It is obvious that financially, we live in a different world than our parents or grandparents did. Therefore, to navigate through the complexities of today's economic landscape, we tend to seek guidance from successful people that have made their riches in this modern era. Luckily for us, the internet has rewarded us with countless people eager to share their expertise, experiences, and tips and tricks, guiding us to more prosperous futures.

But besides those experts, we also got some hilarious financial advice humor that we would like to share with you today. An Instagram account called notfinancialadvice__ shares all sorts of goofy memes that highlight the absurdity of today's job market, the rise of prices, and many other topics that you can either relate to or laugh at.