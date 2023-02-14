Single-line tattoos are not simplistic - they are simply beautiful. Any drawing done in a single line creates amazing designs and shapes within it, turning even something as common as a potato into a bona fide work of art. Of course, it really doesn’t have to be a potato, and as you’re about to see, one-line tattoos can be about anything and everything at the same time. So, here’s us presenting to you our selection of the coolest fine-line tattoos we’ve found!

In our humble opinion, these cute simple tattoos might just be the most surprising of all tattoo designs. Take, for instance, a drawing of a pigeon. Now, we all know how these winged city dwellers look. Now, ask ten tattoo artists to do a one-line tattoo of said pigeon, and you’ll get ten completely different drawings! Okay, it’s still the same pigeon, but as we’ve mentioned before, this specific way of drawing creates a myriad of interesting designs within the image, not to be replicated in any simple manner. And that’s what we love the most about these simple tattoos - their unexpected complexity!

So, ready to take a look at our selection of single-line tattoos? We bet you are! Once you are there, though, be sure to give your vote for the designs you liked the most and then share this article with your friends too. And if this amount of tattoo inspo is insufficient for you, be sure to check out our previous articles dedicated to one-line tattoos here and here

#1

Real Love, Baby!

miko__tattoo Report

#2

Lynx

moganji Report

#3

One Line Heart

alefarrera.tattoo Report

#4

Making Coffee Tattoo

ninareymondtattoo Report

#5

Single Line Biking Tattoo

neo_andreacerone Report

#6

Single Line Pokemon

maxi.cachorro Report

#7

Single Line Claw Machine

hyesooktattoos Report

#8

Single Line Eeyore

hyesooktattoos Report

#9

Single Line Pennywise

hyesooktattoos Report

#10

Archer Tattoo

joriggs_ Report

#11

Oneline Orange Slice

unotattoonyc Report

#12

Single Line Drawing

sweet_baby_sunshine Report

#13

A Portrait Of Dog

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#14

Seagull

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#15

Family

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#16

Abstract Lamp

alinewata Report

#17

Single Line Speedster

thegoodlifetattoos Report

#18

Balletta Tattoo

laratattooart Report

#19

Bart Single Line Pour

maxi.cachorro Report

#20

Fine Deer

bg_tattoo_livorno_ Report

#21

One Line Bird

joriggs_ Report

#22

Skull Line Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#23

Single Line Aphrodite

hyesooktattoos Report

#24

Forever Hands

kincses_nandor Report

#25

Fine Line

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#26

Rosewomen

gigi_tattooer Report

#27

Shoes

leonor_lima Report

#28

Cute Bear

moganji Report

#29

Wine Single Line

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#30

A No Drama Lama

daniela_dudalski_tattoo Report

#31

Jellyfish

gigi_tattooer Report

#32

For The Lover Of Mountain Trails

jedna_linia_ Report

#33

Freddie Mercury

katownia_ink_ Report

#34

Albert Einstein

phouphou.ink Report

#35

Single Line, Designed For Her

vrsartist Report

#36

Single Line Faces

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#37

Single Line Cat

gigi_tattooer Report

#38

Single Line Horse Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#39

Cute Little Single Line Banana

hyesooktattoos Report

#40

Single Line Elephant

hyesooktattoos Report

#41

Face To Face

clara.tattoos Report

#42

Sailor

your_neighbourhood_studio Report

#43

Swan Tattoo

silvercattattoo Report

#44

Super Fun Piece As A Remembrance For A Trip To Alaska!

qc.ink Report

#45

Dolphin

heronihilisttattoos Report

#46

Had So Much Fun Doing These Two Single Line Pieces Today!

starseed.tattoos Report

#47

Music In My Veins

zagajnik.tattoostudio Report

#48

Mona Lisa

zagajnik.tattoostudio Report

#49

Single Line Kiss

neo_andreacerone Report

#50

Planet Earth

ellie_s.tattoo Report

#51

NYC Cityscape Tattoo

ellie_s.tattoo Report

#52

Single Line Butterfly

veerlecoppoolse Report

#53

The Wiener Dog

girlstattooclubyeg Report

#54

Single Line Whale Tail

nokoitattoo Report

#55

Straight Line Tattooo

west_coast_tattoo_studio Report

#56

Doggo

phouphou.ink Report

#57

Round And Round We Go

skindiggers.tattoo Report

#58

Single Line Palm Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#59

Single Line Bond

gimez_ink Report

#60

Holiday

gimez_ink Report

#61

Single Line Frida

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#62

Eagle Line Tattoo

maxi.cachorro Report

#63

Single Line Portrait

zaborska.art Report

#64

Frida In A Single Line

swink.inc Report

#65

Lines

chavas_art Report

#66

A Single-Line Cardinal Done By Wes At Westminster Tattoo Company In Westminster, Md

Lady_Sarah_17 Report

#67

This Custom Single Line Pigeon Was Such A Fun Piece To Make! Excellent Choice For A First Tattoo

megstera Report

#68

Silhouette Tattoo

martinariccitattoo Report

#69

Single Line Floral

hyesooktattoos Report

#70

Little Single Line Butterflies

hyesooktattoos Report

#71

Snake Tattoo

joriggs_ Report

#72

Love Yourself Tattoo

opa.ink Report

#73

Fine Line Girl Tattoo

kwi.ink Report

#74

Single Line Paper Clip Tattoo

your_neighbourhood_studio Report

#75

Single Line Flower

annalisa_scaini_tattoo_roma Report

#76

Melting Single Line Portrait

caijatattoo Report

#77

Minimalistic One Line Seagull

emanuelemasin Report

#78

Just A Swim

l_insolent_tattoo Report

#79

Tiny Single Line Cat

dontsleepvincci Report

#80

Single Line Fish

meli_wolf_ttt Report

#81

One Line Drawing

inbal_tattoo Report

#82

Monoline

lore.tosi.tattoo Report

#83

Single Line Portrait

carolinpehr_tattoo Report

#84

Custom Clownfish

alphatypical.nl Report

#85

Single Line Art

matadortattoo Report

#86

Single Line Tiger Tattoo

gigi_tattooer Report

#87

Intimacy

hyesooktattoos Report

#88

Tulips

silvercattattoo Report

