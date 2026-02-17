ADVERTISEMENT

If you love bold color, urban creativity, and art that transforms public spaces into open-air galleries, then ‘Streetart Official’ is a must-follow Instagram destination. This curated feed brings together striking street art from around the world – from massive murals to intricate graffiti – celebrating the diverse styles that define today’s urban art scene.

We’ve selected some of the best photos from different locations, showcasing true street masterpieces – from iconic pop culture characters and abstract scenes to impressive 3D works and large-scale murals. You’ll also find artworks painted directly on the ground, fully visible only from an aerial perspective, and so much more. So without further ado, scroll down and admire the artists who add a touch of magic to ordinary streets.