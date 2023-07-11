It is obvious that financially, we live in a different world than our parents or grandparents did. Therefore, to navigate through the complexities of today's economic landscape, we tend to seek guidance from successful people that have made their riches in this modern era. Luckily for us, the internet has rewarded us with countless people eager to share their expertise, experiences, and tips and tricks, guiding us to more prosperous futures.

But besides those experts, we also got some hilarious financial advice humor that we would like to share with you today. An Instagram account called notfinancialadvice__ shares all sorts of goofy memes that highlight the absurdity of today's job market, the rise of prices, and many other topics that you can either relate to or laugh at.

#1

People sometimes forget that banks are also a business and like most businesses they will try to maximise their profit off of people like us

#2

I Knew It

#3

Tip: Hire Homeless People To Steal Catalytic Converters

Wait till she comes poop in your bed.

#4

“Going After The Billionaires”

#5

Recruiters Hate Them For This One Simple Trick

#6

The Irony

#7

Incoming 40yr Fixed

#8

Rip

#9

Wyd?

#10

Can’t Wait For The 100yr Mortgage

#11

Candy Tax

#12

One Can Only Dream

#13

Life Hack #389

#14

Just The Motivation I Needed

#15

Organized Extortion

#16

Smart

#17

Can’t Wait

#18

NFT Things

#19

Definitely A Top Indicator

#20

“We’re Like A Family Here”

#21

It’s The Only Way

#22

Life Hack

#23

Directed By Martin Scorsese

#24

Gotta Supplement Her Income

#25

Bro Is Ready For The Collapse

#26

Painfully Accurate

#27

Tuition Secured

#28

Mark Was Not Playing Around

#29

Always One Step Ahead Of The Game

#30

Impossible Twitter

#31

Ayooo Wtf

#32

Yes

#33

Inflation Rates: Us - 8.6% Turkey - 73.5% Venezuela - 222%

#34

Long Of

#35

Bag Secured

#36

Intrusive Thoughts

#37

Unreal

#38

“We’re Coming For You Grant” - Inflation

#39

Not Bussin Frfr

#40

Choose Wisely

#41

Screaming Deal

#42

Trying Times

#43

Not Bad For 45 Days Of Work

#44

What’s The Most Expensive Hobby?

#45

I Knew It!

#46

I’m Ready

#47

Target Acquired

#48

Excellent Branding Tho

#49

He Won But At What Cost?

#50

Ah Yes Totally Normal

#51

Psa: Don’t Tell Your Relatives To Buy Crypto

#52

$8 Was Too Much For Aoc

#53

Nothing A Few Good Connections Can’t Fix

#54

Fact-Checked Into Deletion

#55

Y’all Applying Too?

#56

The Only Thing You Have To Worry About Is This Guy Taking Your Job

#57

Only $mcd Can Save Us

#58

Deal With It

#59

Trouble At Pelosi Capital

#60

The Power Of $8

#61

Nancy Is Too Op

#62

Thanks Canada

#63

Gains? Never Heard Of Her

#64

Got My Vote

#65

Some Svb’s All Stars

#66

Starting A Gofundme For Bezos

#67

What’s Going On Here?

#68

Who Could’ve Seen This Coming

#69

Nobody’s Safe

#70

Undefeated

#71

Bag Secured

#72

Bonnie Isn’t Having Any Of It

