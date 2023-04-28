Not all memes have to be whimsical, cute, or beautiful. In fact, the weirder and ‘uglier’ they are, the more they stand out from the crowd in people’s—often pristine—social media feeds. But if you’re internet veterans like us, it takes a special level of weirdness to make us go, ‘What the heck?!’

Today, we’re featuring two Instagram pages that are dedicated to bizarre content and weird memes, the ‘Non Aesthetic Things’ page, as well as the ‘Non Aesthetic Posts’ account. We’ve collected some of their more unusual pics to get you out of your comfort zones. Grab a bottle of Unsee Juice just in case, and scroll down to check out what fans of both pages enjoy.