If you love bold color, urban creativity, and art that transforms public spaces into open-air galleries, then ‘Streetart Official’ is a must-follow Instagram destination. This curated feed brings together striking street art from around the world – from massive murals to intricate graffiti – celebrating the diverse styles that define today’s urban art scene. 

We’ve selected some of the best photos from different locations, showcasing true street masterpieces – from iconic pop culture characters and abstract scenes to impressive 3D works and large-scale murals. You’ll also find artworks painted directly on the ground, fully visible only from an aerial perspective, and so much more. So without further ado, scroll down and admire the artists who add a touch of magic to ordinary streets.

#1

Wall In Mulhouse, France (2019)⠀

oakoak_street_art Report

    #2

    Installation In Dallas, Texas, USA (2020)

    danielarsham Report

    #3

    Wall In Brazil (2021)

    fabiogomestrindade Report

    #4

    Wall In Kuching, Malaysia 🇲🇾(2019)

    ernestzacharevic Report

    #5

    Wall In Paris, France (2021)

    jr Report

    #6

    Wall In Firenze, Italy (2021)

    jr Report

    #7

    Wall In Morlaix, France (2020)

    leonkeer Report

    #8

    Wall In Helsingborg, Sweden (2020)

    leonkeer Report

    #9

    Installation In Paris, France (2014)

    jr Report

    #10

    Wall In Ontinyent, Spain (2022)

    sebasvelasco1 Report

    #11

    Wall In Ostende, Spain (2022)

    ampparito Report

    #12

    Wall In Melbourne, Australia 🇦🇺(2020)

    kitt_bennett Report

    #13

    Installation In Treviso, Italy (2014)

    shirin.abedinirad Report

    Roman Arendt
    Amazing, though I'd probably break my neck using these.

    #14

    Ground In Victoroa, Australia (2020)

    kitt_bennett Report

    #15

    Wall In Los Angeles, California, USA (2018)

    cletabraham Report

    #16

    Wall In Versailles, France (2020)

    mr_aryz Report

    #17

    Wall In Plougasnou, France (2021)

    leonkeer Report

    #18

    Wall In Buenos Aires, Argentina (2021)

    maxibagnasco Report

    #19

    Painting In Malmö, Sweden (2021)

    annaovni Report

    #20

    Wall In France (2019)

    TomWilde Report

    #21

    Wall In Decazeville, France (2019)

    @astro_odv_cbs Report

    #22

    Wall In Valencia, Spain (2020)

    felipepantone Report

    #23

    Wall In Viseu, Portugal (2020)

    b0rdalo_ii Report

    #24

    Wall In Stratsbourg, France (2020)

    @hopare_1 Report

    #25

    Wall In Rovigo, Italy (2020)

    _millo_ Report

    #26

    Wall In Paris, France (2016)

    invaderwashere Report

    #27

    Wall In Los Angeles, California, USA (2019)

    punkmetender Report

    Angela B
    *jaw drops* the combination of the skull with the butterflies. So, so beautiful.

    #28

    Wall In Ostend, Belgium (2020)

    case_maclaim Report

    #29

    Wall In Portsmouth, United Kingdom (2020)

    gary_stranger Report

    #30

    Wall In Lugano, Switzerland (2020)

    nevercrew Report

    #31

    Wall In Versailles, France (2020)

    ellapitr Report

    #32

    Wall In Nava De La Asunción, Segovia, Spain

    romanlinacero Report

    #33

    Wall In Paris, France

    levalet.art Report

    #34

    Wall In Basildon, United Kingdom (2021)

    francofasolijaz Report

    #35

    Wall In Solnechnodolsk, Russia (2021)

    maratdanilyan Report

    #36

    Wall In Sacramento, USA (2022)

    fintan_magee Report

    #37

    Wall In Cuernavaca, México (2025)

    peokmancilla Report

    #38

    Installation In Ostend, Belgium (2016)⠀

    biancoshock Report

    #39

    Wall In Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA (2019)

    isabellegorilla Report

    #40

    Wall In Los Angeles, California, USA (2020)

    james_bullough Report

    #41

    Wall In Dubbo, Australia (2019)

    fintan_magee Report

    #42

    Basketball Court In Paris, France (2020)

    stephane_ashpool Report

    #43

    Wall In Pantin, Paris, France (2020)

    pboy_artist Report

    #44

    Wall In Paris, France (2020)

    levalet.art Report

    #45

    Wall In Utrecht, Netherlands (2020)

    janisdeman Report

    #46

    Wall In Spain (2020)

    escif Report

    #47

    Wall In Austin, Texas, USA (2020)

    sandrachevrier Report

    #48

    Wall In Paris, France 🇫🇷(2020)

    hopare1 Report

    #49

    Wall In Mannheim, Germany (2020)

    akut_herakut Report

    #50

    Wall In Caldas De Rainha, Portugal (2020)

    streetart_official Report

    #51

    Wall In Paris, France (2017)

    pastelfd Report

    #52

    Wall In Johannesburg, South Africa (2020)

    falko1graffiti Report

    #53

    Wall In Borgo, Italy (2020)

    _millo_ Report

    #54

    Wall In Aalborg, Denmark (2020)

    inti.artist Report

    #55

    Wall In Paris, France (2020)

    a_r_d_i_f Report

    #56

    Wall In São Paulo, Brasil (2020)

    kobrastreetar Report

    #57

    Wall In Sâo Paulo, Brasil

    rimonguimaraes Report

    #58

    Wall In Philadelphia, USA (2019)

    jessieandkatey Report

    #59

    Wall In Madrid, Spain

    abcdefghelen Report

    #60

    Wall In Paris, France

    jr Report

    #61

    Wall In Lille, France (2021)

    anabarrigaoliva Report

    #62

    Wall In Las Vegas, USA (2025)

    adrydelrocio Report

    #63

    Wall In Vinaros, Spain (2019)

    juanjosurace Report

    #64

    Wall In Tehran, Iran (2020)

    xamoosh Report

    #65

    Wall In Buenos Aires, Argentina (2020)

    ronmuralist Report

    #66

    Wall In Ostend, Belgium (2020)

    dface_official Report

    #67

    Wall In Caidas Da Rainha, Brasil (2020)

    akacorleone Report

    #68

    Wall In Brussels, Belgium (2020)

    jaune_art Report

    #69

    Wall In Grenoble, France (2020)

    inti.artis Report

    #70

    Wall In Rotterdam, Netherlands (2020)

    telmomiel Report

    #71

    Wall In Paris, France (2020)

    streetart_official Report

    #72

    Wall In Leiria, Portugal (2020)

    mr_aryz Report

    #73

    Wall In Rabat, Morocco (2020)

    @3ttman Report

    #74

    Wall In Lodz, Poland (2013)

    @3ttman Report

    #75

    Wall In Grañén, Spain

    pichiavo Report

    #76

    Wall In Oskarshamn, Sweden (2022)

    artez_online Report

    #77

    Wall In São Paulo, Brazil (2020)

    kobrastreetart Report

    #78

    Wall In Las Vegas, Nevada, USA (2019)

    davidfloresart Report

    #79

    Instalation In Chambéry, France (2021)

    mandonthierry Report

    #80

    Wall In Toledo, Spain (2021)

    danferrer_art Report

