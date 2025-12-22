ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Annable, also known as Grickle, has a special way of spotting humor in the quiet corners of everyday life. His comics look simple, but they often slip into something a little strange, a little dark, and surprisingly funny. Animals worry about things people usually do, normal moments take odd turns, and the joke often becomes something quite relatable, regardless of your background or age.

That being said, Graham is a Canadian cartoonist and film director, known for Puzzle Agent and his work on The Boxtrolls, meaning his storytelling background shows in every panel.

More info: Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook | gricklemart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Graham Annable one panel comic showing a man spooning with a cat and a dog in a simple sketch style.

grickle14 Report

25points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon comic by Graham Annable showing a giant monster calmly milking cows in a peaceful countryside scene.

    grickle14 Report

    20points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a duck in a tiny house with a bear lurking outside in the woods.

    grickle14 Report

    19points
    POST
    sarah-jones avatar
    sbj
    sbj
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At first I thought he'd made a wise decision but now I've spotted the bear I'm not so sure

    6
    6points
    reply
    View more comments
    #4

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a giant snail, turtle, and sloth battling in a cityscape.

    grickle14 Report

    19points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The turtle didn't have to try as hard, because it knew it would live longer than the others.

    5
    5points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a wizard and witch in a kitchen, playing on magic and humor themes.

    grickle14 Report

    19points
    POST
    View more comments
    #6

    Cat playing guitar on porch while kids watch, a Graham Annable one panel comic with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    18points
    POST
    billswallow_1 avatar
    Bill Swallow
    Bill Swallow
    Community Member
    8 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Auditioning for 'Cats Laughing'.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #7

    Sketch of a deer skull figure sitting on a tree stump in a one panel comic by Graham Annable with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    18points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He had the same agent who put Nic Cage and Eric Roberts in all those bad movies.

    3
    3points
    reply
    #8

    Graham Annable one panel comic shows surprised children staring at an unusually long Christmas stocking hanging from a fireplace.

    grickle14 Report

    17points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Levitating walruses in a comic panel by Graham Annable showing an unexpected surreal scene in nature.

    grickle14 Report

    16points
    POST
    catrionn avatar
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    SchadenFreudian Psychology
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    “Great monoliths of blubber”…..I have to find a way to use that phrase! 😂

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #10

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a dog and cat wrapping bones and toys in a humorous scene.

    grickle14 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Smileworthy

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    Bear and animals enjoying vinyl records in a cozy room, a Graham Annable one panel comic with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Surprisingly, their musical tastes were sufficiently in sync to minimize disputes over what to play.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #12

    Dark gothic scene with quirky characters in colorful shirts opening a mysterious box in Graham Annable one panel comics.

    grickle14 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Santa Claus overwhelmed by gingerbread cookies in a Graham Annable one panel comic with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't wait to see the rest of THAT movie.

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    River Muppets comic by Graham Annable showing colorful creatures disrupting a fisherman by the river in a one panel comic.

    grickle14 Report

    15points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always thought those sticks up their back sides allowed them to move, but apparently they're faster without them.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    Bar scene in a Graham Annable one panel comic showing a bartender and a customer with humorous dialogue.

    grickle14 Report

    14points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They should be drinking Bud -wei - ser. (Old commercials reference, youngsters)

    12
    12points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a creature grabbing a child with a shocked man holding a cane nearby.

    grickle14 Report

    14points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Krampus's big mistake was taking the kid while on Grandpa's lawn.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Batman in a one panel comic by Graham Annable, examining mysterious gifts under a Christmas tree with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    13points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's a trap, Batman! They are trying to eggsterminate you!!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Frog in bed with electric blanket in Graham Annable one panel comic, blending normalcy with unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    13points
    POST
    #19

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing children playing outside with a hidden witch, blending normal and unexpected themes.

    grickle14 Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Graham Annable one panel comic featuring a person with robotic arms surrounded by affectionate octopuses in rain.

    grickle14 Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since they all had nine brains, while Doc only had one, they considered him a pet.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #21

    One panel comic by Graham Annable featuring a couple discovering a free library with only horror books outdoors.

    grickle14 Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Addams family vibes.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #22

    Comic by Graham Annable showing a cat painting a portrait of a man holding a dog in a living room setting.

    grickle14 Report

    12points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Tiddles, I want you to draw me like one of your French girls."

    2
    2points
    reply
    #23

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing characters offering video game power-ups with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    11points
    POST
    #24

    Cartoon from Graham Annable one panel comics showing two monsters in a city holding guns, ready for an unexpected fight.

    grickle14 Report

    11points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Plot twist - they were using squirt guns.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    #25

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing cats using devices in a cafe with surprised visitors at the door.

    grickle14 Report

    11points
    POST
    View more comments
    #26

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing people holding hands around a table with a summoned skeleton holding a pizza box.

    grickle14 Report

    11points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watch out for the bones!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #27

    Cartoon dog in a chef hat making a mess cooking kibble in one panel comic by Graham Annable.

    grickle14 Report

    10points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #28

    Ghost character painting a self-portrait in a room filled with ghost-themed one panel comics by Graham Annable.

    grickle14 Report

    10points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even so, since the paintings weren't selling well, he had to keep his day job of ghostwriting autobiographies.

    5
    5points
    reply
    #29

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a character saving old skins, featuring unexpected comic twist.

    grickle14 Report

    10points
    POST
    barrylittle avatar
    Phantom Phoenix
    Phantom Phoenix
    Community Member
    9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    One day I'm gonna start exercising regularly again, maybe even join a gym. And when I do, I'll for sure lose some weight, get back in shape, and I'll fit into these again... Then I'll be glad I kept 'em

    0
    0points
    reply
    #30

    One panel comic by Graham Annable featuring a dark figure carrying a person along a quiet road at night.

    grickle14 Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a person vacuuming with a cat and surprise creature underneath furniture.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    View more comments
    #32

    Graham Annable one panel comic with cave people admiring a red crayon drawing on a wall in a simple style.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    #33

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a man holding a dead bird by the Christmas tree with surprised pets nearby.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope they appreciated the fact that hunting birds required more effort than just giving them mice.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #34

    One panel comic by Graham Annable shows a person surrounded by ducks in a humorous unexpected scene.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    #35

    One panel comic by Graham Annable showing a man with monstrous hands realizing they will not rest dormant.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    norahreilly avatar
    Norah Reilly
    Norah Reilly
    Community Member
    Premium     19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Now, THAT'S a recipe for an Alfred Hitchcock episode!

    2
    2points
    reply
    #36

    Graham Annable one panel comic showing Death on a jet ski causing chaos on a lake with surprised swimmers nearby.

    grickle14 Report

    9points
    POST
    #37

    Comic panel by Graham Annable featuring quirky characters in a cave, showcasing one panel comics with unexpected endings.

    grickle14 Report

    8points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Graham Annable comic shows a playful scene with a character pointing at bat-shaped mobiles in a humorous twist.

    grickle14 Report

    8points
    POST
    norahreilly avatar
    Norah Reilly
    Norah Reilly
    Community Member
    Premium     19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well, that certainly puts a new spin on that phrase.

    4
    4points
    reply
    #39

    Black and white Graham Annable one panel comic showing owls in coffins with one owl reading a book, surreal and unexpected scene.

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How far the mighty had fallen from the days when each could afford his own castle.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #40

    Cartoon character in blue robe holds knife, reacting with shock to a board nailed across a door in a one panel comic.

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #41

    Cartoon alligator standing on hind legs with a bird on its head in a pond, a Graham Annable one panel comic.

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    #42

    Girl on the beach holding a shell with a hidden creature inside in a Graham Annable one panel comic with an unexpected twist.

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least it was a vegan, so she was more grossed out than in danger.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #43

    A Graham Annable one panel comic showing a cat-like creature playing a game in a spooky room with gothic decor.

    grickle14 Report

    7points
    POST
    #44

    One panel comic by Graham Annable featuring a quirky character surrounded by ghosts and mysterious books.

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #45

    Ghost in a one panel comic by Graham Annable, holding a stained cup in a worn kitchen setting.

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #46

    Three characters in a Graham Annable one panel comic removing masks to reveal unexpected hidden faces underneath.

    grickle14 Report

    6points
    POST
    #47

    Graham Annable one panel comic of animals walking on a pier while a bird flies overhead with a sandwich.

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Illustration from Graham Annable one panel comics showing a spooky piano organ with exaggerated chopsticks keys.

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In East Asian countries, they call the tune "knife and fork".

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #49

    Cartoon character raking leaves in a yard, illustrating Graham Annable one panel comics with unexpected endings.

    grickle14 Report

    5points
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    Premium     10 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    How bad were the other choices?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #50

    Black and white Graham Annable one panel comic showing strange creatures running down a path in an unexpected scene.

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST
    #51

    One panel comic by Graham Annable shows a couple noticing a monster in a tree, blending normal life with unexpected humor.

    grickle14 Report

    4points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!