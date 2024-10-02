Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Bride-To-Be Stunned To Find “Perfect” Wedding Dress For $20 At Thrift Store
News, Wedding

Bride-To-Be Stunned To Find "Perfect" Wedding Dress For $20 At Thrift Store

A newly engaged woman found a wedding dress at her local thrift shop that fit her like a glove for just $20.

Jaycie Lane Tungett, from South Mississippi, shared the moment on her TikTok account in a video that amassed over 5.5 million views and more than half a million likes.

“POV: you are newly engaged & find a $20 wedding dress at Goodwill,” the woman wrote in the video, which was set to a remix of Cyndi Lauper’s Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.

Highlights
  • Jaycie Lane Tungett found a perfect wedding dress for $20 at a Goodwill store.
  • Her TikTok video about the find went viral with over 5.5 million views and half a million likes.
  • Many women shared similar stories of finding their perfect wedding dresses at bargain prices.

According to The Knot Real Weddings Study, which surveyed nearly 10,000 couples who got married last year, the average wedding dress cost in the United States in 2023 was about $2,000.

This varies slightly depending on location and region, with brides in the Mid-Atlantic spending an average of $2,200 on their gowns and brides in the Midwest paying about $1,900.

A bride-to-be shared the moment she found her perfect wedding dress for only $20
Bride-To-Be Stunned To Find “Perfect” Wedding Dress For $20 At Thrift Store

Image credits: jaycietungett

“I was in shock that it fit me perfectly,” Jaycie told Newsweek.

“Being 5 feet, 2 inches, and having no torso, almost everything I buy has to be altered.”

Jaycie, a youth group leader, had gone shopping with her church youth group for “crazy” outfits to go bowling in.

The video shows her finding the long, embroidered gown on a rack and then slipping it on over her clothes in the middle of the store.

After her loved ones helped her into the strapless dress, Jaycie had an impromptu photoshoot as her friends snapped photos and smiled approvingly at the fit of the delicate, low-priced gown.

Jaycie Lane Tungett was shopping at Goodwill with her church youth group when she found a long, embroidered dress in her size

Bride-To-Be Stunned To Find “Perfect” Wedding Dress For $20 At Thrift Store

Image credits: jaycietungett

“When I found out someone had recorded my reaction, I knew I wanted to post it.

“Being newly engaged, I have already had to learn super quickly how expensive planning a wedding is. So, finding that dress for $20 was a big deal to me.”

Despite the enthusiasm for the find, Jaycie decided not to buy the dress, which she now regrets.

“I am regretting so badly that I left the dress. I was with my youth group, and it was crazy, so I decided not to” she explained in a follow-up video where she returned to Goodwill to see if she could find it again.

Unfortunately, a cashier informed her that it had been sold a week prior to another person.

Jaycie tried on the strapless dress in the store, which she said fit her “perfectly”

Bride-To-Be Stunned To Find “Perfect” Wedding Dress For $20 At Thrift Store

Image credits: jaycietungett

@jaycietungett We were looking for “crazy” outfits to go bowling in and I happened to find this that fit me PERFECTLY… who thinks I got it?🤯💍👰🏻‍♀️ #weddingdress #wedding #weddingtiktok #2025bride #bridetobe #fiance ♬ Girls just wanna have fun 2k19 remix – KB


In the comments of the video, many women shared their personal stories of finding the perfect wedding dress at a bargain price.

“Omg, I did this, and it ended up being my wedding dress!!! Best thing ever,” one of them wrote.

“I got my wedding dress at TJ Maxx. Never been happier” wrote another.

Another added: “I got mine for $30 at a local consignment wedding dress sale. It was brand new with tags and ended up being my dream dress. I think this one is beautiful and so original.

“I got my dress at the Salvation Army after I bought one at David’s Bridal. Paid $25. It was brand new. Looked it up online, $1,200 dress,” shared a separate woman.

Another woman managed to find a dress she loved for the price of a fast food meal deal. “My wedding dress was $5 at a thrift store lol going on 14 years of marriage!”

Marina Urman

Marina Urman

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Marina is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she holds a Bachelor of Social Science. In her spare time, you can find her baking, reading, or binge-watching a docuseries on Netflix. Her main areas of interest are pop culture, literature, and education.

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Ugnė Lazauskaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I am employed as a Visual Editor in the news team. I make sure you have the best pictures near the most interesting text. In general all day I am looking at all you favourite celebrities facies and I am geting payed for it!

sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago

She didn't buy it. Why bother to post the story? It went from "awesome" to "who cares".

sunnyday0801 avatar
Sunny Day
Sunny Day
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

She didn't buy it. Why bother to post the story? It went from "awesome" to "who cares".

