ADVERTISEMENT

These designs are honestly infuriating!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Umm.... I Can See You

Umm.... I Can See You

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Dino Rei🦕
Add photo comments
POST

RELATED:
    #2

    I Hope It's Waterproof

    I Hope It's Waterproof

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Oooohhhh... Bad Sunburn Huh?

    Oooohhhh... Bad Sunburn Huh?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Hmmm... Something's Off

    Hmmm... Something's Off

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Imagine How Smelly It Is In There

    Imagine How Smelly It Is In There

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    I'll Bet The Fan Made The Hole

    I'll Bet The Fan Made The Hole

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Ok! Um... Where's The Switch?

    Ok! Um... Where's The Switch?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Lazy Placement Of Lights

    Lazy Placement Of Lights

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would never be able to look up because this would drive me beyond bananas.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Weeeeeeeee *bam*

    Weeeeeeeee *bam*

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Wait..... What?

    Wait..... What?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    7, 6, 5, 3, Which One?!?!?!

    7, 6, 5, 3, Which One?!?!?!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    It Blocks Everything Perfectly

    It Blocks Everything Perfectly

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    It's Even More Closed Off

    It's Even More Closed Off

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Lets See Here

    Lets See Here

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Mom!!! It's Still Dirty!

    Mom!!! It's Still Dirty!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Finally Done! Wait

    Finally Done! Wait

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    jenwil avatar
    Snazzy Smurf
    Snazzy Smurf
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    How Many

    How Many

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    That's Good Enough Men. Lunch Break!!!

    That's Good Enough Men. Lunch Break!!!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Infinite Doors

    Infinite Doors

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Its Either 6989 Or 6869

    Its Either 6989 Or 6869

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh What?

    Uhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh What?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Let's See Here. Not Much Variety Eh?

    Let's See Here. Not Much Variety Eh?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Mommy, It's A Shark!

    Mommy, It's A Shark!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    There Is No Available Outlet! Yes There Is

    There Is No Available Outlet! Yes There Is

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Perfect For A Kitchen Knife Or Paper

    Perfect For A Kitchen Knife Or Paper

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Perfect

    Perfect

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Here We Go! Bonggggggg

    Here We Go! Bonggggggg

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Lemme Open Now! No

    Lemme Open Now! No

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Wait.... Why Did It Stop

    Wait.... Why Did It Stop

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    No!!!

    No!!!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Oh No

    Oh No

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Yessir

    Yessir

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    They Changed There Minds

    They Changed There Minds

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Ill Get My Gloves

    Ill Get My Gloves

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Wait... What Are You Doing?

    Wait... What Are You Doing?

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Oops. B**t-Dial. Sorry

    Oops. B**t-Dial. Sorry

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    It's True

    It's True

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Hold Up

    Hold Up

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Run!!!!

    Run!!!!

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #40

    Alright Then. Bang

    Alright Then. Bang

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Dino Rei🦕
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!