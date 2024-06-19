Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Refuses To Let Family Stay With Him And His GF After They Completely Disregard Her Needs
Family, Relationships

Guy Refuses To Let Family Stay With Him And His GF After They Completely Disregard Her Needs

Open list comments 8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

8

ADVERTISEMENT

For many, family comes first. After all, these people are usually the ones who provide us with unwavering support, so it’s only fair that we stand by their side as well.

However, when you throw romantic relationships into the mix, things might get complicated, to say the least.

In this particular case, a young man ended up having to choose between his girlfriend, who suffers from severe PTSD, and his relatives, who don’t really understand her needs.

The woman requires specific conditions to sleep, but during the couple’s visit, they failed to adapt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the tables have turned and it’s the family who’s asking to stay at their apartment, but he fears this would, yet again, disrupt his girlfriend’s fragile sense of security.

To gain some perspective on the situation, he asked the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ for advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

This guy’s family can’t seem to empathize with his PTSD-battling girlfriend

Image credits: s_kawee/Envato elements (not the actual photo) 

So he refused to let them stay over

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

His relatives didn’t like hearing that, but the guy remained firm

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages/Envato elements (not the actual photo) 

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: aitagirlfriendptsd

As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comment section

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

33

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

8
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

8

Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Rokas Laurinavičius

Rokas Laurinavičius

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
Ilona Baliūnaitė

Ilona Baliūnaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
varwenea avatar
varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even imagine being in her shoes, and how much she must have had suffered. Even if I don't understand, I would give her the benefit of the doubt and accommodate. These parents are incapable of basic empathy. Bravo and kudos to the OP for standing up for her. Hugs to her and also kudos to her for going to therapy and helping herself, too. No everyone does.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stand your ground, they need to find alternative housing. No amount of setting boundaries will have an affect on people who don't believe they should be subject to boundaries they don't like.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How freaking inconsiderate and entitled can the parents be? If they want to visit the can get a hotel room. But if they care so little for the girlfriend do you really want them to visit? I get it if it's their home and they don't really understand the full extent of her PTSD and her needs, but you don't kick someone out of their safe space just because you want to stay there.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
varwenea avatar
varwenea
varwenea
Community Member
57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can't even imagine being in her shoes, and how much she must have had suffered. Even if I don't understand, I would give her the benefit of the doubt and accommodate. These parents are incapable of basic empathy. Bravo and kudos to the OP for standing up for her. Hugs to her and also kudos to her for going to therapy and helping herself, too. No everyone does.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
byzantiume2 avatar
FreeTheUnicorn
FreeTheUnicorn
Community Member
56 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stand your ground, they need to find alternative housing. No amount of setting boundaries will have an affect on people who don't believe they should be subject to boundaries they don't like.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
clairebailey avatar
Bored something
Bored something
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How freaking inconsiderate and entitled can the parents be? If they want to visit the can get a hotel room. But if they care so little for the girlfriend do you really want them to visit? I get it if it's their home and they don't really understand the full extent of her PTSD and her needs, but you don't kick someone out of their safe space just because you want to stay there.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda