I made all of these vessels and tea sets out of clay because I wanted to honor my love of nature in a way that was both beautiful and functional.

Due to my severe chronic illness, I did most of the sculpting from my bed. Since I just sculpt with my hands and a few simple tools, I'm a really tidy worker. Each set took me weeks to complete since I absolutely love including lots of detail. I wonder, what should I make next?

Rather than offering these for sale, I plan to live out one of my biggest dreams in life: to put some real-life treasure out into the world! Can you guess which sets I plan on hiding?

