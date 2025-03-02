That being said, some customs are so peculiar that your initial reaction might be utter confusion, even if you later end up getting used to them. Some internet users recently took to a thread on AskReddit to share what, in their opinion, are some widely accepted norms in the United States that baffle the rest of the world. Scroll down to see how a slice of the world sees American cultural quirks, including the positives and negatives.

A core part of being a traveler is being adaptable, flexible, and open-minded. When you go abroad, you can hardly expect everything—from the culture to the people—to be the same. Otherwise, what’s the point of ever leaving your hometown? You have to embrace the adventure!

#1 Taking your credit card away from you when you pay a restaurant bill.



My European coworkers thought they were being ripped off when they first encountered this practice! In most countries they bring the card reader to the table.

#2 The age of adult responsibilities being 18, but adult privileges being 21.

#3 Heath insurance. It’s weird that it’s tied to employment and it’s even weirder that you still have to pay out of pocket for things even when the insurance itself is super expensive.

It really does help to be open-minded when traveling abroad. Ideally, you should be willing to adapt to new cultures and customs, instead of demanding that the entire world matches your values and ideas just because you’re visiting. ADVERTISEMENT A humble tourist who’s willing to learn new languages, treats the locals with respect, and actively listens instead of just talking, will have a much better chance of forming a genuine connection. And part of that means embracing whatever your travels throw at you. Going on an adventure means dealing with some discomfort, after all. On the flip side, someone who is rude, entitled, demanding, and obnoxious won’t win many locals over. You can’t be critical of every little thing that doesn’t match your cultural norms. Otherwise, you’ll spend the entire trip being upset about how things “aren’t like back home.” That being said, you shouldn’t turn a blind eye if you see someone behaving unethically, illegally, or in a way that goes against your most fundamental values. You want to be flexible without giving up your identity as an individual. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Homeowners Associations.

#5 I can't understand the American health system, nor why there is such vehment oposition to changing it to be more accessible to all.

#6 Going back to work within days of giving birth.

CIEE recommends that you do a bunch of research before going on a trip. Read some articles, watch some videos, and consume as much quality content as you can about the country or city you’re visiting. ADVERTISEMENT You want to come to grips with what the culture is going to be like before you get off the plane or train. The internet is full of posts, guides, and clips that are free. Meanwhile, you can also head to your local library or cultural center for more material.

#7 Unpaid maternity leave.

#8 3 out of 4 TV commercials are for prescription d***s.

#9 Going to work while sick, and the possibility of getting fired for taking a sick day.

“When you go abroad, you are confronted with a new set of norms and new ways of thinking that may contradict your own ideas. Initially, we may think of these different ways of life as ‘strange’ or ‘wrong,’ without thinking critically and understanding that it is simply different,” CIEE explains, adding that you have to be willing to adjust your behavior to blend in and meet certain expectations. But, at the end of the day, you probably won’t fully understand a new culture by spending a few days or weeks immersed in it. To truly live like a local, you need months or years of immersion. What are some cultural norms that surprised or confused you the first time you stumbled across them during your travels, dear Pandas? Let us know in the comments.

#10 Insurance denies medical treatments.

#11 I am American but I wanted to add saying the pledge of allegiance with our hands over our hearts and looking toward the flag was weird af in retrospect. Every school morning for years I had to do that.

#12 Heartbreakingly, ice in drinks



Why, Europe, WHY do you hate cold drinks.

#13 Going into massive debt for education.

#14 I always found it weird that Americans faint at the thought of nudity or a swear word, yet don't bat an eyelid at depictions of extreme violence.

#15 Cancer bankruptcy.

#16 Tipping.

#17 Price on the shelf is different to the price at the point of sale.

#18 Doing your own taxes.

#19 Working multiple jobs to not be able to afford rent.

#20 Americans discover the country is a tad bit dystopian.





Oh man I wish I could go to the doctor but I got fired? Like wtf? People paid hundreds of billions of dollars to buy the president, in the open and thats just cool?? Prison slavery!? The death penalty? Secret little prisons to lock up people who the government can't prove are criminals? More prisoners than any other country on earth despite the population. Cops are just allowed to murder people. They have tanks?!





Some people are just not paid enough and everyone has to chip in, but only if they're good? There are medicine commercials... That's insane. It's all insane. .

#21 Weird nobody mentions one of the biggest problems; that is is legal to buy politicians.

#22 American standard measurements.

#23 Weirdly what im most fascinated about is the insanely large drinks they get to go and carry around?! Huge bucket sized sodas (and almost any other drink coming in huge containers, even the milk and juice jugs are huge).

#24 Male circumcision.

#25 Elementary schools doing regular active shooter drills.

#26 Apparently how much we smile at each other? It's usually the first thing I hear about from people who live elsewhere who come to visit (grew up in a tourist city). Americans smile too much.

#27 Large, larger and largest food portions.

#28 Claiming they are the most free country / proud of freedom as a pillar of their society, but are no where near the top of indexes ranking international levels of freedom.

#29 Flying flags at your house.

#30 Not taking vacations.

#31 Tipping as standard, so that they can be paid less.

#32 Writing month/day/year for dates. I still have to figure out what a date is in the US, even though I've lived here for over two decades.

#33 Pledging allegiance to the flag every morning and truly believing they are the best country in the world and no one compares to them.

#34 Flags. USA flags everywhere. Houses, cars and CHURCHES.

#35 One I haven’t seen yet: Storage units.



We have some of the biggest homes on earth, but still need space for stuff.

#36 Their cars. This isn’t a dig either, I love American cars. They’re not normal though.

#37 How open public restroom stalls are.

#38 Being weirdly hyper sexualised and at the same time freakishly sexually repressed and prudish.



It creates a bizarre atmosphere.

#39 The north korean level of pride. Flags everywhere, pledge of allegiance in school every morning, national anthem at every game. Only in dictatorships do you see that level of pride.

#40 No paid maternity leave

Terrible infant & maternal mortality give the wealth of the nation.

#41 GUNS. Guns easily available to everyone, with few restrictions.

#42 Driving everywhere, even if your destination is only blocks away.

#43 Red Solo Cups.