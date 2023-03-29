The Old Architecture Facebook page is dedicated to all of the most stunning buildings that were created in the 20th century. And if you’re not an avid architecture enthusiast, have no fear, the pics are beautiful enough for anyone to appreciate them. This page has amassed an impressive 67k followers since its creation in 2012, and it has managed to find gorgeous photos of the world’s most captivating buildings. But if you’re interested in more than just photos, we’ll discuss 20th century architecture a bit to give you a greater understanding of how these buildings came to be.

Now, the architecture of any given time can vary greatly based on location and the architect in question, but one thought held by Italian architect Bruno Zevi (1918-2000) was that, “Architecture does not derive from a sum of lengths, widths and heights of the constructive elements that envelop the space, but emanates from the void itself, from the enveloped space, from the interior space, in which men die and live.” The 20th century gave birth to many architectural styles and trends that were “largely characterized by the search for functionality and the importance of interior space, to the detriment of the ornamental work of the facade,” STACBOND explains on their site.