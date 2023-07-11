128 Memes About Money That Are Funny Because They’re True
It is obvious that financially, we live in a different world than our parents or grandparents did. Therefore, to navigate through the complexities of today's economic landscape, we tend to seek guidance from successful people that have made their riches in this modern era. Luckily for us, the internet has rewarded us with countless people eager to share their expertise, experiences, and tips and tricks, guiding us to more prosperous futures.
But besides those experts, we also got some hilarious financial advice humor that we would like to share with you today. An Instagram account called notfinancialadvice__ shares all sorts of goofy memes that highlight the absurdity of today's job market, the rise of prices, and many other topics that you can either relate to or laugh at.
Oops
I Knew It
Tip: Hire Homeless People To Steal Catalytic Converters
“Going After The Billionaires”
Recruiters Hate Them For This One Simple Trick
The Irony
Incoming 40yr Fixed
Rip
Wyd?
Can’t Wait For The 100yr Mortgage
Candy Tax
One Can Only Dream
meanwhile you're rereading that $5 walmart receipt so they dont scam you
Life Hack #389
Just The Motivation I Needed
Organized Extortion
Smart
Can’t Wait
NFT Things
Definitely A Top Indicator
“We’re Like A Family Here”
It’s The Only Way
Life Hack
I can't imagine it works. I certainly hope not.
Directed By Martin Scorsese
Gotta Supplement Her Income
Bro Is Ready For The Collapse
Painfully Accurate
Tuition Secured
Mark Was Not Playing Around
Always One Step Ahead Of The Game
Impossible Twitter
Ayooo Wtf
Don't forget Tiktok! The Chinese are coming to steal our memes! /s
Yes
Moral of the story: never, ever trust rich kids.
Inflation Rates: Us - 8.6% Turkey - 73.5% Venezuela - 222%
Turk here. this is not an annual rate..the prices are skyrocketing every week!taxes are raised every month, we will never be able to come out of this swamp thanx to uneducated ignorant stupid organisms who voted for erdoğan for the upteenth time! that is at least %60 of the population.
Long Of
Bag Secured
Intrusive Thoughts
Unreal
“We’re Coming For You Grant” - Inflation
Not Bussin Frfr
Choose Wisely
Screaming Deal
Trying Times
Not Bad For 45 Days Of Work
What’s The Most Expensive Hobby?
I Knew It!
I’m Ready
Target Acquired
Excellent Branding Tho
He Won But At What Cost?
sir we were trying to reach out to you about your cementery monthly subscription
Ah Yes Totally Normal
Psa: Don’t Tell Your Relatives To Buy Crypto
why is that every time you refer to someone THAT'S when it goes down?