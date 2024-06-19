Guy Refuses To Let Family Stay With Him And His GF After They Completely Disregard Her Needs
For many, family comes first. After all, these people are usually the ones who provide us with unwavering support, so it’s only fair that we stand by their side as well.
However, when you throw romantic relationships into the mix, things might get complicated, to say the least.
In this particular case, a young man ended up having to choose between his girlfriend, who suffers from severe PTSD, and his relatives, who don’t really understand her needs.
The woman requires specific conditions to sleep, but during the couple’s visit, they failed to adapt.
Now, the tables have turned and it’s the family who’s asking to stay at their apartment, but he fears this would, yet again, disrupt his girlfriend’s fragile sense of security.
To gain some perspective on the situation, he asked the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ for advice.
This guy’s family can’t seem to empathize with his PTSD-battling girlfriend
So he refused to let them stay over
His relatives didn’t like hearing that, but the guy remained firm
Image credits: aitagirlfriendptsd
As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section
I can't even imagine being in her shoes, and how much she must have had suffered. Even if I don't understand, I would give her the benefit of the doubt and accommodate. These parents are incapable of basic empathy. Bravo and kudos to the OP for standing up for her. Hugs to her and also kudos to her for going to therapy and helping herself, too. No everyone does.
Stand your ground, they need to find alternative housing. No amount of setting boundaries will have an affect on people who don't believe they should be subject to boundaries they don't like.
How freaking inconsiderate and entitled can the parents be? If they want to visit the can get a hotel room. But if they care so little for the girlfriend do you really want them to visit? I get it if it's their home and they don't really understand the full extent of her PTSD and her needs, but you don't kick someone out of their safe space just because you want to stay there.
