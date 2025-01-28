Woman Gives Two Weeks’ Notice, Company Demands More: “Wasn’t Allowed To Tell Anyone”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sometimes, life has a funny way of balancing things out. You may be miserable and downtrodden at one point, only to have the tables turned while getting the last laugh.

This woman was in that predicament after enduring a year of abuse from her employers. The mistreatment was so bad that she burned all bridges upon leaving. But as fate would have it, her new company acquired her old one, putting her in a much more interesting position.

Scroll down to read her entire story

Some companies don’t know how to treat their employees properly

Image credits: Ahmet Kurt / unsplash (not the actual photo)

A woman endured abusive treatment from her employers during her one-year tenure

Image credits: Andrej Lišakov / unsplash (not the actual photo)

The abuse was so bad she burned all bridges when she left

Image credits: Resume Genius / unsplash (not the actual photo)

However, she got the last laugh when the new company she went to work for acquired her old one

The author clarified her story, adding more details

Image credits: Getty Images / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: potaytoh_potahtoh

Employees carry certain traits that make them targets for workplace bullying

Workplace bullying has unfortunately been a staple in the corporate world for many years now. Recent statistics by Harvard Business Review revealed that 30% of the American workforce experience such abuse from higher-ups or colleagues.

These numbers vary in different parts of the world. Employees in India have it worse, with up to 55% of the working class experiencing bullying, while workers in Germany have it lower at 17%.

While the abusers are clearly at fault, bullied employees sometimes carry traits that make them susceptible to mistreatment. According to educator and anti-bullying advocate Dr. Dorothy Suskind, being skilled at one’s job is one of them.

In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Suskind pointed out that top performers often breed disdain, making them targets of manipulative tactics from jealous coworkers and managers.

Ethical behavior also makes employees more prone to abuse. This may happen especially when wrongdoings are exposed, putting workplace bullies in a compromising position. Having a nonconfrontational attitude may also worsen things.

“Bullies may be attracted to targets’ kindness and benevolent worldview and set out to take advantage of their good nature and forgiving spirit,” Dr. Suskind wrote.

According to organizational psychologist Jennifer Newman, abusive employers likely won’t tone down their behavior even if the employee stays quiet or avoidant. Such actions may only lead to dire consequences.

“The risk of depression is there. Workers may turn to alcohol and drug use to cope,” Newman told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). “Not saying anything doesn’t make the problem go away.”

Instead, Newman suggested an assertive approach, starting with a firm conversation with the boss. Escalating the matter to HR may also work. But if all else fails, looking for another job is always an option.

The author did the right thing by leaving despite burning bridges in the process. Although the situation likely wasn’t improving, fortunately for her, the tables had turned. Karma did its job.

Some commenters offered their advice

A few shared similar stories

While some gave honest reactions to the story