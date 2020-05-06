Hi, my name is Mihail Minkov, and I live in Sofia, Bulgaria, with my wife and our two small children. With so many people across the world unable to spend time outside, I thought 2020 would be the perfect time to share my latest photography project.

Since I was a child, I have always been fascinated by the stars and the night sky. I have dedicated my time to capturing and revealing the secrets of the night sky and the Milky Way, in particular. I have spent countless hours during the night alone, but not lonely under the night sky from February until late October, 2020.

#1

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Sophie Harris
Sophie Harris
2 years ago

Those clouds look like a nice snack

3
3points
Staying under the stars, the calmness, and solitude that the night gives makes me feel humble and tranquilized. So many people have never seen the Milky Way with their own eyes, which is a pity because standing under the Milky Way arc in a warm summer night is an experience that you will never forget. Thanks to my light-sensitive camera, we can see a level of detail from the night sky that we can’t see with our naked eyes. In addition to what the night’s sky offers us, I love to add a personal story in the foreground and combine them in one image.
#2

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Solitude.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I am so jealous! That looks like the perfect camping spot!

3
3points
#3

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Autumn night in the mountain, October 2019.

Mihail Minkov
Ray Stroud
Ray Stroud
2 years ago

beautiful

3
3points
Astrophotography is a complex hobby, and you need to take into consideration lots of factors, efforts, and planning to achieve some results. You can’t just go out and shoot. You need to have the right gear, including a good camera and a fast lens. You have to wait for the new moon when the sky is dark enough, travel far away from the city, and the light pollution areas, which is a significant problem for night sky observation. Also, you need to wait for the perfect weather conditions—for a clear, cloudless sky. Finding an ideal location, make a good composition, and start to shoot, spending a few hours under the night sky, alone.
#4

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Emma Pham
Emma Pham
2 years ago

i love the color of these bushes

1
1point
#5

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Lindsey Ruiz
Lindsey Ruiz
2 years ago

This is so beautiful, I wish I could go somewhere like this.

4
4points
If you are lucky enough to have all these conditions, you will finally have some images to work on, and this is where the real work starts! That is where the post process begins by extracting the details and colors your camera managed to capture. That's the point where photographers add their personal touch, adding their heart and soul into their art.
#6

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Dorothy Parker
Dorothy Parker
2 years ago (edited)

Are any of these time lapse? Gorgeous. The c!oud, though, looks like a cartoon character 's head.

1
1point
#7

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I would just lay on that beach and stare at the sky forever.

2
2points
At this stage, where the secrets from the night sky reveal themselves, and we may appreciate the infinite beauty of it, like Milky Way’s core. Our home galaxy, nebulae, and other fantastic galaxies are only visible for a certain period during the year. Reflect on the wisdom of the stars which have been there long before the human race and will remain long after. If you like my work, follow me on my Instagram page linked above.
#8

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Emma Pham
Emma Pham
2 years ago

this would be my lockscreen if it could

4
4points
#9

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Cosmic selfie.

Mihail Minkov
Emma Pham
Emma Pham
2 years ago

got the power

2
2points
#10

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Tyulenovo arc, Black sea coast of Bulgaria.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Love it! It looks so desolate, yet so beautiful!

1
1point
#11

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago (edited)

This reminds me of when I was a kid, and my brothers and I would splash in the mud puddles in our driveway on summer nights. We were mostly just wasting time because we didn't want to go inside. We weren't ready for the day to end.

4
4points
#12

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Star observer.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I think this one is my favorite so far!

0
0points
#13

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

The bat cave and the Milky Way core.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Cool! I love the cave framing the pic.

1
1point
#14

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Wow! This looks so amazing!

2
2points
#15

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Nighttime stories.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Cool!

1
1point
#16

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Neat! So vast!

1
1point
#17

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Moon, Saturn, Jupiter and Milky Way core.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

So cool! Three in one!

1
1point
#18

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Kamen Bryag area, Black sea coast of Bulgaria.

Mihail Minkov
A Lazy Spider
A Lazy Spider
2 years ago

This photo made me remember that the universe is so huge and we're just a small speck in it.

1
1point
#19

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Wow!

1
1point
#20

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I like how the rocks frame the pic.

1
1point
#21

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

We are so insignificant in the face of the universe.

Mihail Minkov
Nathaniel Wares
Nathaniel Wares
2 years ago

Do not fear, iron man is here!

1
1point
#22

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Very cool! I love the addition of the family!

2
2points
#23

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Corona blues, under the night sky.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I love this pic. I would frame it and put it in my room.

1
1point
#24

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Stone forest, Pchelina dam, Bulgaria.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Sweet! I love the purple hues!

1
1point
#25

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Wow!

2
2points
#26

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Awesome!

1
1point
#27

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Awesome! I love vast openness!

2
2points
#28

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

So cool!

1
1point
#29

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Janet Brown
Janet Brown
2 years ago

That's where I want to be!

2
2points
#30

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

So cool!

1
1point
#31

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Million star hotel

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Gorgeous pic. And I love the title "Million star hotel". Awesome!

2
2points
#32

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I love this one too! It looks so quiet and relaxing there!

2
2points
#33

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

I love this one too!

1
1point
#34

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

OMG! I love this one!

1
1point
#35

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

This one feels so peaceful!

1
1point
#36

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

When the Moon, Mars, Saturn, and Jupiter meets under the Milky Way arc

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Amazing!

1
1point
#37

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Nathaniel Wares
Nathaniel Wares
2 years ago

It looks like a dementor is sucking his soul

2
2points
#38

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

This looks like a ritual of some sort.

1
1point
#39

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
beanie
beanie
2 years ago

I just want to sit on that branch and watch the stars

0
0points
#40

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#41

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

God connection, a small chapel called St Peter and Pavel near Sofia, Bulgaria.

Mihail Minkov
#42

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

This one looks magical!

2
2points
#43

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

February 2020, early morning walk for Milky Way shooting.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Gorgeous!

1
1point
#44

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

The wisdom of the stars.

Mihail Minkov
#45

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#46

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#47

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#48

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
beanie
beanie
2 years ago

It almost looks like the person is projecting the stars on the sky

1
1point
#49

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#50

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Micala Kohler
Micala Kohler
2 years ago

Thank you for taking my breath away. We balance the awful moments with moments of awe.

3
3points
#51

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Milky Way core.

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Beautiful!

1
1point
#52

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Frozengeckolover
Frozengeckolover
2 years ago

Love the effect!

1
1point
#53

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Spring night.

Mihail Minkov
#54

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#55

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
#56

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Martin Dabek
Martin Dabek
2 years ago

Love it!

1
1point
#57

The Secrets Of The Night Sky

Mihail Minkov
Janice Chainey
Janice Chainey
2 years ago

So enjoyed these extremely creative photographs of the night. Beauty and creativity. A joy to see. Thank You Mihail.

1
1point
