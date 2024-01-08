ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes when you are just going about your day, you will encounter a particular sound, visual, or smell that sends you flying back to simpler times. These experiences, among others, are just classic examples of nostalgia, that hard-to-put-your-finger-on feeling of longing for something from the past. 

The “No Context Nostalgia” Instagram page shares images of things that have a solid chance of unlocking some childhood memories. So get comfortable, strap in for a blast from the past as you scroll through, and be sure to upvote your favorite examples. We got in touch with the page’s admins to learn more. 

More info: Instagram

#1

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#2

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#3

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

Bored Panda got in touch with Jake Laycock, the page’s creator and admin, and he was kind enough to answer some of our questions. Firstly we were curious to hear more about how and why the page was created in the first place. 

“Like many people, I was looking for a pandemic project. Something to pass the time, and this seemed like a fun idea! It originally was just a Twitter page, posting random nostalgic images, and once it started to take off a little, I thought I could branch out to Instagram and TikTok as well,” he shared. 
#4

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A phone case for the indestructible phone. My roommate had one of these until about 2014.

#5

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#6

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had some of these! I always remember the leather-y feeling noses! Also the old Happy Meal logo is leagues better than the new one!

As of writing, “No Context Nostalgia” has over a quarter-million followers on Instagram alone. So we wanted to hear Jake’s take on what exactly would draw so many people to this kind of content. You know... life is tough, and the older you get, the tougher it can feel sometimes. I always looked at nostalgia as this sentimental affection for a point in time in all of our lives.”
#7

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#8

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wait! Mickey Mouse, Bugs Bunny and Big Bird in the same picture? No way you could do this today. The people who own those properties would never work together.

#9

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These chairs are so much better than the horrifying Happy Meal high chairs they have these days.

“It helps to unite us to that authentic self and reminds us of who we have been, compared to who we feel we are today. I know that sounds a bit hoity-toity, but sometimes all it takes is seeing a toy or a discontinued snack you loved as a kid to bring a little joy into your day,” he shared with Bored Panda.  
#10

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#11

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#12

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hear the sound of getting the ball from the velcro in my mind

Of course, nostalgia is a pretty subjective experience, so we wanted to know what were some of the internal rules and guidelines for what gets featured or rejected. “I do my best to feature a variety of life experiences. So, wherever you grew up, or whatever kinds of toys you played with, or shows you watched, hopefully, you can find something that pops up in your social feed that resonates with you.”
#13

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The Twinkl/Sparklebox aesthetic that absolutely took classrooms by storm. Another classic.

#14

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Was low key hoping that the y2k bug would hit and wipe out all my debt 🤣

#15

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I did like playing with this one. Even though I knew how it working, I choose to believe it was magic. Cool Beans.

“I always feel like the more specific, the better. Really diving deep to unlock a memory of something you thought you forgot about but is locked away in the back corner of your mind somewhere,” he added. No doubt, as you scroll through, you might be suddenly remembering all sorts of parts of your youth you didn’t even know you still carried with you. 
#16

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Originally Chucky was supposed to be a Coyote, but they sent the wrong costume so he ended up a Rat. BTW, I wouldn't recommend buying any food from a rat.

#17

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#18

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They don’t make goofy pop star stuff like this anymore, and it’s kinda sad. Imagine a Dua Lipa or Harry Styles chair lol

Jake left us with some parting thoughts. “I get tons of submissions from people in my DMs, and I love to see them! People from all over the world are looking to share something that they remember that no one else seems to, and they want to share because it means a lot to them. I'd like to encourage people to continue to share things that they feel mean a great deal to themselves, as it may mean a great deal to others as well.” So if you want to keep seeing this sort of content, follow “No Context Nostalgia” on Instagram.
#19

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#20

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#21

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

The old (perhaps nostalgic) adage that “truth is stranger than fiction” can also be said about nostalgia. The term itself was first coined in the 17th century, to describe the very intense homesickness felt by Swiss mercenaries fighting throughout Europe. Physicians described it as a medical condition, with bouts of depression and melancholy. Thankfully, the modern equivalent is a tad bit nicer. 

#22

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I actually saw some earrings like these a couple years back in Claires!

#23

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#24

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm not sure I should admit this but these were after my time.

The word itself, stripped of this meaning, comes from the Greek νόστος (nóstos) which simply means homecoming. It’s quite easy to see how returning to a familiar place after a long time away would fill you with an intense feeling of nostalgia. No doubt many folks returning home for Christmas went through a bit of this at the time. 
#25

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#26

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#27

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

emitheepic5 avatar
GarPanda
GarPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

MIGHTY BEANZ!! I was absolutely OBSESSED with these things as a kid, my favourite one was the Chicken Plucker bean from the Crazy Jobs collection lol, I remember I also had a translucent Spider bean!

It’s fortunate that these days we have a lot more to enjoy when thinking about the past. Some research indicates that engaging with these sorts of memories, when pleasant, can noticeably improve a person’s mood. This is a useful tool during trying times to help a person pull through them by “replacing” their current feelings with positive feelings they had in the past. So if you perhaps feel a bit guilty about scrolling through content like this, remember, it can actively make your life feel just that little bit better.

#28

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#29

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#30

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#31

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#32

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#33

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They still had one at the supermarket a few months ago, and nostalgic me was read to feed it quarters but the slots had rusted over.

#34

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#35

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those were a huge pain in the butt to empty, and you had to wait until all the change was dry to take to the bank

#36

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#37

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

firstnamelastname avatar
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I had finally forgotten they existed and how much I missed having one as my snack, thank you. Though I thought they used to be fully covered instead of some health savvy drizzle.

#38

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#39

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#40

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#41

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#42

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#43

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#44

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#45

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#46

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#47

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#48

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

soulsong19 avatar
Kaedyn Walsh
Kaedyn Walsh
Community Member
30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

All that's needed is an old school Trapper Keeper and this pic is legit. Lol

#49

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

zoedianni avatar
Moë
Moë
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t think there’s anything on the dollar menu anymore

#50

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#51

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia

#52

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#53

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#54

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#55

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#56

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#57

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those aren't the bottles I remember. https://i.ebayimg.com/images/g/X7cAAOSwO6FhcLvO/s-l1200.webp

#58

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#59

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

ami-ainsworth avatar
Phoenix
Phoenix
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2005?! How is this nostalgic? I was... oh cr@p. I'm old

#60

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

jeffwhite_2 avatar
Jeff White
Jeff White
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember these. Would distract and keep the toddlers quite so probably about 10 - 15 seconds.

#61

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#62

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#63

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#64

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#65

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#66

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#67

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#68

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#69

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#70

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#71

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#72

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What even is this? They look like blobs of plastic that an infant would mistake for candy.

#73

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#74

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#75

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#76

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#77

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#78

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#79

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#80

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Only Mario Kart 64 has the REAL Rainbow Road and I'll fight anyone who says different.

#81

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#82

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#83

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#84

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

#85

Extremely-Nostalgic-Pics

noconnostalgia Report

