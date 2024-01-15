70 Funny Jokes Turned Into One-Panel Comics By This Creative DuoInterview With Artist
We introduce you to some bite-sized funny comics called Quickies!
Joey Murphy, the illustrator, and writer Brandon Martin collaborated on these one-panel cartoons. According to the creators, Quickies began as a pandemic hobby and, over time, evolved into a legit comic that over 24K people on Instagram now follow.
Both Joey and Brandon described their cartoons shortly. Joey wrote: "If the New Yorker comics and The Far Side had a baby." Followed by Brandon's answer: "...and that baby got on dating apps."
So, without further ado, let's hop into the post, and let us know what you think about this duo's creative masterpieces!
More info: Instagram | redbubble.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Bored Panda reached out to the creators behind Quickies comics, who both kindly answered our questions.
First of all, we were curious to learn more about each of them. Joey shared his story: “I've been drawing for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Alaska, most of my free time was spent with a pen and a pad of paper, drawing anything and everything my young mind could think of. And now, years later, I'm still drawing anything and everything, only now digitally and with bad knees.”
Brandon wrote: “After a decade touring the country as a musician, I moved to LA to pursue the one occupation that's probably even less practical - being a writer. Luckily, it's worked out, and I currently work as the Head Writer at a movie marketing agency by day and spend my nights writing screenplays, TV pilots, and comics at night.”
Following that, we also wanted to know what sparked their fascination with single-frame comics and how it became the hallmark of Quickies Comic.
Joey replied: “I grew up on The Far Side, so when Brandon approached me with this comic idea, I was very familiar with that kind of comic storytelling. I saw it as a fun personal challenge to be able to tell a whole story visually in one scene at once, which I had never done before. I think I'm pulling it off. Usually.”
Brandon added: “Like Joey, I also grew up on The Far Side. I was always fascinated with this style of joke-telling - I love the simplicity of it. It's all about getting to the pure center of the joke.”
Quickies Comic covers a wide array of themes. Brandon explained how they select topics.
“Honestly, most of it comes from my life. We've been doing this comic for three years and I've trained my brain to notice moments throughout the day that might make a good comic. From there, I text Joey the basic idea - the poor guy gets texts from me at all hours of the day. The challenge of telling a full joke in a single panel is finding the simplest version of the joke - and that's always the funniest,” wrote Brandon.
Next, Joey reflected on what limitations and opportunities he encounters while working within the constraints of a single frame.
“Sometimes the main challenge is just getting the framing right. To be able to fit the entire joke into one single frame isn't always an easy task, but luckily drawing digitally, that allows me to manipulate my sketches into what I want them to look like. It's also really helped me learn how and when to simplify my drawings, and use the given space efficiently.”
And lastly, the creators added: “Thanks so much for your support. We love creating this comic and bringing laughs (and Dad jokes) to the world!”