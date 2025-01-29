ADVERTISEMENT

Orlando Bloom recently shared his thoughts on former co-star Keira Knightley‘s comments about her mixed feelings toward the Pirates of the Caribbean films.

Back in the day, Keira’s performance sparked cruel criticism, including body-shaming and rumors that she had an eating disorder.

“It’s a funny thing when you have something that was making and breaking you at the same time,” the 39-year-old actress, who dazzled at the Golden Globe Awards earlier this month, said during an interview with The Times.

Despite his own positive experience, Bloom voiced his support for Keira.

“It was such a huge moment in time that is almost like… it feels almost like another lifetime now. I’m happy that I got to be a part of something that feels like it’s standing the test of time, which is cool,” the actor explained.

“But I definitely understand where Keira was coming from, and she does wonderful things.… I have a lot of positive takeaways,” he added.

Keira unveiled the controversial effect the Pirates franchise had on her career

The Black Doves star explained that the Pirates of the Caribbean films made her career yet also broke her spirit simultaneously.

“I was seen as shit because of them, and yet because they did so well I was given the opportunity to do the films that I ended up getting Oscar nominations for,” Keira said.

“They were the most successful films I’ll ever be a part of and they were the reason that I was taken down publicly. So they’re a very confused place in my head,” the two-time Oscar nominee noted.

The action-adventure movie, starring Knightley, Bloom, Jeffrey Rush, and Johnny Depp, made more than $654 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo, bringing lots of attention from the media, which wasn’t always pleasant.

Keira was accused of having an eating disorder, and in 2018, she revealed she had been treated for post-traumatic stress.

And yet, the Pirates franchise seems far from dead

Producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed two separate films: a reboot written by Young Woman and the Sea scribe Jeff Nathanson and another Margot Robbie-led project penned by Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson—and Bloom is aware of such a reset.

“I’ve heard he’s pretty excited about it,” the actor said of the producer.

“It’ll be interesting to see. Jerry always brings out the big guns, as it were – pardon the pun. Cannons, I should say,” Bloom added, noting that he’s not against returning to the franchise.

