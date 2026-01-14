Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Women Are Getting Bigger”: Elle Fanning Height Stuns After Towering Over Stars At Golden Globes
Elle Fanning towering over a male star at the Golden Globes, showcasing women getting bigger and taller in height.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Women Are Getting Bigger”: Elle Fanning Height Stuns After Towering Over Stars At Golden Globes

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
4

20

4

ADVERTISEMENT

When the carpets were rolled out for the 2026 Golden Globes, nobody expected Elle Fanning‘s height to be a hot topic of discussion.

Fans online sparked wild theories after seeing a viral clip of the actress towering over other stars.

Many were stunned to see her standing head-and-shoulders above other celebrities at the award show on January 11.

Highlights
  • Elle Fanning attended the 2026 Golden Globes with her boyfriend Gus Wenner.
  • She appeared to be standing head and shoulders above other celebrities at the show.
  • Netizens were ecstatic to see a picture of the actress towering over her boyfriend as they posed for the cameras.
  • “Short guy + tall girl couples are so hot,” one said.
RELATED:

    Elle Fanning appeared to be standing head-and-shoulders above other celebrities at the 2026 Golden Globes

    Elle Fanning at a glamorous event showcasing height and style, highlighting women are getting bigger trend.

    Elle Fanning at a glamorous event showcasing height and style, highlighting women are getting bigger trend.

    Image credits: vogueitalia

    During the glamorous awards ceremony on Sunday, several moments stole the spotlight and left viewers in disbelief.

    But it was Elle Fanning’s towering presence beside her other stars that made fans stop scrolling online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a silver gown, interviewing at the Golden Globes, showcasing women getting bigger in height.

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a silver gown, interviewing at the Golden Globes, showcasing women getting bigger in height.

    Image credits: goldenglobes

    Tweet from Joseph stating women are getting bigger, with engagement icons for likes and replies visible.

    Tweet from Joseph stating women are getting bigger, with engagement icons for likes and replies visible.

    Image credits: CaudilloXIV

    Nominated for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for her performance in Sentimental Value, Elle was dressed in a silver Gucci dress, paired with a Cartier High Jewelry necklace.

    The 27-year-old star appeared visibly taller than others in one viral video.

    The actress was nominated for Best Supporting Actress — Motion Picture for her performance in Sentimental Value

    Elle Fanning towering over other stars at Golden Globes, highlighting women are getting bigger in height and presence.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning towering over other stars at Golden Globes, highlighting women are getting bigger in height and presence.

    Image credits: enews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Height of Elle Fanning shown as 1.75 meters, highlighting women getting bigger in recent trends.

    Height of Elle Fanning shown as 1.75 meters, highlighting women getting bigger in recent trends.

    Image credits: Smoky_monkeyS

    “Women are getting bigger,” one commented, while another wrote, “Pretty sure she’s wearing heels.”

    “Plenty of food and high heels can do that,” one said.

    Another wrote, “High heels does a lot for height.”

    “Why did I think she was short?!” read one comment online

    Elle Fanning standing tall at a crowded event, her height towering over other stars in a sparkling gown.

    Elle Fanning standing tall at a crowded event, her height towering over other stars in a sparkling gown.

    Image credits: enews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing perceptions of women's body size, referencing debate on being skinny and its societal implications.

    Tweet discussing perceptions of women's body size, referencing debate on being skinny and its societal implications.

    Image credits: disbiccdiary

    “Omg I had no idea she is tall! I thought she was like 5’4”,” another said, possibly assuming because Elle’s sister Dakota Fanning is reportedly 5’4”.

    Others complimented Elle’s appearance, claiming she looked healthier than other stars who are hooked on the trendy weight-loss medications of today.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “I’d rather this than the Oz*mpic skeletal look,” one said,

    Another wrote, “She’s literally skinny??”

    Netizens were ecstatic to see a picture of the actress posing next to her boyfriend, Gus Wenner

    Elle Fanning towering in a shimmering gown at the Golden Globes, showcasing women are getting bigger in height and presence.

    Elle Fanning towering in a shimmering gown at the Golden Globes, showcasing women are getting bigger in height and presence.

    Image credits: Gilbert Flores/2026GG/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing Elle Fanning's height, describing her as 5’9” and highlighting her stature among women getting bigger.

    Tweet discussing Elle Fanning's height, describing her as 5’9” and highlighting her stature among women getting bigger.

    Image credits: Seven7Alexandra

    While many marveled at Elle’s seemingly staggering height, it turns out the actress is only 5’9”.

    Fans praised her when she posed next to her boyfriend Gus Wenner and towered over the magazine executive.

    “Short guy + tall girl couples are so hot,” one said, while another quipped, “This makes me want a short king.”

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a sparkling gown among a crowd, highlighting women getting bigger in height at Golden Globes.

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a sparkling gown among a crowd, highlighting women getting bigger in height at Golden Globes.

    Image credits: Roger Kisby/2026GG/Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another chimed in, saying, “A man who is comfortable enough with himself to handle a tall goddess.”

    “Elle Fanning found safe from relating to the ‘he didn’t like it when I wore high heels’ lyric,” another said, referring to the song Begin Again by Taylor Swift.

    @enews Elle Fanning looks regal at the #GoldenGlobes. #AwardsSeason♬ original sound – E! News

    Tweet text on a white background discussing women getting bigger, highlighting beauty and ethereal qualities in a casual tone.

    Tweet text on a white background discussing women getting bigger, highlighting beauty and ethereal qualities in a casual tone.

    Image credits: rhennsy

    Elle and the Rolling Stone CEO have been dating since late 2023 and made their red carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globes.

    She has shared candid moments of her relationship on social media and recently said their future “looks bright.”

    “He’s the best,” she told Who What Wear in an interview published this week.

    The couple has been shuttling between New York, where Gus lives, and LA, where Elle lives in a rental home.

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a shimmering gown, highlighting stunning height at a glamorous star-studded event.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning standing tall in a shimmering gown, highlighting stunning height at a glamorous star-studded event.

    Image credits: wmag

    “We want to be a part of each other’s lives and share these fun times and experiences together. … Why hide? The future looks bright,” she added about sharing pictures of him on Instagram.

    The actress said she pictures having children in the future someday.

    “I definitely do want kids. I’ve always wanted kids. I’ve known that since I was little,” she added.

    Elle Fanning’s height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at the Golden Globes event.

    Elle Fanning’s height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: enews

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Ahead of the 2026 Golden Globes, Elle shared an Instagram post expressing gratitude for being nominated and sharing the category with Emily Blunt (The Smashing Machine), Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another), Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good), Amy Madigan (Weapons), and her Sentimental Value co-star Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The award was ultimately taken home by Teyana Taylor.

    @wmag#ElleFanning, the woman that you are. #GoldenGlobes♬ resonance midwest emo – I love Kirsten Dunst

    “️Thank you, Golden Globes, for your nomination this morning! I am deeply moved and filled with gratitude to be recognized in a category with actresses I love and admire,” she said.

    “Filming ‘Sentimental Value’ was a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will live in my heart forever,” she added.

    “Men are getting smaller,” one commented on the video where Elle Fanning seemed to tower over others

    Tweet by yosoymario commenting on height difference, referencing women getting bigger and Elle Fanning towering over stars.

    Tweet by yosoymario commenting on height difference, referencing women getting bigger and Elle Fanning towering over stars.

    Image credits: yosoymario91

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning women are getting bigger, related to Elle Fanning height at Golden Globes discussion.

    Screenshot of a tweet mentioning women are getting bigger, related to Elle Fanning height at Golden Globes discussion.

    Image credits: aryanfemcel

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning towering over stars at the Golden Globes, highlighting women getting bigger in height and presence.

    Elle Fanning towering over stars at the Golden Globes, highlighting women getting bigger in height and presence.

    Image credits: savinavlogs29

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning noticeably taller than other stars, highlighting the trend of women getting bigger at the Golden Globes event.

    Elle Fanning noticeably taller than other stars, highlighting the trend of women getting bigger at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: CallumK76320487

    Tweet from Ehm Gee humorously suggesting someone is smuggling her sister under a dress, highlighting height differences among women.

    Tweet from Ehm Gee humorously suggesting someone is smuggling her sister under a dress, highlighting height differences among women.

    Image credits: MGeeSpot

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user JokerSeii commenting on growth and dress, related to women getting bigger and Elle Fanning height at Golden Globes.

    Tweet by user JokerSeii commenting on growth and dress, related to women getting bigger and Elle Fanning height at Golden Globes.

    Image credits: JokerSeii

    Tweet about a dress creating an illusion, shared by Uselu Park Chairman, commenting on fashion perception online.

    Tweet about a dress creating an illusion, shared by Uselu Park Chairman, commenting on fashion perception online.

    Image credits: StatiQfit

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media comment supporting the idea that women are getting bigger, taller, and stronger than men.

    Social media comment supporting the idea that women are getting bigger, taller, and stronger than men.

    Image credits: alisonvic

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Elle Fanning’s impressive height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at a glamorous event.

    Elle Fanning’s impressive height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at a glamorous event.

    Image credits: RingJenny52239

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing size perception with reference to a Viking among Mediterranean people.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing size perception with reference to a Viking among Mediterranean people.

    Image credits: WittPatric53741

    Elle Fanning height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at the Golden Globes event.

    Elle Fanning height stuns as women are getting bigger, towering over stars at the Golden Globes event.

    Image credits: LGDylanMcKay

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by user Cam commenting that high heels enhance height, relating to women getting bigger in stature.

    Tweet by user Cam commenting that high heels enhance height, relating to women getting bigger in stature.

    Image credits: CreatureTheJoke

    Elle Fanning towering over stars at Golden Globes, highlighting how women are getting bigger in height.

    Elle Fanning towering over stars at Golden Globes, highlighting how women are getting bigger in height.

    Image credits: Retronus_

    Tweet discussing body shapes and mentioning curves, highlighting a perspective on men and women’s physical fitness and size differences.

    Tweet discussing body shapes and mentioning curves, highlighting a perspective on men and women’s physical fitness and size differences.

    Image credits: specter69649

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet by Alixia commenting on body type statues across Europe, reflecting on changing perceptions of women getting bigger.

    Tweet by Alixia commenting on body type statues across Europe, reflecting on changing perceptions of women getting bigger.

    Image credits: Alixia138

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Golden globes

    20

    4

    20

    4

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tall women in Hollywood? Next you'll say thin people wit symmetrical faces get modelling jobs!

    1
    1point
    reply
    paulclarey avatar
    Paul C.
    Paul C.
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's a slightly above average height, attractive, young lady. It's not like she is basketball player tall.

    1
    1point
    reply
