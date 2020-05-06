10Kviews
I Have Been Doing Astrophotography For A Few Years Now, Here Are My 57 Best Shots
Hi, my name is Mihail Minkov, and I live in Sofia, Bulgaria, with my wife and our two small children. With so many people across the world unable to spend time outside, I thought 2020 would be the perfect time to share my latest photography project.
Since I was a child, I have always been fascinated by the stars and the night sky. I have dedicated my time to capturing and revealing the secrets of the night sky and the Milky Way, in particular. I have spent countless hours during the night alone, but not lonely under the night sky from February until late October, 2020.
Staying under the stars, the calmness, and solitude that the night gives makes me feel humble and tranquilized. So many people have never seen the Milky Way with their own eyes, which is a pity because standing under the Milky Way arc in a warm summer night is an experience that you will never forget. Thanks to my light-sensitive camera, we can see a level of detail from the night sky that we can’t see with our naked eyes. In addition to what the night’s sky offers us, I love to add a personal story in the foreground and combine them in one image.
Solitude.
I am so jealous! That looks like the perfect camping spot!
Autumn night in the mountain, October 2019.
Astrophotography is a complex hobby, and you need to take into consideration lots of factors, efforts, and planning to achieve some results. You can’t just go out and shoot. You need to have the right gear, including a good camera and a fast lens. You have to wait for the new moon when the sky is dark enough, travel far away from the city, and the light pollution areas, which is a significant problem for night sky observation. Also, you need to wait for the perfect weather conditions—for a clear, cloudless sky. Finding an ideal location, make a good composition, and start to shoot, spending a few hours under the night sky, alone.
This is so beautiful, I wish I could go somewhere like this.
If you are lucky enough to have all these conditions, you will finally have some images to work on, and this is where the real work starts! That is where the post process begins by extracting the details and colors your camera managed to capture. That's the point where photographers add their personal touch, adding their heart and soul into their art.
Are any of these time lapse? Gorgeous. The c!oud, though, looks like a cartoon character 's head.
I would just lay on that beach and stare at the sky forever.
At this stage, where the secrets from the night sky reveal themselves, and we may appreciate the infinite beauty of it, like Milky Way’s core. Our home galaxy, nebulae, and other fantastic galaxies are only visible for a certain period during the year. Reflect on the wisdom of the stars which have been there long before the human race and will remain long after. If you like my work, follow me on my Instagram page linked above.
Cosmic selfie.
Tyulenovo arc, Black sea coast of Bulgaria.
This reminds me of when I was a kid, and my brothers and I would splash in the mud puddles in our driveway on summer nights. We were mostly just wasting time because we didn't want to go inside. We weren't ready for the day to end.
Star observer.
The bat cave and the Milky Way core.
Nighttime stories.
Moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Milky Way core.
Kamen Bryag area, Black sea coast of Bulgaria.
This photo made me remember that the universe is so huge and we're just a small speck in it.
We are so insignificant in the face of the universe.
Corona blues, under the night sky.
I love this pic. I would frame it and put it in my room.
Stone forest, Pchelina dam, Bulgaria.
Million star hotel
Gorgeous pic. And I love the title "Million star hotel". Awesome!
I love this one too! It looks so quiet and relaxing there!
When the Moon, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter meets under the Milky Way arc
God connection, a small chapel called St Peter and Pavel near Sofia, Bulgaria.
February 2020, early morning walk for Milky Way shooting.
The wisdom of the stars.
Thank you for taking my breath away. We balance the awful moments with moments of awe.
Milky Way core.
Spring night.
So enjoyed these extremely creative photographs of the night. Beauty and creativity. A joy to see. Thank You Mihail.
