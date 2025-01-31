ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re reading this article, you’re probably someone who likes to be prepared in just the right way for a trip. You don’t want to be burdened by overpacking, you want to be sure you have everything you need for the day, and maybe just a few extras in case of an emergency situation. Whether you’re packing to go on a boat trip for just yourself or your entire family, this guide will help you prepare for an awesome day of boating fun. Let’s get started with the must-haves for any boat trip!

More info: roscoeandhoochboatrentals.com

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash.com

Extra Clothing

Your day may start out hot and you’ll be expecting to soak up the sun in your swimsuit. As the day moves along you may want to throw on a coverup or change out of a wet suit into dry clothes. Towels will be helpful to dry off and make this change. If you’re not used to boating, you may also underestimate the chill of the wind from a fast-moving boat. The weather can also get much colder as the sun sets, so consider bringing sweatshirts and windbreakers to keep from being cold.

Sunscreen & Sun Shades

The sun’s rays can be even more intense as they reflect off the water. Be sure you bring enough sunblock to be reapplied every two hours. A waterproof variety is extra protective if you’re going to be spending time in the water. Sun shades will help protect your eyes, and polarized lenses will cut out even more glare.

Don’t bring spray sunscreen. While it can be applied much easier, the overspray can cause the surface of the boat to become slippery. The last thing you’ll want to do is create a fall hazard when walking around on the boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Water & Snacks

Staying hydrated is super important, especially during the summer months. So if you’re planning on packing a cooler, don’t forget to throw some bottled water into it. You’ll also want to plan on plenty of snacks to keep up your energy and morale for a whole day of boating. Healthy snacks and drinks are especially essential for your little ones.

Avoid bringing snacks that will melt in the sun and become sticky, like chocolate. Also, leave behind messy snacks like cheese curls and nacho chips that can get on your fingers and make orange fingerprints on boat upholstery. Avoid bringing too many adult beverages, and be sure to designate a sober boat operator. When packing your food and drinks, remember that items packaged in glass are a big no-no on boats. When glass breaks on a boat, it can send shards of glass all over the deck and possibly into the water.

Share icon

Image credits: unsplash.com

Surprise Guests

Boats have capacity limits and therefore, you will need to let a rental company know of all the people and pets who will be riding on the boat. If you’re planning on joining a friend on their boat, be sure to give them a heads-up of last-minute guests as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

Plastic Grocery Bags

Plastic grocery store bags can seem like a great thing to pack up snacks and supplies, but once they become empty they can easily fly into the water. Help keep our lakes, rivers, and oceans clean by using alternatives like reusable grocery store bags and cooler bags. Bring an extra bag or sealable container for any trash that may accumulate while you are out on the water.

Dry Bag

A dry bag is super handy for items that can’t get wet, like your cell phone. You may want to purchase a cheap dry phone case on a lanyard so you can take photos of your trip, or you could simply use a ziplock bag to help keep items dry.

Safety Items

When renting a watercraft, the boat rental company will provide the legal and necessary life jackets for your trip. Remember that children under the age of 13 must wear life vests at all times while out on a boat. People who are 13 and over must have a life vest on the vessel. It’s a good idea to also consider bringing a small first aid kit with you.

Choosing Your Footwear

The right footwear with good traction can make your trip safer. However, you’ll want to choose shoes or sandals that won’t leave dark marks on the boat. To test your shoes, use the heel to draw a line on a plain white piece of paper. If you see a mark, leave that pair of footwear on the shore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: pixabay.com

If you plan to go fishing, be sure you have the proper fishing license on your person. Also, learn the fishing rules and regulations before you go. The fishing regulations and limitations help protect species and ensure they will thrive for future generations.

When you are fully prepared for a boat trip, you’re sure to have a day of fun! Always err on the side of caution and safety to avoid potential boating accidents. Visit the U.S. Coast Guard’s website to learn more about recreational boating safety.