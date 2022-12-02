Oxford Languages defines a sign as “an object, quality, or event whose presence or occurrence indicates the probable presence or occurrence of something else.” Signs are informational and usually short and precise. 

However, from time to time people may take some creative liberty at creating signs or they don’t really know what they are doing, so these signs become even more interesting. A group on Facebook is filled with signs that make no sense, have grammatical errors or include funny imagery, so Bored Panda collected some of the funniest that were shared there. 

#1

Nathaniel
I will not let society tell me what to do!

The Facebook group is simply called Signs and currently has 1,200 members. It was created in 2016 and everyone can join it to enjoy its content, which is “Signs: weird, strange, funny and unusual signs found around the country,” as it is specified in the group’s description.

Bored Panda got in touch with one of the administrators of the group, Alan Littlefield, and we found out that the page is based in Cape Town in South Africa. That is where it originated as well.
#2

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Strings
The local Harley shop has several old bikes on a sky track, displaying about 25 feet in the air. There's also a pig with wings on that track ("you can buy a Harley when pigs fly")

#3

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Drive in reverse and avoid the whole place.

Alan told us a bit more about how the page started: “After my wife passed away I decided to travel and see my own beautiful country. So I became a coddiwompler. During my travels I saw weird and strange signs, including traffic signs that never made sense, all over the place. I decided to take photos of them for a collection I started. After a year or so I decided to share some of the idiocy behind the signs I saw along the road. Hence, I started the Signs Facebook page.”
#4

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Ms.M.
I think this guy is about to snap. As he should.

#5

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#6

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

At first Alan was the only one posting photos and only his close friends were in the group because he was only experimenting with the page, but now it’s grown to a community where the creator doesn’t have to contribute as much because it keeps on going on itself.

The page activity section shows that in the last week, 25 new members joined the group and in the last month there were 36 new posts shared.

The moderators of the page don't allow marketing or advertising because the page is just for fun. “Mostly the page puts a smile and some humor in people's lives. Included in this is the stupidity of officialdom.”
#7

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Deborah Harris2
Can I just put my left foot in?

#8

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Deborah Harris2
Maybe there's a CD in each book 🤔

#9

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Some of the signs in this list are quite absurd as some of them include road signs, which are there to make sure traffic is smooth and safe. However, unusual road signs can be dangerous as they are distracting.

Some of the signs are actually meant to be funny and if they ended up on the Facebook page, they reached their goal. In other cases, it seems that the creators of these signs weren’t really thinking about how their message would be perceived or they make you wonder what prompted certain signs to be put up.
#10

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Betta Fish
They deserve that spot! Its not easy going down the freeway on a wheelchair.

#11

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Henry Russell
seriously how did you not know you never seen red squirrel drag racing

#12

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

DP
Can I work there?

Bored Panda has even more articles containing weird and funny signs. When you’re done with this list, you might be interested in funny church signs or a list of the most confusing signs that you would like to hear the origin story of.  

When you’re done with this list, also leave us your thoughts, share any crazy signs that you have seen and show us which ones you found the most amusing by upvoting them.
#13

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Libstak
My lucid dreaming is just not advanced enough for this

#14

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

I have that same sign in my room. You can buy it on Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/CVNDKN-UNIONA-Fashion-Trespassing-Hiding/dp/B07SH423Y4/ref=sr_1_3?crid=1ITRBZJG052EF&keywords=no+trespassing+we%27re+tired+of+hiding+the+bodies+metal+sign&qid=1669995859&sprefix=no+trespassing+sign+we%27re+%2Caps%2C569&sr=8-3)

#15

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Will Cable
I never understand why people move to villages and rural areas and complain about church bells or roosters etc. The same sort live near airports them moan about the sound of aircraft. It is a wonder they don't complain if they go swimming because the water is wet.

#16

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#17

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Technically correct. Also the worst country in the nation.

#18

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Henry Russell
ok so its gerry on satrday sadie you take sundays father larry you take mondays after you services

#19

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
What about biological limbs and other off-cuts?

#20

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#21

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Kensi
I mean this one has to work

#22

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#23

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Does that include munching on a rug?

#24

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

DP
Let’s do this. Maximum effort.

#25

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#26

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Number 2's seem to be allowed though.

#27

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Have you the balls to enter?

#28

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

No I don't got this.

#29

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#30

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#31

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Henry Russell
grrr bark woof-woof. i wanna be a good boy

#32

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#33

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Aww, they're so cute

#34

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#35

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#36

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#37

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#38

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#39

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
I like the Americanism of git, as it is also an English word and insult.

#40

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Libstak
Us shorties get blamed for freaking everything.

#41

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

When you're single....

#42

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#43

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Stump Rumpersonne
I mean you can dig with that but....

#44

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

What do those bottom ones possibly mean?!?!?! /s

#45

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

A boomer must have made this one...

#46

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
*Sits in the doorway slurping at my beer.*

#47

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Nathaniel
Also I spend a large proportion of my income down at the local "dungeon".

#48

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

Fellow children, we are ALWAYS eating breakfast.

#49

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

#50

Nonsense-Weird-Signs-Facebook

I guess they got tired of cleaning behind the toilets in the men's room.

