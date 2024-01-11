ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, often without warning, you will see or hear something that unlocks an entire ocean of memories you didn’t even remember you had. Nostalgia, after all, is a potent emotion. Naturally, there are many pages out there dedicated to dishing it up to everyone who wants some. 

The “That 80s and 90s Page” Instagram account shares memes and pictures of things from past decades that might make you pretty darn nostalgic. We got in touch with the page’s administrator to learn more. So get comfortable as you scroll through and upvote your favorites. 

Nikole
Nikole
Nikole
Community Member
6 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have those on my porch and I’m 43. Pretty sure they never went away. Edit: and no, they haven’t been there since the 90s.

Emily Caouette
Emily Caouette
Emily Caouette
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have one of these floating around my parents house..it has pix of the world trade center from a class trip less than 3 months before they went down....

Emily Caouette
Emily Caouette
Emily Caouette
Community Member
18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Happened to me @ bros wedding..thought it was one of his friend's dad..nope..kid I graduated with...

yeeyee
yeeyee
yeeyee
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think there was a single one that didn't make noise opening and shutting.... You know the unforgettable creaking noise?

Lauren
Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They’re doing it wrong! You have to start at the bottom and swipe upwards with your forceful blow. And by god don’t touch the pencil sticking out of my Nintendo or we’ll never get it to work!

jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a picture of 4 year old me me dressed up in one of these when we still lived on the Navy Base in Japan. My Japanese mom did her best, and I don't remember what happened, but I had a skull mask and a Bozo The Clown suit for my constume. LMAO

rsspencer2021 avatar
yeeyee
yeeyee
Community Member
4 minutes ago

eggsplosion420 avatar
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
2 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s fascinating how takes like this reflect a) a massive lack of self-awareness and b) a massive lack of understanding about what the writers of Dirty Dancing were saying about society. Baby’s father’s character represents conservative parents who do good for others within their own spheres but ultimately think that the poor are bad people. Agreeing with him doesn’t mean you’re smarter than a fictional character; it means you’re the kind of real person the writers were calling out via the narrative of the movie.

takamimi33 avatar
Omima mimi miki
Omima mimi miki
Community Member
16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no they need to bring this back! my kids feet grow like wild flowers and i never have a clue what size they are when we revisit a shoes store

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My uncle had a phone hanging on the wall in the corridor of his house. He was very tightfisted, so he discouraged all his family members from calling someone by picking a cold, draughty place with nowhere to sit as a place for the phone.

Actress Mae Questel who played the role of Aunt Bethany in National Lampoons Christmas Vacation was the voice behind Betty Boop, Minnie Mouse, Olive Oyl, and Felix the Cat.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is a sad truth. Nowadays if you do or write something stupid, it more likely dan not ends up on social media (by yourself or others) and it can come back to haunt you for years after the event.

de-snoekies avatar
Alexandra
Alexandra
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, still have it. Still for casserole. Still eating casserole. No sense in chucking away a good dish.

