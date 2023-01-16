So when recently Redditor Ermland2 asked other platform users to reveal what are some of the tell-tale signs that someone is from the US, many contributed. Continue scrolling to check out the submissions and upvote the ones you agree with. Let's see which is the most accurate!

One of the most talked-about nationalities is American. Due to the United States' global status, they are one of the most-traveled-to countries ( 5th ) and biggest tourism spenders ( 2nd ) on the planet.

As the sector rebounds from the pandemic, we can once again go abroad (or have people visit us) and observe the peculiar ways of foreigners. This gives us insight into the world's cultural diversity, helping us understand how people from different backgrounds interact and behave in various environments.

An estimated 700 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022 between January and September, which is more than double (+133%) the number recorded for the same period in 2021.

#1 From what I've been told by European friends and travellers, our complete and utter lack of an indoor voice.

#2 They're wondering why everyone is speaking German. In Germany.



I wish I was making that up.

#3 A smile on their face for no particular reason. Being friendly and encouraging even to strangers.

#4 When I lived in Europe, people said only Americans eat while walking. I’d be eating a bagel or something on the way to work or class and multiple people asked if I was American lol

#5 When they claim to be 1/8 German, 1/8 Irish, 1/16 Scottish 1/16 Spanish, 3/8 French and 1/4 Canadian

#6 British man once told me he knew I was American because I was wearing a baseball cap backwards.

#7 An Italian told me that Americans walk confidently in the wrong direction.

#8 Assuming something is about america on the internet because it isnt declared otherwise

#9 I’ve always observed my US friends like to point at stuff while walking and say what it is….



We were out walking around Amsterdam recently and they were like ‘hey look it’s a smoke shop’…. ‘Oh look a sex shop’…. ‘Oh hey, it’s a prostitute’ …. ‘Look at the canal’…. ‘Wow it’s another prostitute’….. ‘another canal’ etc etc



It was like watching Netflix with Audio Descriptions turned on

#10 They want ice in their water.

#11 To quote a Latvian woman I met at a hostel: you hear them coming like the thunder.



More often than not, if they’re talking and laughing louder than everyone else, they’re American.



Edit: I love my American neighbours! Sorry if I sounded rude. Canadians are also pretty loud when we get going.

#12 If they introduce themselves with the state that they’re from instead of just saying USA. That’s what my European friends always say haha.

#13 According to the CIA- when training to be a spy- you have to unlearn how to lean. Americans tend to lean on things when standing still.

#14 Drive from one shop to the next even if it is 50 meter by walk

#15 When they say “Europe” and it could mean anything from Venice to Doncaster.

#16 In Salzburg I went to grab something from the drug store. As I was checking out I said hello to the cashier (thinking there was very little difference between how I said it and how Austrians say it). She immediately started speaking to me in English and I asked her how she knew I spoke English.



She deadpan stared me in the eye and goes "hellloooo". I just about died laughing since I'm a very stereotypical friendly American that says hello exactly like that. One of my favorite memories from that trip.

#17 My wife is Brazilian with Italian heritage. She loves Americans and thinks we are unique. However we have had the discussion about how we showcase indifference too much on what should have passion… and also how we focus on achievement over simply enjoying the passage of time….That to us time is focused on living to work not working to live.

#18 Extremely white bleached teeth.

#19 Using mm/dd/yyyy.

#20 Amazed by things which are more than 200 years old, presumably because they don't have many things that old in the USA.



Quite often on the heavy side weight-wise (sorry!)



Hand-held fans, maybe because air conditioning is very common in the USA.



#21 Retail worker here, not living in the US. I can generally spot an American because they greet me with "hey how are you?"... and since I usually have the standard "tired from life" retail worker expression at first I thought they were mocking me so i didn't know how to react. Took me a while to realize they weren't really expecting an answer lmao.



Mind you, might just be my personal experience but it's happened too many times for it to be a coincidence.

#22 In my homestay in London, I was told that I was "so American" for enjoying a piece of cake for breakfast (not frosted cake, but like a nuts and dried fruit spiced coffeecake kind of thing). Apparently that's exclusively for like a 4pm snack, and breakfast is more of a savory meal.

#23 An inordinate amount of small talk (unprompted).

#24 Athleisure clothing.

#25 One American I've met was a bit stereotypical in some regards. He was on a biking tour from Sweden to Palestine, had an unusual beard, huge white teeth, was extremely friendly and a bit loud, and he literally carried a bucket of peanut butter with him because he said that was the most efficient way to carry energy for his travel.



I was an intern at a software company that just got bought by a huge American company (Warner I think) and one time some executives were visiting, walked through our office complimenting all the developers loudly and then disappeared again.



My general impression of Americans I've met in person is that it's difficult to see what you guys really think and feel, because you seem to hide it behind a layer of aggressive cheerfulness. So when I see someone radiating that, I expect them to be from the US.

#26 Dunno in all context, but Americans in Europe stand out with their ceaseless optimism and enthusiasm.

#27 Wearing outside shoes in their house

#28 NOT wearing Speedos at the beach.



And for this, I’d like to thank American men!

#29 If someone asks how far away something is, an American will tell how you long it takes to get there as opposed to a physical distance.

#30 They dont know 24 hour clock or meters / metres. Or for the first point, they call it "military time".

#31 My ex is Romanian and she would say our sense of entitlement.

#32 Tactical sunglasses.

#33 I worked as a cashier in a touristic place in Paris, I always recognised Americans because they were kinda friendly to me and they always left tips.

#34 They measure things in inches and yards and talk about the weather in Fahrenheit.

#35 They smile at strangers.

#36 When I lived in Spain, the barista at Starbucks immediately knew I was American because how polite I was. I asked him how he knew I was American and he told me, “In Spain, we don’t usually respond with ‘Good, and you.’ Americans are so polite whereas Spaniards will just say ‘Give me my coffee.’”

So, I stopped responding nicely and baristas wouldn’t speak to me in English anymore. Culture clash!!!



Edit: since my comment is making some people angry, I just want to clarify and say that my story only really applies to a niche people in Spain. This does not represent the whole country. Just a few rude bad apples. For the most part, people in the country are nice and people in the city too. The barista was simply remarking on Americans and out penchant to be overly polite. Customer service have to deal with a lot of rude and unkind people, same in America.

#37 As an American who has lived overseas, I could immediately pick out Americans in a crowd by how they pronounce the letter r. It's such a hard sound it sticks out like a sore thumb.

#38 Y'all

#39 The accent usually gives it away

#40 "How's your day going?" or "how are you doing?" in completely random circumstances

#41 I think they are generally friendly people, easy to talk to, accessible and welcoming. Would love to visit America. There is something quite old fashioned about the type I am speaking about. Hospitable, warm, helpful.

#42 Not caring what I wear or look like when I go out…I heard recently that Europeans don’t go out of the house in their pajamas?? Not sure if that’s true or not, but it seems like it would be an American thing to not care if you look like s**t 😂

#43 3 fingers VS 2 fingers 1 thumb

#44 Having the expectation public toilets are free.

#45 In Europe - being afraid to go to the ER or doctor's, anticipating a massive bill, even after you try to convince them that it's basically free.

#46 This was a few years ago, but my dad always said, “If they wear white tennis shoes and laugh in public, they are from the US.”



Everyone we ever stopped to ask ended up being American. We could spot them across the plaza.

#47 They ask for ranch.

#48 Their communication skills tend to be above average I have found. Well at least in Australia when I meet them

#49 My partner's Italian mother absolutely couldn't get over the idea of seeing people walk around holding coffees, especially iced coffee. Long coffees instead of espresso is weird enough, but the idea of sitting at a café and not just finishing your coffee before you leave!

#50 Someone asked if I was American in a group setting and someone spoke before me and said, "of course look at his teeth, most Americans get braces" and I was like well s**t

#51 While visiting Turkey I was told that I looked American because I was sitting with one leg across the other, and the bottom of my shoe was exposed. Apparently it’s rude idk

#52 When eating, we switch the knife to our right hand for cutting. I went on a trip to Europe once to meet an old online friend who pointed this out to me, and sure enough no one else in the restaurant did this. Now it's obvious, but before that I'd never have given it a 2nd thought.

#53 Wearing shorts and a hoodie when it’s less than 32 degrees Fahrenheit outside

#54 Ask "so what do you do?" right after meeting someone.



Not a faux pas or anything, just something that seems to be more important to Americans (Canadians as well).

#55 Getting on a first-name basis with someone as soon as you meet them. Americans are a lot more informal compared to some other nations, especially with how you address people.

#56 They open the door for the people behind them.

#57 An Italian told me they could tell I was American because I wore my sunglasses on the top of my head when I wasn’t using them.

#58 How much personal space they give themselves. Americans like at LEAST an arm length.

#59 Definitely the wit. I'm Asian, and I've talked to a lot of Americans, and one thing I've noticed about them is their sense of humor. I also watch a lot of American movies and have seen many humorous videos and memes from them, which is one of my favorite things ever lol. They're hilarious!

#60 Being able to talk about racism and not sweep it under the rug.

#61 Posture.



Americans are taught to stand up straight, shoulders back, chest out, like they just marched off a military recruitment poster.



As an American, I found the easiest way to be taken for a native when traveling was to stoop a little.