Single-line tattoos are not simplistic - they are simply beautiful. Any drawing done in a single line creates amazing designs and shapes within it, turning even something as common as a potato into a bona fide work of art. Of course, it really doesn’t have to be a potato, and as you’re about to see, one-line tattoos can be about anything and everything at the same time. So, here’s us presenting to you our selection of the coolest fine-line tattoos we’ve found!

In our humble opinion, these cute simple tattoos might just be the most surprising of all tattoo designs. Take, for instance, a drawing of a pigeon. Now, we all know how these winged city dwellers look. Now, ask ten tattoo artists to do a one-line tattoo of said pigeon, and you’ll get ten completely different drawings! Okay, it’s still the same pigeon, but as we’ve mentioned before, this specific way of drawing creates a myriad of interesting designs within the image, not to be replicated in any simple manner. And that’s what we love the most about these simple tattoos - their unexpected complexity!

So, ready to take a look at our selection of single-line tattoos? We bet you are! Once you are there, though, be sure to give your vote for the designs you liked the most and then share this article with your friends too. And if this amount of tattoo inspo is insufficient for you, be sure to check out our previous articles dedicated to one-line tattoos here and here.