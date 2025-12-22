ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Annable, also known as Grickle, has a special way of spotting humor in the quiet corners of everyday life. His comics look simple, but they often slip into something a little strange, a little dark, and surprisingly funny. Animals worry about things people usually do, normal moments take odd turns, and the joke often becomes something quite relatable, regardless of your background or age.

That being said, Graham is a Canadian cartoonist and film director, known for Puzzle Agent and his work on The Boxtrolls, meaning his storytelling background shows in every panel.

