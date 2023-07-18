Every filmmaker worth their salt knows that locations are as important for your film as the cast, art production, or music. Poorly chosen filming locations can destroy an otherwise decent movie. That’s why directors pay special attention every time they organize their movie set. There are even designated specialists whose sole responsibility is to scout appropriate film locations for each project.

Many directors are known for their special approach to selecting and setting up locations for filming scenes. One example is, of course, Wes Anderson, whose every film set is a colorful masterpiece in and of itself. But sometimes the story wins from being confined to just one location. If shot well, a movie where the entire action takes place within the boundaries of a limited space can be no less engaging and mind-bending.

How do you feel about films shot in one place? For this article, we collected movies filmed entirely or almost entirely in one location. How many have you already seen? Vote for the ones you found most captivating, and let us know in the comments about your favorite one-location movies.