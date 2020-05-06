Hi, my name is Mihail Minkov, and I live in Sofia, Bulgaria, with my wife and our two small children. With so many people across the world unable to spend time outside, I thought 2020 would be the perfect time to share my latest photography project.

Since I was a child, I have always been fascinated by the stars and the night sky. I have dedicated my time to capturing and revealing the secrets of the night sky and the Milky Way, in particular. I have spent countless hours during the night alone, but not lonely under the night sky from February until late October, 2020.

