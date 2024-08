ADVERTISEMENT

Joey Murphy and Brandon Martin's 'Quickies Comics,' born out of a pandemic pastime, have swiftly captured the hearts of over 28.5K Instagram followers with their sharp, single-paneled type of humor.

Joey, a lifelong artist from Alaska, and Brandon, a former touring musician turned writer, channel their shared love for The Far Side into this venture. Their comics often thrive on the challenge of conveying a full joke in one panel, thus inspired by everyday moments. Joey's digital art skills and Brandon's knack for finding humor in simplicity make their work an interesting blend of visual and verbal wit, bringing laughs, Dad jokes and more to their growing audience.

More info: Instagram | redbubble.com