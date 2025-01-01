Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: “You Cooked Here”
Celebrities, News

Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: “You Cooked Here”

Tesla CEO Elon Musk shared a picture on X referencing the famous inventor that he owes the name of his company to, Nikola Tesla.

The post, which intended to highlight Tesla’s tenacity and contributions as a poor immigrant whose innovations helped revolutionize America’s technology, ended up causing an unexpected reaction due to the photo he used to represent the scientist.

  • Nicholas Hoult reacted humorously to Elon Musk's Tesla post which featured him in a poster for 2017's The Current War.
  • Elon Musk used Nicholas Hoult's image as Nikola Tesla instead of a photo of the real-life inventor.
  • Fans took the chance to congratulate the actor for his recent successes, like this year's version of Nosferatu.

Instead of using a historical image, Musk instead opted to use a poster of the 2017 movie The Current War, in which actor Nicholas Hoult portrays the Tesla as he gets taken advantage of by Thomas Edison in his competition against George Westinghouse.

“We named @Tesla after Nikola Tesla, one of the greatest engineers ever,Musk tweeted.He was a penniless immigrant whose inventions led to American dominance in electricity generation and usage.”

Clearly a very convincing performance I gave here,the actor replied.

    Nicholas Hoult playfully reacted to Elon Musk’s post in honor of Nikola Tesla, in which the tech mogul used a photo of the actor in costume instead of the historical inventor

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: nicholashoult / julianunganostudio

    Musk followed up his post by sharing a bulleted list of Tesla’s greatest accomplishments written by Grok, the AI chatbot developed by another of his companies, xAI.

    The AI highlighted his work with alternating current systems, which revolutionized long-distance power transmission, a key element of modern electric networks, as well as his visionary work with the Tesla coil, an invention that featured high-frequency electricity crucial to the development of wireless technologies and radio.

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: Chesnot / Getty

    Musk’s intention was to send a message concerning the current political debate on immigration, between those who seek more stringent policies and those who are in favor of less closed borders. 

    “Yes, no one is saying we shouldn’t seek out the best,one user replied.[But] the H1B program needs reform because it has been heavily exploited, displacing skilled American workers at one-third of the cost.”

    Others took issue with Musk taking credit for the company’s naming, attributing it to their founders, Martin Eberhard and Marc Tepenning who incorporated the brand in July 2003.

    “You didn’t name anything. You took over the company four years after you bought some stock!a netizen argued.

    Fans of the actor congratulated him for his recent successes like the movie Nosferatu, which has been a hit with critics

    On Nicholas Hoult’s side of the X exchange, his followers took the chance to congratulate him on his fruitful career. 

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: Rotten Tomatoes Trailers

    The actor has been featured in a consistent number of hit movies. He recently appeared in Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2, Justin Kurzel’s The Order, and Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu.

    “Saw you on Nosferatu today. Great performance, bud!a follower said. “You cooked here!”

    “Enjoy your success with this one. Well Deserved, Mister Hoult!another wrote.

    Hoult is also set to appear in 2025’s Superman, directed by James Gunn. Hoult will take on the role of the iconic archnemesis Lex Luthor, providing a much more cerebral and refined appearance to his more imposing counterpart seen in comics and animated series.

    “You were a great Nikola, Nicholas!” Fans took the chance to congratulate the actor on his performance in the 2017 movie

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: betscrables

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: CarsonGallo

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: pubity

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: LucaGuadagnegro

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: chrissickels

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: vinaverdemusic

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: ZeldaVantablack

    Nicholas Hoult Makes Fun Of Elon Musk’s Nikola Tesla Post Featuring Him: "You Cooked Here"

    Image credits: sarah_denunzio

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Renan Duarte

    Renan Duarte

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    brendamccorkle avatar
    Booster Booey
    Booster Booey
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Anytime anyone can poke fun at that gaseous douchebag (Muskrat), I'm all for it.

