a leech.

This is exactly why the OP was hesitant to help her sibling out, especially after he sent her a lengthy list of food he wanted for his wedding. He expected her to cater for a crowd of over 250 people, all of whom would be allowed to bring plus-ones, and he demanded extravagant dishes like filet mignon, Yorkshire pudding, glazed duck, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT

It can definitely be tough to say no to a family member when they are in need of financial help, but in such cases, it’s more important to protect yourself from being taken advantage of. That’s why professionals advise lending your support only in dire emergencies or offering emotional help instead of money, as repeatedly doing so can damage your savings.

Image credits: DC Studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

After hearing her brother’s insane list of demands, the poster decided to turn him down and told her parents about his entitlement. Unfortunately, since they always babied him, they tried to excuse his behavior and urged the OP to get in touch with her restaurant contacts for discounts and help.

This kind of enabling behavior by some parents can actually have the opposite effect, and psychologists explain that it often harms the kids more than it protects them. This is because when parents try to solve all of their adult child’s problems, it can rob them of the chance to solve things on their own and lead them to be very irresponsible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eventually, though, the OP’s parents must have realized that their son’s behavior was getting out of control, which is why they tried to stop him from taking other people’s money for the wedding. They also explained that they were willing to pay for money management courses for him or give him all the cash he needed for the event, at the risk of ruining their relationship.

The problem is that, since the man didn’t like his parents that much anyway, he chose the second option and went no-contact with them. He also checked himself into rehab and tried to make amends with his sister, but his apology fell flat when he kept trying to justify his actions.

What do you think is truly the best way to deal with an entitled person like this? Do share your opinions on this story, and similar experiences, if any.

Folks urged the woman not to cater all the food for her toxic brother’s event and to actually show him the cost of what everything would be

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT