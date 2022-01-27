16Kviews
Unique Ceramic Sets I Made To Honor My Love Of Nature (20 Pics)
I made all of these vessels and tea sets out of clay because I wanted to honor my love of nature in a way that was both beautiful and functional.
Due to my severe chronic illness, I did most of the sculpting from my bed. Since I just sculpt with my hands and a few simple tools, I'm a really tidy worker. Each set took me weeks to complete since I absolutely love including lots of detail. I wonder, what should I make next?
Rather than offering these for sale, I plan to live out one of my biggest dreams in life: to put some real-life treasure out into the world! Can you guess which sets I plan on hiding?
Amanita-inspired teacups and saucers for a fairy tea party
I love the serenity of this sea urchin-inspired tea set
What do you think of these mussel shell pasta plates with barnacles on the backs? I fired them an extra time to make them iridescent
Hope you like bees - this set has giant honeybees as the teacup handles
They are pretty but I wonder how it is holding on to that handle with the thick bee and delicate wings
I love this giant snail teapot and the matching cups
Rose petal plates
Poppy seedheads inspired this tea set. The cup lids come off and act as little plates for treats
Barnacle cups
I had to make two snail tea sets because I just couldn't decide which colors I wanted to glaze them
Teacups inspired by embers
These colorful chalices were inspired by monarch butterflies about to hatch from their chrysalises
Strawberries remind me of the shape of ancient vessels called "Amphorae" so of course I had to make my own strange version of this ancient ceramic shape
They must have taken a lot of time to make - all the detail in them!
I made two sea urchin tea sets because I couldn't pick between green or purple. Which do you like best?
These four elements dragon cups were really fun to sculpt! They are glazed in a black glaze with lots of sparkles
If they are cups, they will need a separate stand.. Beautiful though!
These are unbelievably beautiful! I love them all, but the gorgeous little mushrooms, the bees, the oysters and the purple sea urchins jumped right out and grabbed me. Do you think you'll ever consider selling any of these? They're like little natural treasures. If you're hiding any, I wish I were in your part of the world to find them!
Aw, thank you! I may consider selling in the future, but I'm not ready to just yet. :) (And if I do sell, I always offer things up to my patrons first as thanks for their support!)
Oh my lord these are so wonderful they make me wanna cry! You truly have a gift. Would love to see how you make these, as in, I'd happily watch a video of it. Would also definitely buy. You mention you want to leave these in nature, for people to find. Just imagine stumbling across these in the wild, I'd start believing in fairies. :)
You are too kind! I do sometimes post in-process videos on my social media if you want to follow along!
are any of them for sale?
I will definitely check them out, thank you!
I have followed you for a long time fellow chronically ill artist. Your work inspires. Gentle hugs and thank you for some magic
I have followed you for a long time fellow chronically ill artist. Your work inspires. Gentle hugs and thank you for some magic