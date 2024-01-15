ADVERTISEMENT

Just as we pack our clothes, shoes, and other items in a suitcase for a trip, a .jar file packs together all the pieces needed for a Java program to run.

And there's one suitcase/jar that we think is right up your alley. Only this one contains images.

Enter the enigmatic world of 'NoContext.jar' on Instagram. As the name suggests, this account curates a collection of whimsical pictures completely devoid of context and invites followers to embark on a journey where it's impossible to predict what you're going to see next.

A dog melting from enjoying a head scratch? A group of people masquerading as road cones on a street? Who knows! Continue scrolling and allow the absurdity to take over.

