Bored Panda reached out to the creators behind Quickies comics, who both kindly answered our questions.

First of all, we were curious to learn more about each of them. Joey shared his story: “I've been drawing for as long as I can remember. Growing up in Alaska, most of my free time was spent with a pen and a pad of paper, drawing anything and everything my young mind could think of. And now, years later, I'm still drawing anything and everything, only now digitally and with bad knees.”

Brandon wrote: “After a decade touring the country as a musician, I moved to LA to pursue the one occupation that's probably even less practical - being a writer. Luckily, it's worked out, and I currently work as the Head Writer at a movie marketing agency by day and spend my nights writing screenplays, TV pilots, and comics at night.”