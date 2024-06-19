Guy Refuses To Let Family Stay With Him And His GF After They Completely Disregard Her Needs

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, family comes first. After all, these people are usually the ones who provide us with unwavering support, so it’s only fair that we stand by their side as well.

However, when you throw romantic relationships into the mix, things might get complicated, to say the least.

In this particular case, a young man ended up having to choose between his girlfriend, who suffers from severe PTSD, and his relatives, who don’t really understand her needs.

The woman requires specific conditions to sleep, but during the couple’s visit, they failed to adapt.

Now, the tables have turned and it’s the family who’s asking to stay at their apartment, but he fears this would, yet again, disrupt his girlfriend’s fragile sense of security.

To gain some perspective on the situation, he asked the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ for advice.

This guy’s family can’t seem to empathize with his PTSD-battling girlfriend

So he refused to let them stay over

His relatives didn’t like hearing that, but the guy remained firm

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section

