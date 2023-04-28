These Instagram Pages are Dedicated To Unaesthetic Images, Here Are 84 Of The Worst Ones
Not all memes have to be whimsical, cute, or beautiful. In fact, the weirder and ‘uglier’ they are, the more they stand out from the crowd in people’s—often pristine—social media feeds. But if you’re internet veterans like us, it takes a special level of weirdness to make us go, ‘What the heck?!’
Today, we’re featuring two Instagram pages that are dedicated to bizarre content and weird memes, the ‘Non Aesthetic Things’ page, as well as the ‘Non Aesthetic Posts’ account. We’ve collected some of their more unusual pics to get you out of your comfort zones. Grab a bottle of Unsee Juice just in case, and scroll down to check out what fans of both pages enjoy.
The ‘Non Aesthetic Things’ Instagram parody page has 12.8k followers on the social media platform and jokingly calls itself the “best account in the world.”
Meanwhile, the ‘Non Aesthetic Posts’ page has nearly 1.1k followers and, just like the other account, focuses on incredibly peculiar internet memes. They’re the type that makes you stop your endless scrolling for a moment and wonder what the ever-loving heck is going on in the pic.
There exists a cult of beauty on social media, and especially on Instagram. Gorgeous people post photos of themselves and their ‘flawless’ travels, hobbies, and meals.
While the photos themselves are often very pleasing to the eye, it’s often the case that these influencers’ lives are far from ‘perfect.’ What they’re doing is creating the illusion of perfection and beauty and grace. Real life is nowhere near as neat.
There’s nothing wrong with gently editing photos to bring out the colors better or to tweak the overall lighting. Some influencers—both professional and wannabe—take it a step too far, though. For them, their online public image has become everything.
So they obsess over it to such a degree that they overuse filters and Photoshop alike. In the end, they look nothing like their real selves. Obviously, not everyone does this, but we all know or follow someone who is a tad too liberal with their digital editing.
As we’ve covered on Bored Panda before, someone who can’t go about their daily lives without having a massive urge to be on social media may be dealing with addiction.
A representative of the UK Addiction Treatment Group explained to us earlier that people can be addicted to anything, and social media is no different. If an activity has taken over your life and you feel like you’ve lost the power to stop doing it, then you can say that you’re dealing with an addiction.
Some further signs of addiction include being aware of all the negative physical, psychological, or financial consequences that social media is having on your life, and the unwillingness to stop despite that knowledge.
Meanwhile, spending an unhealthy amount of time on social media can cause mental health issues, including anxiety and depression. An unhealthy relationship with the internet can also cause some people to develop substance abuse problems. It’s best to sit down and check in with yourself about your relationship with the internet. Ask yourself whether you feel better or worse after going on a social media binge, and consider whether you could take an extended break if you wanted to.
Unaesthetic, bizarre, and downright ‘ugly’ content has the potential to get a lot of attention on Instagram. It literally stands out from the crowd by… standing out from the crowd. As the majority of posters focus on posting as many aesthetic things as possible, peculiar and unaesthetic memes contrast very heavily against such a gorgeous backdrop. The memes grab your attention by hitting you over the head with a metaphorical bag of bricks, forcing you to ask questions like, “What’s going on here?” and, “Why would anyone post this?”
Previously, Bored Panda spoke to the design experts running the ‘Ugly Design’ project on Instagram, and they explained how their content clashes with people’s picture-perfect social media feeds.
"As our love for ugliness keeps growing, the line between ugly and beauty is getting a bit blurred. It appears more and more of our followers have completely lost their taste. That’s a good thing. It means they’ll have to find it again. It will most likely be forever changed,” they told us during a previous interview.
“When seeing an ugly design rather than perfect aesthetics (as defined in the 21st century)—scrollers takes notice,” the founders of the ‘Ugly Design’ project said, adding that a lack of predictability and a willingness to defy social conventions are both assets.
A lack of context is a double-edged sword. On one hand, it entices internet users to come up with their own explanations for the story behind bizarre pics and memes. However, on the other hand, it can turn some people away entirely—some folks want clarity and to instantly ‘get’ the joke while others don’t mind dealing with some mystery. Often, the most successful memes will be those that people manage to relate to on some level, so there’s a need to balance weirdness with approachability.
