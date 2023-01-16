An estimated 700 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022 between January and September, which is more than double (+133%) the number recorded for the same period in 2021.

As the sector rebounds from the pandemic, we can once again go abroad (or have people visit us) and observe the peculiar ways of foreigners. This gives us insight into the world's cultural diversity, helping us understand how people from different backgrounds interact and behave in various environments.

One of the most talked-about nationalities is American. Due to the United States' global status, they are one of the most-traveled-to countries (5th) and biggest tourism spenders (2nd) on the planet.

So when recently Redditor Ermland2 asked other platform users to reveal what are some of the tell-tale signs that someone is from the US, many contributed. Continue scrolling to check out the submissions and upvote the ones you agree with. Let's see which is the most accurate!

#1

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American From what I've been told by European friends and travellers, our complete and utter lack of an indoor voice.

KevMenc1998 , Nick_Paschalis Report

#2

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American They're wondering why everyone is speaking German. In Germany.

I wish I was making that up.

ComesInAnOldBox , gstockstudio Report

I am an American, and I can confirm that I would not ever make the mistake of this

#3

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American A smile on their face for no particular reason. Being friendly and encouraging even to strangers.

WorldlyPhilosopher , westend61 Report

#4

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I’d be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class and multiple people asked if I was American lol

Fatigued_Otter , svitlanah Report

#5

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American When they claim to be 1/8 German, 1/8 Irish, 1/16 Scottish 1/16 Spanish, 3/8 French and 1/4 Canadian

Bean_Earth_Society , TonyTheTigersSon Report

#6

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards.

Vhasgia , JulieAlexK Report

#7

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction.

MagazineOk6401 , borodai Report

#8

Assuming something is about america on the internet because it isnt declared otherwise

saimerej21 Report

#9

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American I’ve always observed my US friends like to point at stuff while walking and say what it is….

We were out walking around Amsterdam recently and they were like ‘hey look it’s a smoke shop’…. ‘Oh look a sex shop’…. ‘Oh hey, it’s a prostitute’ …. ‘Look at the canal’…. ‘Wow it’s another prostitute’….. ‘another canal’ etc etc

It was like watching Netflix with Audio Descriptions turned on

Thecoolbeans , baffos Report

#10

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American They want ice in their water.

gianna_in_hell_as , poungsaed_eco Report

#11

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American To quote a Latvian woman I met at a hostel: you hear them coming like the thunder.

More often than not, if they’re talking and laughing louder than everyone else, they’re American.

Edit: I love my American neighbours! Sorry if I sounded rude. Canadians are also pretty loud when we get going.

MCRN_Lopez , engy91 Report

#12

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American If they introduce themselves with the state that they’re from instead of just saying USA. That’s what my European friends always say haha.

Petty_Mayonaise , Enric Cruz López Report

#13

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American According to the CIA- when training to be a spy- you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still.

chonesmcskidds Report

#14

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Drive from one shop to the next even if it is 50 meter by walk

maldobar4711 , Wavebreakmedia Report

#15

When they say “Europe” and it could mean anything from Venice to Doncaster.

neevel-knievel Report

#16

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American In Salzburg I went to grab something from the drug store. As I was checking out I said hello to the cashier (thinking there was very little difference between how I said it and how Austrians say it). She immediately started speaking to me in English and I asked her how she knew I spoke English.

She deadpan stared me in the eye and goes "hellloooo". I just about died laughing since I'm a very stereotypical friendly American that says hello exactly like that. One of my favorite memories from that trip.

Ted_Dance_Son , DragonImages Report

#17

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American My wife is Brazilian with Italian heritage. She loves Americans and thinks we are unique. However we have had the discussion about how we showcase indifference too much on what should have passion… and also how we focus on achievement over simply enjoying the passage of time….That to us time is focused on living to work not working to live.

Roasted_almonds , Emily Ranquist Report

#18

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Extremely white bleached teeth.

6bfmv2 , Rafael Rocha Report

#19

Using mm/dd/yyyy.

SuvenPan Report

#20

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Amazed by things which are more than 200 years old, presumably because they don't have many things that old in the USA.

Quite often on the heavy side weight-wise (sorry!)

Hand-held fans, maybe because air conditioning is very common in the USA.

Dusepo , Unai82 Report

#21

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Retail worker here, not living in the US. I can generally spot an American because they greet me with "hey how are you?"... and since I usually have the standard "tired from life" retail worker expression at first I thought they were mocking me so i didn't know how to react. Took me a while to realize they weren't really expecting an answer lmao.

Mind you, might just be my personal experience but it's happened too many times for it to be a coincidence.

8Eriade8 , seventyfourimages Report

#22

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American In my homestay in London, I was told that I was "so American" for enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast (not frosted cake, but like a nuts and dried fruit spiced coffeecake kind of thing). Apparently that's exclusively for like a 4pm snack, and breakfast is more of a savory meal.

Signy_Frances , Polina Tankilevitch Report

#23

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American An inordinate amount of small talk (unprompted).

muppetpastiche , pondsaksit Report

#24

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Athleisure clothing.

iryaal , halfpoint Report

#25

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American One American I've met was a bit stereotypical in some regards. He was on a biking tour from Sweden to Palestine, had an unusual beard, huge white teeth, was extremely friendly and a bit loud, and he literally carried a bucket of peanut butter with him because he said that was the most efficient way to carry energy for his travel.

I was an intern at a software company that just got bought by a huge American company (Warner I think) and one time some executives were visiting, walked through our office complimenting all the developers loudly and then disappeared again.

My general impression of Americans I've met in person is that it's difficult to see what you guys really think and feel, because you seem to hide it behind a layer of aggressive cheerfulness. So when I see someone radiating that, I expect them to be from the US.

Netcob , bark Report

#26

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Dunno in all context, but Americans in Europe stand out with their ceaseless optimism and enthusiasm.

waitwhatahok , ollyi Report

#27

Wearing outside shoes in their house

LividStay1558 Report

#28

NOT wearing Speedos at the beach.

And for this, I’d like to thank American men!

LongLegzLizzie Report

#29

If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance.

Hour-Average8401 Report

#30

They dont know 24 hour clock or meters / metres. Or for the first point, they call it "military time".

Mammoth_Beat_7193 Report

#31

My ex is Romanian and she would say our sense of entitlement.

jessejamesvan111 Report

#32

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Tactical sunglasses.

c2u5hed , Brenner Oliveira Report

#33

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American I worked as a cashier in a touristic place in Paris, I always recognised Americans because they were kinda friendly to me and they always left tips.

Aterakel , RossHelen Report

#34

They measure things in inches and yards and talk about the weather in Fahrenheit.

Alternative_Ad_7503 Report

#35

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American They smile at strangers.

IamRick_Deckard , Michael Dam Report

#36

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American When I lived in Spain, the barista at Starbucks immediately knew I was American because how polite I was. I asked him how he knew I was American and he told me, “In Spain, we don’t usually respond with ‘Good, and you.’ Americans are so polite whereas Spaniards will just say ‘Give me my coffee.’”
So, I stopped responding nicely and baristas wouldn’t speak to me in English anymore. Culture clash!!!

Edit: since my comment is making some people angry, I just want to clarify and say that my story only really applies to a niche people in Spain. This does not represent the whole country. Just a few rude bad apples. For the most part, people in the country are nice and people in the city too. The barista was simply remarking on Americans and out penchant to be overly polite. Customer service have to deal with a lot of rude and unkind people, same in America.

Agitated-Coyote768 , arthurhidden Report

#37

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American As an American who has lived overseas, I could immediately pick out Americans in a crowd by how they pronounce the letter r. It's such a hard sound it sticks out like a sore thumb.

KVirello , Rawpixel Report

#38

Y'all

pineapple_crush_ Report

#39

The accent usually gives it away

Minimum-Activity3009 Report

#40

"How's your day going?" or "how are you doing?" in completely random circumstances

KanyeWest_Official Report

#41

I think they are generally friendly people, easy to talk to, accessible and welcoming. Would love to visit America. There is something quite old fashioned about the type I am speaking about. Hospitable, warm, helpful.

TheInvisibleWun Report

#42

Not caring what I wear or look like when I go out…I heard recently that Europeans don’t go out of the house in their pajamas?? Not sure if that’s true or not, but it seems like it would be an American thing to not care if you look like s**t 😂

cowsinablanket Report

#43

3 fingers VS 2 fingers 1 thumb

DRW135 Report

#44

People Share 62 "Obvious Signs" Someone Is American Having the expectation public toilets are free.

walmartvicfuentes , FabrikaPhoto Report

#45

In Europe - being afraid to go to the ER or doctor's, anticipating a massive bill, even after you try to convince them that it's basically free.

firefoxgavel Report

#46

This was a few years ago, but my dad always said, “If they wear white tennis shoes and laugh in public, they are from the US.”

Everyone we ever stopped to ask ended up being American. We could spot them across the plaza.

theamatuerist Report

#47

They ask for ranch.

Diabetesh Report

#48

Their communication skills tend to be above average I have found. Well at least in Australia when I meet them

Frame-Spare Report

#49

My partner's Italian mother absolutely couldn't get over the idea of seeing people walk around holding coffees, especially iced coffee. Long coffees instead of espresso is weird enough, but the idea of sitting at a café and not just finishing your coffee before you leave!

flamants Report

#50

Someone asked if I was American in a group setting and someone spoke before me and said, "of course look at his teeth, most Americans get braces" and I was like well s**t

Whelpseeya Report

#51

While visiting Turkey I was told that I looked American because I was sitting with one leg across the other, and the bottom of my shoe was exposed. Apparently it’s rude idk

__Sage Report

#52

When eating, we switch the knife to our right hand for cutting. I went on a trip to Europe once to meet an old online friend who pointed this out to me, and sure enough no one else in the restaurant did this. Now it's obvious, but before that I'd never have given it a 2nd thought.

Amish_Cyberbully Report

#53

Wearing shorts and a hoodie when it’s less than 32 degrees Fahrenheit outside

HamburgerFry Report

#54

Ask "so what do you do?" right after meeting someone.

Not a faux pas or anything, just something that seems to be more important to Americans (Canadians as well).

endlessninja Report

#55

Getting on a first-name basis with someone as soon as you meet them. Americans are a lot more informal compared to some other nations, especially with how you address people.

DontTalkAboutBruno1 Report

#56

They open the door for the people behind them.

xoxosenpai Report

#57

An Italian told me they could tell I was American because I wore my sunglasses on the top of my head when I wasn’t using them.

LotsOfGarlicandEVOO Report

#58

How much personal space they give themselves. Americans like at LEAST an arm length.

Zonerdrone Report

#59

Definitely the wit. I'm Asian, and I've talked to a lot of Americans, and one thing I've noticed about them is their sense of humor. I also watch a lot of American movies and have seen many humorous videos and memes from them, which is one of my favorite things ever lol. They're hilarious!

o_ojou Report

#60

Being able to talk about racism and not sweep it under the rug.

Rasberry_Culture Report

#61

Posture.

Americans are taught to stand up straight, shoulders back, chest out, like they just marched off a military recruitment poster.

As an American, I found the easiest way to be taken for a native when traveling was to stoop a little.

eyadams Report

#62

Crew socks

flexgodpat Report

