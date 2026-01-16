Pamela Anderson Wants Apology From Seth Rogen After “Yucky” Experience At Golden Globes

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Anderson didn’t sugarcoat anything when she spoke about the disgust she felt upon seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The 58-year-old star believes the comedian, 43, owes her an apology for adding “salt on [her] wound” in the past.

“I’m not chopped liver over here,” she said as part of her message to Seth.

Highlights Pamela Anderson spoke about feeling disgusted after at seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes.

The actress said she didn't stay till the end of the show because of her beef with the comedian.

She said she hopes the actor will apologize to her someday.

Seth won two Golden Globes, Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series, for his show 'The Studio.'

RELATED:

Pamela Anderson spoke about feeling disgusted after at seeing Seth Rogen at the 2026 Golden Globes

Pamela Anderson posing on the red carpet at the Golden Globes event with photographers in the background.

Image credits: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson attended the 2026 Golden Globes on January 11, rubbing shoulders with fellow Hollywood stars. But she refused to stay till the end of the award show.

ADVERTISEMENT

After presenting the award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy to Rose Byrne, the Baywatch star said she left the venue and “went right to bed.”

The actress said she wasn’t happy seeing Seth Rogen after he made the Hulu series Pam & Tommy.

Seth Rogen in a dark suit waving on the red carpet at an awards event amid photographers and media.

Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The comedian acted and executive-produced the show, which was a fictionalized take of the 1995 scandal surrounding the s*x tape stolen from Pamela and her ex-husband Tommy Lee’s home.

“Seth Rogen, he did that [series] without talking to me, you know Pam & Tommy, and that was another — I just felt like, ‘Eh.’ You know?” Pamela said on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show this week.

“Like how can someone make a TV series out of the difficult times in your life, and ‘I’m a living, breathing human being over here. Hello,’” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress said she left the award show even before it was over because of how she was feeling

Pamela Anderson speaking into a studio microphone wearing headphones, discussing Seth Rogen Golden Globes apology.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Comment from Amber Jane Therrien expressing support for Pamela Anderson after a negative Golden Globes experience with Seth Rogen.

The actress said she saw Seth “in the pit” at the award show and they “were close” to each other in proximity.

Although they didn’t speak to each other, Pamela admitted feeling “weird” after the release of Pam & Tommy.

“I may have just felt like, ‘I’m not chopped liver over here,’” Pamela said. “I felt a little bit weird about it. And I felt like you know, I’ve been so busy working.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Seth Rogen holding a Golden Globe award on stage at the ceremony following Pamela Anderson's call for an apology.

Image credits: Golden Globes

Comment from Joel Parcell discussing Pamela Anderson’s star power and renewed attention after Golden Globes experience.

Pamela said she’s worked on five movies in the last year and has been busy.

“But sometimes it hits you, and you feel kind of down,” she added.

“I don’t know. It just felt like a little yucky. But eventually, hopefully he will, maybe he’ll reach out to me and apologize. Not that that matters,” she continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Baywatch star said she hoped the comedian would reach out to her and apologize at some point

Pamela Anderson wearing headphones and speaking on a podcast after a yucky experience with Seth Rogen at Golden Globes.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Robert Daebel discussing Seth Rogen’s reaction to an event, referencing Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes experience.

The Barb Wire star reflected on how celebrities are often robbed of their privacy and treated like “free game.”

“But your darkest, deepest secrets or your tragedies in your life shouldn’t be fair game for [a] TV series. That p—ed me off a little bit,” she said.

What was portrayed in Pam & Tommy was “the worst time in my life,” she added.

Stacked VHS tapes with faces of Pamela Anderson and Seth Rogen, highlighting Pamela Anderson's Golden Globes apology demand from Seth Rogen.

Image credits: Hulu/IMDB

Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing Pamela Anderson’s feelings about her experience and apology from Seth Rogen.

“I mean you’re kind of already tip-toeing around it. It’s so uncomfortable being around everybody there,” she went on to say.

“I mean a lot of those people [are] even from Malibu days, so I still don’t feel like I belong in those rooms. I feel like, you know, uncomfortable.”

Seth won two Golden Globes this year for his Apple TV comedy The Studio, including Best Actor in a Comedy Series and Best Comedy Series.

Pamela said she didn’t confront him at the show but was thinking about it in her mind when she saw him.

“I didn’t make a beeline for him, but in my mind, I did. And really told him how I felt. So I’m sitting there in my seat just going — you know?” she said, giving a hard stare at the camera.

Pamela called the people who made Pam & Tommy “a**holes” who rubbed “salt on the wound”

Pamela Anderson smiling in a black dress with a man wearing sunglasses and a leather jacket at an event.

Image credits: Stephane Cardinale/Getty Images

Comment by Jen Hoff questioning why the main character isn’t consulted when creating a TV series about her life.

The actress previously told Variety in 2023 that the people who made Pam & Tommy were “a**holes” who rubbed “salt on the wound.”

“You still owe me a public apology,” she added.

While speaking about the s*x tape scandal, she said she wanted people to understand that it was “stolen property” that belonged to “two crazy n*ked people in love.”

“I mean, we were n*ked all the time and filming each other and being silly, but those tapes were not meant for anybody else to see,” she said in a 2023 interview with CBS Sunday Morning‘s Jim Axelrod

“And I’ve not seen it to this day,” she added. “It was very hurtful.”

Pamela Anderson speaking in a radio studio wearing headphones, discussing apology from Seth Rogen after Golden Globes incident.

Image credits: Entertainment Tonight

Both Pamela and Tommy were not involved in the making of Pam & Tommy, but showrunner Rob Siegel said he hoped to set “the record straight” with the Hulu series.

“If you had to name one person with whom the show’s sympathies lie, it’s Pam,” Rob told Entertainment Weekly in 2022. “And we’re very much taking the side.”

“I was shocked by how many people assumed that [Anderson and Lee] were in on it, which is something I’m happy that we were able to set the record straight about. We very clearly, unambiguously present them as the victims of a crime, which they were,” he added.

The makers of Pam & Tommy claimed they had Pamela’s best interests in mind

Image credits: Access Hollywood

Showrunner D.V. DeVincentis said he wanted Pamela to know that the “portrayal” was “very much a positive thing and that we cared a great deal about her.”

“[We] wanted her to know that the show loves her. We didn’t get a response,” he told the outlet.

Netizens had plenty to say after Pamela Anderson shared her feelings about Seth Rogen

Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Pamela Anderson wanting an apology from Seth Rogen after a Golden Globes incident.

Comment by Ted Runcie discussing Pamela Anderson’s views on image rights and identity theft concerns.

Comment by Issam Sadek Sulaiman about apology requests related to Pamela Anderson and Seth Rogen at Golden Globes event.

Comment on Pamela Anderson wanting an apology from Seth Rogen after a negative Golden Globes experience.

User comment about Pamela Anderson wanting an apology from Seth Rogen after a negative Golden Globes experience shared on social media.

Screenshot of a social media comment expressing disapproval, related to Pamela Anderson wanting apology from Seth Rogen.

Comment on social media stating she has the right to feel how she feels, related to Pamela Anderson apology from Seth Rogen.

Comment from Lon Wood discussing Seth Rogen offering a personal apology to Pamela Anderson after a Golden Globes incident.

Comment from Wynona Grandi expressing support for Pamela Anderson wanting apology from Seth Rogen after Golden Globes incident.

Comment by Robin Freese Ogden stating He IS yucky, reacting to Pamela Anderson wanting apology from Seth Rogen after Golden Globes incident.

Comment by Sara Umland discussing Pamela Anderson's desire for an apology from Seth Rogen after a negative Golden Globes experience.

Comment by Catherine Nelson Hopkins expressing frustration about poor seating choice on social media platform.

Pamela Anderson reacting publicly, seeking apology from Seth Rogen after uncomfortable experience at Golden Globes event.

Comment from Andrea Nancy expressing concern about making movies or books about someone's life without permission.

Comment criticizing Seth Rogen's behavior, related to Pamela Anderson wanting an apology after a yucky Golden Globes experience.

Comment from Lexa Sue on a social media post discussing Pamela Anderson wanting an apology from Seth Rogen after a Golden Globes incident.

Comment from Mike Grover criticizing Seth Rogen, related to Pamela Anderson wanting an apology after Golden Globes experience.

Commenter Kim Leffler Gotthardt expressing mixed views on Pamela Anderson’s life choices and Seth Rogen’s role in the Golden Globes incident.

Comment from Manda Melle about Pamela Anderson’s experience, expressing sympathy and appreciation for the series portrayal.

Comment by Erica J. Simpson discussing Pamela Anderson’s past in show biz in response to a Golden Globes incident with Seth Rogen.

Comment by Dylan Michael discussing Pamela Anderson's experience and reaction involving Seth Rogen at the Golden Globes event.

Commenter Jamie Smith responding to Pamela Anderson, discussing her legacy and movie portrayals after the Golden Globes incident.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing Pamela Anderson’s experience and apology request from Seth Rogen.

Comment by Monique Bishop discussing regret, public life, and a controversial footage incident involving Pamela Anderson.