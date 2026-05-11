They were responding to someone asking , " What was the wildest thing you witnessed at a wedding? " We've put together a list of the craziest responses for you to scroll through when you need some drama to spice up your day. Let us know your favorites by upvoting them, and feel free to share your own wild wedding stories in the comments section below.

A fist fight, a bride forgetting the groom's name, an unexpected appearance by the local police, or the happy couple being attacked by a flock of birds. These are just a few of the dramatic scenes that left wedding guests clutching their pearls, and deciding to spill the tea long after the festivities had ended.

With the average wedding costing over 30,000 thousand U.S. dollars, it goes without saying that many couples want their big day to be memorable. One they can look back on in years to come and be reminded of the fond, happy memories made with family and friends. But sometimes, weddings are unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

#1 Bride got so smashed she couldn’t say her vows properly, then passed out so she wasn’t in any of the photos. Her sister got so angry she punched her mum. Then when the bride woke up she got caught in bed with the best man. I know this because they got caught by me, in my room.



Dear reader I am sure you’ll be shocked to learn they are no longer married.



Edit - since it’s been commented so frequently, the ceremony was at midday, she woke up around 4pm, I caught them in bed at around 2am, and they certainly both knew exactly what was going on because they both spent quite a long time trying to explain it away and stop my gf from immediately telling the groom. Quite dark what is being suggested tbh.

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#2 Groom shoved wedding cake into his new bride's mouth so hard that he busted her lip open and chipped her tooth. Kept pushing until she fell backwards and broke her wrist. Blood was all over her wedding gown. Groom's father began to beat the hell out of his own son.



Good times.

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#3 Bride didn’t turn up. I was a guest of the groom who was a mate from work. Most of both sides of the family left. It was at a hotel so all the food was cooked and wine was open. The grooms Dad who had paid for a lot of it said let’s stay and eat and drink. About 30 of us did, a few of the Dads friends and then other rouge guests such as myself did exactly that. Even the band still turned up and played! Some of the staff also got involved and we partied into the night. Met some great people some of which I’m still friends with.



Sucked for the groom but all in all a top night for the rest of us.



They broke up and get met someone else and has now been married 15+ and has 3 kids. Second wedding wasn’t as much fun, his Dad agreed.

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#4 DJ and father of the bride got into a fist fight when father found DJ hooking up with bride's 17 year old sister. Woof.

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#5 A guy who had been stalking the bride for years tried to sneak into the wedding ceremony, got recognized by some of her friends and stopped. He then tried to force his way past to get to her, the police were called, and now there is a criminal record and a restraining order against him.

#6 The bride forgot the groom's name and called him by the ex-boyfriend’s name. The silence that followed was so loud I think I actually heard the marriage certificate self-destruct.

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#7 A child pushing the 4 tier cake off the table and it just going everywhere. Bride and groom were furious.



Not super scandalous but wildest thing I've seen at a wedding so far.

#8 Brides dad dropped of a heart attack on the dance floor during the reception.

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#9 Mother of the bride pushed her daughter down the grand staircase of the hotel when she found out her and my brother had pre-marital [relations] (we are not religious). I was inexplicably chosen to walk the mom down the aisle and I told her I thought she was an embarrassment to moms everywhere and if I ever saw her again it would be too soon.



That whole wedding was whack. Never going to a Jersey wedding again.

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#10 A close friend got married on a beach in Maui. The reception was at a restaurant overlooking the beach. In the middle of the dinner and party, up off the beach walks Morgan Freeman, who proceed to sit with the couple and offer congratulations and fatherly advice, and hung out at the party for about an hour before moving on.



Surreal.

#11 Two different weddings.



1. The bride's family threw a fit when they found out she signed a prenup. Smashing furniture, screaming, police. The marriage was annulled shortly after.



2. The groom found out a few days before the wedding his fiancée was cheating. Day of the ceremony he emailed proof to bride's family and no showed. The guests were told to proceed to the reception. Eventually word got around. The DJ played the country song "Your cheatin' heart".

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#12 Someone barfed on the bride’s face. After she got cleaned up and makeup reapplied someone else barfed on her face.

#13 A kid was running around and crashed into the camera, breaking the lens. The camera guy was in tears.

#14 Went to a wedding when I was younger. It was an outdoor wedding on camo grounds we all worked at. The food was kept out with those little fire burners to keep the food warm. Needles to say the plastic tables caught on fire and half the food burned with the tables. For a couple years there was a big burnt spot in the on the ground.

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#15 Bride had always dreamed of driving herself to the church in an open topped sports car. The wind blew her veil over her face and she crashed the car.



She didn't wear a seatbelt because she was worried about creasing the dress and so face-planted the steering wheel and broke her nose. Blood and snot all over the very expensive vintage family wedding dress.



We were waiting at the church with no clue what was happening because she was alone in the car. The ceremony was cancelled because there was another wedding booked later. The venue, band, food etc was non-refundable and so wasted. The bride had no insurance and so the car costs thousands on top of the wasted venues etc.



Huge arguments and fights outside the church between the families with tensions high after comments about leaving him at the altar



Once she recovered she wanted it all again exactly the same. They split up.





Update.

Just to clarify, she wanted it all again but after pissing all the money up the wall on the first wedding, the second wedding (although technically the first) was smaller and cheaper.

They lasted a couple of years and split.

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#16 Gym bro started a pushing match with a guy who cut in front of him at the bar line. It turned into a fight that spilled into the parking lot, and at least 15 guys, including the groom and father of the bride, were involved. The brides mother was physically sitting on her, holding her arms, while she screamed "my daddy!" because her dad had broken someone's nose and was getting soundly beaten by two of his friends while the groom tried to keep them off of him.



Police came, people ran, charges and 8 DUIs issued, and the next morning there was a repeat at the hotel when some of the guys who got bailed out met up in the lobby fresh from jail.



Groom got married and arrested on the same day. Hell of a wedding night.



We were neighbors, and my parents were friends of the groom's parents. I was 17. It was absolutely wild.

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#17 At every family wedding, we have a tradition that was started by my great grandma, Nanny Shift, back in the early 80s. She apparently got very drunk at someone’s wedding back and got kinda crazy. For reference sake, she was in her 80s and wore old fashioned bloomer type underwear that looked like long shorts but in bright colored silks.



So anyways, Nanny Shift is completely drunk and feeling kinda frisky. So she had the band (no DJs back then!) play an old burlesque number and she started lifting her skirt and dancing around, showing off her red silk bloomers and parading around while everyone [laughed].



For the grand finale, she turned her back to new couple sitting at their table, put her head between her knees to look at them through her legs and flipped them off with both hands proudly. The room erupted into big cheers and Nanny was ushered away with another drink.



So naturally, this became a thing at every wedding we’ve had since then. When Nanny Shift passed away in the mid 90s, my aunt Lois took over the bloomers and has worn them for at least 10 weddings over the years, including my own and more recently, my young cousins.



I love my family. We throw the best weddings.

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#18 Went to a wedding of a friend. After the meal, they gave guests small souvenir box with a little personalized thank you note coupled with a small chocolate smelling, chocolate looking, hands SOAP. A couple hour later, a kid was found in a bathroom, projectile puking a mix of chicken nuggets, hand soap and foam. Poor little guy ate 2! They had to make an announcement to warn people it was soap and to not eat it.

#19 I was at a wedding where I only really knew the bride. She and the groom had this rescued Rottweiler that they really loved, and they’d had him in some pretty intense training to be a "tough dog" (as the groom wouldn't stop calling him). The dog was even part of the ceremony as the ring bearer, which y’know, very cute.



But then at the reception, in the middle of the couple's first dance, a guy kicks open the door of the ballroom and charges in shouting, “Babe! I miss you! Don’t do this!” And the bride goes, “What are you doing? We're over! I don’t want to see you!” And the guy lunges at her, and suddenly the dog attacks him. It's losing its mind barking and growling, and it bites down on his arm and wrestles him to the ground.



People start screaming, I hear some kids at the table next to me crying, and the whole thing is just chaos. And then suddenly the guy stands up like nothing happened. The dog sits down, and the bride announces that this guy is their dog trainer, and this was a demonstration of the dog’s "defensive abilities". He takes a bow and shows the little padded protective thing he had on his arm under his shirt. And then he has the audacity to have the dog do a couple of normal tricks, like rolling over and barking on command.



We all kind of politely applauded, he walked out of the room, and then they finished their first dance like this was not an absolutely traumatic experience for everyone in the room.

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#20 The wedding planner handed out containers of live butterflies for the guests to throw like rice, but the ceremony was night. The butterflies were asleep. Some groggily flapped a few times after being launched into the air but most dropped to the concrete like stones. The guest proceeded to smush them underfoot. This weird girl walked around trying to save them. Which drew the guest's attention to the senseless butterfly [carnage] and made the wedding planner/bride's friend cry.



I was that weird girl and I'd do it again.

#21 The groom projectile vomited halfway through his vows. Luckily it was an outdoor ceremony so he ran off into the grass to do it but poor guy was dry heaving on his hands and knees for a good five ten mins before coming back to finish his vows and kiss the bride.

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#22 The bride and groom didn’t want to throw rice, because they believed it harmed birds. So they threw corn instead…after their wedding ceremony which took place on one of those huge old school pirate type sailboats. About 50 birds divebombed the couple going after the corn that was in their hair and on their clothes. The couple had to take off full sprint the entire length of the boat to get to safety while flailing their arms trying to knock the birds away. Was like watching a horror movie in real time.

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#23 At my brother-in-laws wedding reception, his mom, sister, and two uncles all went out and changed into ~~coveralls~~ bib-overalls and no shirts and came stomping in like a jug band. They whooped and hollered around for five minutes. One of the uncles grabbed a microphone and berated the attendees for not “partying like rednecks”. I think they thought everyone would think it was funny, but mostly people sat in silence which made the whole thing kinda sad.

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#24 Retired pro photographer that did combat, er, wedding photography for years and saw too much insanity.



One wedding that was particularly odd was a large, big church wedding where both families were Florida State fans. The brides parents house looked like the FSU gift store exploded logos everywhere!



Well, the only day they could get the church was the day of the big Florida vs Florida State football game. As I'm doing formals of the groomsmen, I noticed they were all wearing a single earpiece that looked like secret service agents. Every man in the wedding including both dads had them.



During the ceremony (!!) they were all listening to the darn football game and *twice* there were audible noises and twitches as the game had a big play. Too much fandom there.

#25 Grooms uncle picked a fight with the priest during the toast and invited him outside to duke it out.

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#26 I was at a wedding that was being held at a country club & it had a beautiful pond on the property. There was a sign near the pond that said, "Do not approach the swans." Well, an older lady decided to not heed that warning & this mama swan came up out of the pond & charged this woman. Knocked her down & took her under her wing & dragged her almost entirely into the pond. It was hilarious & scary at the same time. That swan totally owned that woman!

#27 Grooms brother wasn’t expected to turn up due to pretty much alcoholic and couch surfing.



Turned up at the ceremony, drunk and looking shabby in jeans..



Fast forward to the reception..



There is little take home bottles of champagne/wine on each place setting, he is just grabbing everyone’s and necking them.. like a madman.



Speeches start, the brides dad is welcoming the groom to the family.. brother stands up and starts yelling “you’ll regret that” thinking it was funny.



Dancing starts, he is on the dance floor, going wild as a typical drunk man, but he is grabbing the kids and trying to dance with them, they are running away as if he is a monster..



Finally one of the fathers ends up punching the brother out on the dance floor after he picks up a little girl, shaking her thinking it’s funny, and she’s petrified and screaming in fear.



Was a surreal almost movie like experience..



Crazy thing is I’m a recovering alcoholic myself, and as all I could think of was that it could be me in a blackout. He unfortunately was so disconnected from reality that he was thinking he was having fun….

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#28 My middle-aged uncle karate-chopped a 22 year old guy's beer out of his hand, the chokeslammed the dude into a picnic table. Then my other uncle climbed on top of him and threatened his life. I was a buzzed 15 year old and I thought the whole interaction was just the bee's knees.



CONTEXT: First uncle (the chokeslammer) was the father of the bride and the purchaser of the beer. He notified everyone that the kegs will be turned off at 1am. The young man responded by ignoring him and calling him "fat" as he went to self-serve himself another beer at 1:05am.

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#29 Cousin of the bride stole the DJs debit card, used the Interac machine at the venue and stole the maximum the machine would allow ($350), proceeded to then steal the brides (and his) grandfathers car, outrun the cops and be found hiding under his dining room table. Grand theft auto robbery. Bride didn’t know a single thing about it until the next day. Everyone managed to keep it hidden from her thankfully. Groom included. I was the bride.

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#30 The pastor said, “This is the part of the ceremony where I usually share some words of wisdom with the happy couple. But I don’t have anything in particular to share today.”



He then ducked under the podium, stood back up, and said, “but my friend *Kermit the Frog* here would certainly like to share some thoughts on love and marriage!”



Five minutes of a poor Kermit impression with a decent Kermit puppet by a poor ventriloquist followed. I was like nine years old and even I knew this was kinda lame for a wedding.

#31 Best man punched maid of honor at reception. They're still married.

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#32 The priest accidentally called the groom the ex-husband's name, as he was the one who lead the first ceremony as well and by the time of the second wedding he was let's say forgetful.

#33 I have 2





1. My own wedding,



My MIL told my wife’s ex about our wedding and he came in and burned our venue to the ground. No one was hurt except him, we sued him for all he had and won. We’re currently coming up on our 35th wedding anniversary.



2. My alcoholic brother married the wrong twin.



My brother and his ex fiancé were about to get married. He has a drinking problem and her twin sister also had one. They got black out drunk on the day that his ex and him, were supposed to go to the court house. Well they skipped the rendezvous at our parents house and went right to the courthouse and got married.



It was a true wake up call for his ex and my parents. They were cut off and took them a minute to figure out how to get annulment.



I can report his ex (wife and I are good friends with her) has been happily married.

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#34 The groom dancing with his ex girlfriend and ‘forgetting’ where he was and gets caught up in a kissing embrace as the people on the dance floor moved back and there they were…oblivious, until the bride's mother intervened. Like a movie.

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#35 Groom gave a speech about when he first started dating the bride and how her parents didn't like him.



He mentioned dates and myself and a few others started doing math in our heads...



They didn't like you because you were 21 and she was 16. KYLE!

#36 My 300 person wedding was next door to another 300 person wedding, we, brides and grooms started dancing together. It became a huge party as others have joined to almost 2000 people. Even DJ's got together and sync played the same music, loud [as hell]. We are still friends to this day.

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#37 A childhood friend had an outdoor wedding at a popular historic building/community center. Reception moved inside. Everything is antique. It's quite beautiful. The wild part was at the end. The parents of the bride would not "let" bride and groom leave for their wedding night/honeymoon until all the tables and chairs were put away. Family members and friends of both bride and groom (including me) hastily got conscripted to help out.



Night ended at like 10 or 11 pm with bride leaving crying and shaking in anger while husband desperately tried to calm her down. All of us still there threw rice over them in the dark as they left for their ride to honeymoon suite. Bride's parents had no chill and still thought they were in the right.



Bride and groom held hostage at their own wedding ... by her parents.

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#38 The two that come to mind:



1. I was in a wedding where the officiant requested a moment of remembrance in honor of the brides father Larry… his name was not Larry, he also was not [deceased]. He was sitting in the front row. Before anyone asks, he did not walk her down the aisle. They didn’t have the best relationship, her grandfather gave her away.



2. I was also at a wedding where during the first dance I noticed a commotion down the hall where the caterers were set up. A teenage kid, probably his first job ever, was throwing and kicking catering equipment everywhere. As I was trying to figure out what the hell he was doing he moved out of the way and I saw the largest raccoon I’ve ever seen in my life going to TOWN on a tray of mac and cheese. I guess he slipped in a door that had been propped open.

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#39 It wasn't really wild but I went to a wedding that took place on the grass next to a walmart. The people getting married were older like 50s or 60s. Met working at walmart, and thought walmart was just the best, so got married at walmart. And by went to I mean went outside on my break and got a piece of cake, from my co-workers wedding reception (which we were all invited to do).



I think the wildest part about it was all the trashy comments by customers about it. I mean these 2 people worked at walmart, they had no money. They both old, they had no parents helping pay for anything. Venue, free. Cake and drinks, provided by the store manager. DJ a kid in electronics department who really wanted to be a DJ. And the list goes on. But I guess if you're poor you're not allowed any moments of happiness in this life, you only get to suffer and serve. Why the [hell] are they out there getting married instead of in here serving us!

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#40 Having a sing-song/session in the residents bar after the wedding, couple of uncles of the groom stood up on one of the tables, one playing a guitar and the other an accordion. Bear in mind this was about 2 or 3am and everyone there had been on the sauce since at least dinner time, if not earlier.



Another uncle (I think) playing the bodhrán decides he wants to go on the table as well, so up he hops. Alas, this was all too much for the poor table and the legs gave way. Uncle with the bodhrán hits the deck, but the other two uncles, clearly seasoned drinkers and with reflexes of men decades their junior, simply stepped onto the neighbouring table as their table collapsed and didn’t even miss a beat in the song.

#41 So many options. The spontaneous choreographed dance number doesn't even rank. I think it's a toss up between the wedding speech that started with, "I don't believe in the institution of marriage...", and the wedding where the groom's response to, "have no other woman before her", was, "I'll try", and the bride slugged him.

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#42 I used to work at a expensive wedding venue as a valet/waiter. I personally think the craziest thing was seeing a couple break up during their 180k wedding. Some notable mentions guy asked me to get him his gun after parking car, Indian couple rented elephant, and walked in on way too many hook ups in the depths of the venue.

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#43 I saw a wedding once where the groom got food poisoning the morning of. He was looking really rough, literally green, sweating profusely, shaking.



We all thought he was just nervous.



He held it together until right after the guy said “you may now kiss the bride”. That’s when he sprinted to the bushes behind the altar and promptly hurled. His just about to be wife hurried over to him and told him “if you are scared to do this we don’t have too” that’s when he finally explained to everyone that he thinks he ate something bad and he really wants to do this.



After a couple minutes of puking his grooms popped him a breath mint, a water and wipe to freshen up real quick, then they said you may now kiss the bride. They kissed and he sprinted to bathroom with one fist in the air as everyone cheered.



It was chaos but it could not have happened to better people. They laugh about it this day.



What’s even crazier was the honey moon.



For some reason the grooms parents were involved. He’s learned to deal with it now but at the time the groom had a real problem of letting his mom have her way all the time and she was a total control freak.



She kept making comments about the bride not being good enough for her son right in front of the bride. He piped up every time and talked about how great his new wife was but after it kept happening the wife literally left the dinner table went home packed her bags solo and caught a flight home half way across the country.



She said she was just going to take a nap. She texted him when she was already on the plane. They are still together ten years later and happy but was that a rough start.

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#44 A candle was placed too close to some flowers in the church, and the flowers caught fire during the ceremony. It was discreetly handled, the couple didn't even know it happened.



Compared to some of the stories in this post, I'm really glad that I don't have a more exciting answer.

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#45 Bride got drunk, started fights, ended reception an hour early.



Fantastic night.

#46 Military wedding, and it ended with a big brawl, military friends vs civilian friends.

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#47 Last dance of the night bride and groom center of the floor surrounded by family…we’re under a large tent outside in a beautiful garden facility…groom is beyond wasted at this point and midway through that final moment steps away from the center of attention to casually drop his pants and [urinates] about 15ft away from everyone witnessing it.

#48 Standup comedian that came with the hotel package. Proceeded to tell the worst one liners known to man whilst everyone ate in silence.



The DJ kept calling the groom by the wrong last name…and played the wrong Shania Twain song for their first dance so they had to start over again.



This was all the same wedding.

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#49 The venue was a brothel. It looked like a beautiful gated small apartment complex with a full bar next to a courtyard swimming pool...



We were helping the bride get ready.. my Mom looked at me and said.."there is something off about this apartment complex. They dont have kitchens in any of the apartments." There were doors conjoining the rooms. Just beds and bathrooms, nobody actually lived there.

#50 Wedding 1, terrible priest: the priest was late, disheveled, and looked hung over. While giving an painful, cringy homily in which he pretended to know the bride and groom (but never used their names or a single detail about their relationship), he said, "... and they will continue to get to know each other tonight as they explore every inch of each other's naked bodies." Yikes. The next song was "Bone of my bone, flesh of my flesh." Very awkward. And yes, the priest came to the reception and got trashed. (That was almost a given.) He drunk danced with a dog collar and leash around his neck.



Wedding 2, me: I was a good friend of the bride. She invited me to do a reading at her wedding. The night prior, after the rehearsal dinner, everyone went to a bar. This was a south-side Chicago wedding, so a loud, fun crowd. The groom and his guys left around midnight so he wouldn't see the bride on the wedding day. I partied with the bride and bridesmaids.



I was riffing and goofing with my church reading, making up words. I changed the refrain from "The Lord is kind and merciful" to "The Lord is kind...to some people." I would invent passages, like, "Though I walk through the valley of promotion and they give it to Chad who is a [jerk], and he gets a corner office, still, the Lord is kind... To some people."



The bridesmaids would shout out the last three words and then drink.



At the wedding, during the ceremony, I did my reading. Completely straight-faced, no weirdness. No reference to last night's jokes. But when the videographer turned the camera to the bridesmaids, they sat in the front pew laughing, snickering, doubled over. To me, the video looked like a Salem witch trial with women laughing and snickering for no discernable reason while the holy Bible was read aloud. Pretty tame, but bizarre on film.



Wedding 2 (same wedding), bride: During the planning, the groom kept asking for things she kept vetoing: Can we have a disco DJ on roller skates? No. Can we have a clown who makes balloon animals for people as they leave the church? No. What if we had three live turkeys at the reception hall, just running wild? NO.



All this suggested in a spirit of play. He kept inventing outrageous requests. (The groom is a great guy and he makes his bride laugh.)



After the priest pronounced them husband and wife, and everyone clapped, they faced the long aisle to walk out. The bride, my friend, leans over and says to him, "Look." At the far end of the naive, near the back of the church is a fully made-up clown already making balloon animals for the guests and wedding party. So many wedding photos with balloon animals!



Thirty years, and two grown kids later, they are still in love and still goofy and playful with each other.

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#51 Some idiot vomited 10 times and had to be escorted out by wheelchair after drinking the equivalent of 28 standard drinks.

#52 Someone dislocated their knee doing the Macarena and the bride was in tears because it [ruined] the mood.

#53 Drunken guests started to eat the wedding cake (with their hands) before it was served.

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#54 Someone did the worm at my wedding and her dress got stuck over her head.



I went to a wedding and the best man cried so much during the speech that the groom had to stand with him and console him. It took A WHILE. pretty sure he was in love with the groom.



Photographed a wedding where the best man gave the most sexist and racist speech that eventually the father of the bride just stood up and clapped until everyone joined in and he sat down.

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#55 It was outdoors and the weather turned bad pretty quickly. The tornado sirens started going off during the ceremony and they just kept going. Literally shouted their vows over the noise. I was also told that the bride had picked her [illegal substances] habit back up prior to the wedding to lose some weight. This information was met with general approval because she looked great.

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#56 My dad and his (now ex) wife had their wedding in their backyard under a canopy. The officiant was this earthy crunchy woman who did some sort of Native American ritual (all of them are white as snow) and the ceremony ended with the woman screaming at the top of her lungs. This gutteral scream was so out of nowhere it scared the [hell] out of me. It took everything in me not to start laughing in the front row.

#57 Either myself knocking the wedding cake over while playing with the ring bearer dog or when I was at a wedding on a farm and saw someone flopping around covered in mud in an irrigation ditch when I went down there to [relieve myself].

Apparently it was someone who fell in trying to take a picture and they were looking for their camera but as I was in an inebriated state, my mind immediately went to that’s gotta be an alligator.

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#58 I distinctly remember being like 11 years old watching my great-uncle grooving around the dance floor with a pitcher of beer. He then took off his wife’s high heel, filled it with beer and chugged that beer out of the shoe.

#59 The groom's mother leaned over to me and confided that she wasn't wearing any underwear...

#60 They had the groom, a very nice, sweet, quiet, but insecure guy, remove the garter with his teeth…blindfolded…



But they swapped out the bride for her uncle in a long skirt.



I felt so bad for him I left the room. I heard everyone laughing their asses off. A minute or so later he walked by me crying with the bride running after him.



I said to my g/f, sarcastically, I can’t believe no one saw that coming.



Also, the wedding ceremony was outside and the music was played from a pickup truck. The priest seemed to think he was there for stand up comedy. I was over dressed in a suit, someone wore Jean shorts and the food looked like pot luck…I’m not trying to insult the wedding, just describing the type of wedding.

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#61 I caught the father of one of the bride's maids making out with her in a room. She was 14. I'm not much of a fighter but as an adult survivor of CSA I knew I had to do something, but I got a couple of decent shots in right from the start and he crumpled like a wet suit.



I was arrested, he was arrested for interference of a minor but charged with many more crimes in the ensuing weeks. He lost everything, and I mean everything. He was eventually jailed for 7 years and is now on 'the' reigistery for life. He now has no home, job, wife, family, and the daughter he was grooming needed years of therapy after.



This was 15 years ago, and she's now married with her own family.



Oh, I was never actually charged in the end.

#62 As a wedding videographer, the stories are so numerous. Off hand the first thing that came to mind is brothers kissing echother. More often than not. And sometimes in really creepy ways. We would bet on whether the husband and best man would kiss and the underdog was that they didn't.

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#63 A work friend at my sister’s wedding was dancing wildly with some guy. They went for the dirty dancing move and her dress came up a bit. She wasn’t wearing any underwear.

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#64 I was a photographer and my best friend at the time did not want to have me taking photos, because I was the best man. Additionally, his soon-to-be wife absolutely loathed me (though she loathed everyone, including him). She instead hired her best friend and gave her something like a thousand bucks to take photos.



This was in the 90s.



The friend shows up. Mind you, she had zero experience taking photos. And, she has purchased several disposable cameras. For you young folks, most of those cameras had 800 speed film, which usually meant they were okay for mostly lifeless outdoor photos. Literally everything else would be super grainy and/or dark.



I tell them I hope they have a better plan, but the wife goes to bat for her friend while yelling at me. Okay, I think, good luck with all that.



Two weeks later, of course, they come to me asking if there’s any way to “fix” the photos she just got back from the WalMart photo lab. The wife is in tears. Of course, there is nothing to be done.



I will never forget, though, the wedding taking place and her friend cranking that camera dial nonstop every few seconds. Click. Criiiick criiiick criiick click. Criiiiick crriiiick criiiick. Click.

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#65 Small wedding, when the bridge and groom left they threw a shopping bag with all the stuff they bought to the reception on the back-seat, bride piled in, groom followed... bride had leapt onto the cake knife basically, went about an inch into her thigh, through the dress which was thankfully cheap.



No permanent damage, didn't seem to hurt too much thanks to all the adrenaline, but a sick scar, a story for the grand kids, and more blood than one might like to see on a wedding day.

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#66 Groom was 30 minutes late to the ceremony after everyone joking the whole day that he was going to be late to the ceremony. The bride wasn't even mad and thought it was pretty funny.

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#67 I saw some kid in the buffet line take a quarter of a wheel of Brie cheese thinking it was cheesecake.



It was me, I was the stupid kid.

#68 I was at a friend's wedding and right in the middle of the vows, a cell phone started ringing. It turned out to be the bride's uncle. Did he silence the phone and whisper sorry? No, this dude answers the phone and proceeds to have a loud conversation for about 2-3 minutes. The daggers the bride was staring at him is a look I'll never forget.





Unrelated but at the same wedding, during the dancing the DJ played a tejano version of Achey Breakey Heart no less than 5 times.

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#69 At my SIL wedding a few years back, as the night was coming to an end and everyone was leaving for the night after the party and all that, we all couldn’t find my wife anywhere.



There was a sense of dread because we had all been drinking waaaaay too much, and there was a pond in front of the venue. As time went on and we still weren’t able to find her, dread started to sink in thinking she somehow wandered into the pond.



Come to find out, she was found in a drunken sleep in an elevator that had been turned off for the night by groundskeepers and had only found her because one of the venue personnel forgot something upstairs and went to use the elevator. Wild night.

#70 Went to a fancy wedding where the ceremony was only about 5 minutes long.



Not wild enough you say? Well I’ve sat through some boring weddings in my time. 5 minutes and done still seems crazy to me. It took longer to leave the cocktail hour beforehand and find a seat. Then we were up almost instantly to the reception.



My favorite wedding. Probably better than my own.

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#71 Nothing too bad but one was sort of funny.



Friend got married. Our third friend/best man had recently been dumped by his girlfriend (justifiably), the maid of honor to the bride. They dated for 3-4 years and had just moved in together when she decided to be with someone else.



They agreed to be amicable for the wedding, but he decided to try to make her jealous by hiring an e-girl/prostitute to be his date. It was hilarious and sad to see him walk in with a woman that looked like pre-shopping Julia Roberts from Pretty Woman while his ex had zero interest in either of them.



The date actually ended up being a quite lovely woman who was fun and great to talk to. I don't know how much he paid to have her there but I do know it wasn't enough to include s*x.

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#72 One of the female guests blowing a dude in full view of the other guests while the actually ceremony and vows were being performed.

#73 I married a very catholic Jamaican lady. Her dad invited like everyone from Kingston. Paid for everything. There was like 400 people there. My brother in law got very drunk and decided his speech was the time to come out as a gay man, which was very obvious to everyone who wasn’t my new in laws. Mom is in tears. Dad is ready to throw punches. I’m just laughing, which was not the right response.

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#74 Posted this before. Wedding reception happened at a hotel the same night a swingers group was there. Groom gets drunk and ends up coming out of a room with some older biker lady who obviously wasnt the bride. The bride punches him in the face several times bloodying his nose and there is a full on screaming match. Bridesmaids are being held back by family and staff from taking swings at the biker lady, groom, and some members of the swingers group trying to break it up. Groomsmen are drunk af and trying and failing to keep things separate. Cops get called. Everyone gets kicked out. Several get arrested. The hotel since then tries to not book the swingers group with different events. That event became the talk of the town for a long time afterwards.

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#75 I was around 10 years old at my uncle's wedding, and for some reason they had the bright idea of letting me hold the camcorder...well I did super close zooms on every person's a*s that was there and giggled non stop....apparently I ruined the wedding video and my uncle still has a grudge against me some 30 years later.

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#76 I heard a party happening while I was walking home drunk after another party. There was a hole in the fence so I crawled through it.

I walked up to party as if I belonged and sat down, grabbed a beer out of a cooler and started talking to people.

I was there for an hour, I ended up speaking with someone who was also not in formal wear. I told him I had to change and get out of my suit and that's why I was in shorts.

At that point, I walked into the kitchen grabbed a cutting board and knife and started to chop some weed up and rolled a joint. A number of people were looking at me like "w*f is this guy doing". I smoked the joint and passed it around. I continued talking to this guy but the weed hit really hard and I got paranoid that this guy was on to me.

He confessed to me that he didn't really know many people here, I looked at him, convinced he snuck in as well and told him I knew absolutely no one here and that I snuck through a hole in the fence.

He immediately got up and started talking to some woman. I knew at that moment that I f****d up and I headed for the front door. The groomsman saw me and said "who the f**k are you?" I said, "I, gotta get outta here" and went for the door. I managed to get out but these guys were in pursuit. I bolted down the street and didn't look back. I have no idea when they stopped chasing me but I got a way.

It's not a really crazy thing but it was crazy for me that I did that!

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#77 Mother of the Bride, mid reception took the top tier of the wedding cake for herself and walked out, (s*****n wedding).

#78 The bride had her male best friend as maid of honor or whatever it's called. He gave his speech, and it was like 10 mins of him talking about they should be together and how they should have been getting married. Awkward doesn't begin to describe it, and im shocked no one took the mic from him. I lost touch with them yrs ago but they were still married after like 10 yrs



Edit spelling.

#79 Was at an Uzbek restaurant in Baltimore on a business trip.



Restaurant was almost completely packed with a wedding party. Bride had hand sewed a pocket into the front of her wedding dress for her Marlboros. They kept falling on the floor during the festivities.

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#80 Not super wild, but audacious I suppose? At my own small, intimate wedding, my husband and I were about to enter the gardens we had booked for our ceremony to walk down the aisle together, waiting outside the gates with one of our photographers as we waited for our walk in song to begin playing. I, in my wedding dress, holding my bouquet and my husband in his wedding suit holding my arm as we laughed off some nerves. A random family walked up and asked if we had booked the garden space, to which we answered yes, we are getting married today, and tried to quickly dismiss them so we didn't miss our cue. Instead of taking the hint, they then asked if they could quickly peek in to see the gardens, to which we answered, no, we are about to walk down the aisle as everyone is waiting in their seats, with the officiant ready to perform the ceremony. The very dense family assured us that it would only take a minute, they just wanted to take a look at the gardens real quick. Again we replied, no, **we are** **about to get married right now**. Anyhow, they didn't want to take no for an answer, and thank god my photographer inserted herself and very directly told them to get the hell out of there.



Still thinking how funny it would have been if we let some random tourist family walk into the ceremony before us while our friends and family wondered who the hell these people were.

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#81 Worked (bartended) several weddings at a *very* expensive venue. Open bar. This wedding was the most expensive, most class-less wedding I've ever worked. Coozies were printed with "Holy s**t, they finally did it!" and the bride/groom's names. Best man speech had the n-word at least 5 times (best man and groom were black, so not racist but definitely unexpected). Guests changed after the ceremony into basketball shorts and tshirts for the reception. Meanwhile, ridiculous venue, centerpieces, and menu, and the bride's gown had to cost multiple thousands. It was an experience in cognitive dissonance for sure.

#82 Friend who is a carpenter built a massive marquee in the back garden over a week with friends dropping by in the evenings to lend a hand, wonderful experience, day of the wedding the wind picks up halfway through the vows ripping the canvas off the back end of it, que all lads scrambling with ropes and nail guns to wrestle this massive canvas back into place and secure it down the frame, all while wearing 3 piece suits, good laugh and a great memory.

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#83 My sister-in-law's matron of honor had her water break while cutting it up on the dance floor, and it led to five people comedically slipping head-over-heels like in a cartoon, two panic attacks, and 8 ambulance rides from the venue.



People don't realize how genuinely slippery amniotic fluid is, but baby ended up being ok and most everyone else was too.

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#84 Totally dry family religious wedding but a bunch of drunk uncles anyways, and the one uncle that was always trying to put kids on his lap. I'd take them away and tell aunts about it.



The same wedding, I was the only person not seated with family. I was always the black sheep so it almost made sense. No one tried to fit me in and make space on the other side of the room. The table I was at, was the neighbors and babysitter table. They felt really bad for me. It was the final thing I needed to understand that I was unwanted there. I spent hundreds to fly and be there.

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#85 Bride and groom entering the ceremony in a Ferrari. No problem. However the best man stepped on it (after delivering the bride and groom) and crashed the car - however because it was private property the car wasn’t covered for insurance - $300k debt immediately.

#86 A woman unrelated to the bride or groom showing up in her wedding dress. Then refusing to leave.

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#87 The groom passed out drunk on the way to the event and they woke him up but he was so heavily s*******d that he did the vows in a chair as the best man held him in place. He threw up right before the kiss.



They are divorced believe it or not.

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#88 The groom and his father both like to break dance. So, at one point in the reception, they were going to have a break-dancing contest. They both started dancing, and within the first 30 seconds, a 4 year old walked by and got kicked in the head, thus ending the break-dancing contest.

#89 Groom's mom died on the dance floor, minutes after he had the dance with his mom.

#90 Not technically at the wedding but the night before the wedding at the hotel one of the guests (an older gentleman) fell in the shower and there was blood EVERYwhere. his wife had to call an ambulance and they unfortunately did not get to attend the wedding due to him almost dying in a hotel shower.

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#91 Bride got arrested for fighting her sister in law and groom arrested for fighting father in law.



Was amazing end to the night, I don't know what it was about because I was staff at the wedding but it was wild they started yelling obscenities at eachother then next thing you know a whole bunch went outside and the two parties just brawled.

#92 My wife and I were both in a wedding where the reception got shut down early because the staff caught a member of the wedding party (not me or my wife) doing c*****e in the bathroom. It just got more chaotic from there, and ended up being one of the worst nights of my life.



What still puzzles me is that you don't really think of c*****e as being a wedding d**g.

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#93 The couple got married at a very nice country club, the wedding was basically paid for by the bride's father, they served balogna sandwiches.... White bread, mustard and balogna for about $60 people.

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#94 My friend got married, and her sister's about-to-be-ex-bf slashed her sister's tires. Can't remember why though, but i think it was some jealousy thing.

#95 I posted this in here before but I used to work in the wedding business.



Couple hired a DJ who was outside of the list that my company gave them but whatever they can do what they want.



DJ was definitely annoying. One of those where he was talking way too much. Cracking dumb jokes. During dancing he would say cringe Hype-man type stuff or blurt words to the songs in the mic.



Grooms brother was some roided out m******d. He was very drunk and aggressively dancing and the crowd was getting a kick out of it. Well, the DJ saw an opportunity to make it about himself again and cracked some dumb joke.



Brother stops dancing immediately. Does the longest pause and stare down of the DJ, jumps the DJ table and open hand slaps him across the face. DJ packed up and left but from what I know there were no charges filed.

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#96 The father of the groom got very drunk and groped an underage girl. Was beaten very badly before the police turned up.

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#97 My gfs sisters wedding. My gf was the maid of honor. The grooms aunt was very drunk and tried to push the bride. The maid of honor pushed her back and she tripped over the guide wire of the tent and fell face first into a pole. The grooms father went after the maid of honor and she broke his nose. Cops got called, my gf got charged with a*****t and so did the aunt. Everything ended up getting dropped. I was on the other side of the big wedding tent oblivious to the recent happenings playing with the kids.

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#98 A guy pulling out a girl's panty in front of everyone.

#99 Groom's Dad pulling a garter belt off the Bride's Mom's leg with his teeth while she was sat in a chair in the middle of the dance floor.

#100 Getting stabbed by my crazy gf in a janitors closet after some open bar shenanigans. Nothing will ever top me walking out in a disheveled tux and a fork sticking out of me.

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#101 While waiting outside for is cue to enter, the groom somehow lost the wedding ring. He whispered to his father at the altar, who took off his own wedding band and slipped it to the groom. Just then, the organist sitting at the altar feinted from the heat, and collapsed onto the keyboard causing a sustained cacophony of depressed keys. She was placed on the floor up there in plain view and fanned during the ceremony. After the ceremony, the guest were asked to help search for the ring in the lawn outside the chapel, which we all did for about an hour and the ring was never found.

#102 The wedding party did a Sieg Heil when the couple kissed. I was working at the venue, there were no other indications they were nazis. It was pretty surreal.

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#103 The groom disappeared for “just 5 minutes”… came back 40 minutes later with a new confidence level and slightly different dance moves.



Till today, nobody knows where he went—but the DJ definitely upgraded his playlist after that. 😅.

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#104 After reports of hitting on peoples wives at the reception, a drunk friend of the bride slid the wedding cake across the table and into the trash can.



When everyone stopped to see what happened or who it was, he says “oh what I’m the a*****e now?”. He then gets escorted out by a few friends.

#105 At my daughter's wedding a guy stripped naked, shoved TP in his a**e, lit it and ran through the reception. It was pretty funny.