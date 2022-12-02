50 Of The Weirdest, Strangest And Funniest Signs Shared On This Facebook Page
Oxford Languages defines a sign as “an object, quality, or event whose presence or occurrence indicates the probable presence or occurrence of something else.” Signs are informational and usually short and precise.
However, from time to time people may take some creative liberty at creating signs or they don’t really know what they are doing, so these signs become even more interesting. A group on Facebook is filled with signs that make no sense, have grammatical errors or include funny imagery, so Bored Panda collected some of the funniest that were shared there.
The Facebook group is simply called Signs and currently has 1,200 members. It was created in 2016 and everyone can join it to enjoy its content, which is “Signs: weird, strange, funny and unusual signs found around the country,” as it is specified in the group’s description.
Bored Panda got in touch with one of the administrators of the group, Alan Littlefield, and we found out that the page is based in Cape Town in South Africa. That is where it originated as well.
Alan told us a bit more about how the page started: “After my wife passed away I decided to travel and see my own beautiful country. So I became a coddiwompler. During my travels I saw weird and strange signs, including traffic signs that never made sense, all over the place. I decided to take photos of them for a collection I started. After a year or so I decided to share some of the idiocy behind the signs I saw along the road. Hence, I started the Signs Facebook page.”
At first Alan was the only one posting photos and only his close friends were in the group because he was only experimenting with the page, but now it’s grown to a community where the creator doesn’t have to contribute as much because it keeps on going on itself.
The page activity section shows that in the last week, 25 new members joined the group and in the last month there were 36 new posts shared.
The moderators of the page don't allow marketing or advertising because the page is just for fun. “Mostly the page puts a smile and some humor in people's lives. Included in this is the stupidity of officialdom.”
Some of the signs in this list are quite absurd as some of them include road signs, which are there to make sure traffic is smooth and safe. However, unusual road signs can be dangerous as they are distracting.
Some of the signs are actually meant to be funny and if they ended up on the Facebook page, they reached their goal. In other cases, it seems that the creators of these signs weren’t really thinking about how their message would be perceived or they make you wonder what prompted certain signs to be put up.
