I made all of these vessels and tea sets out of clay because I wanted to honor my love of nature in a way that was both beautiful and functional.

Due to my severe chronic illness, I did most of the sculpting from my bed. Since I just sculpt with my hands and a few simple tools, I'm a really tidy worker. Each set took me weeks to complete since I absolutely love including lots of detail. I wonder, what should I make next?

Rather than offering these for sale, I plan to live out one of my biggest dreams in life: to put some real-life treasure out into the world! Can you guess which sets I plan on hiding?

#1

Amanita-inspired teacups and saucers for a fairy tea party

Miss Wondersmith
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
1 year ago

I'm in love with these little cups. I'd like to have a tea party in the forest while sitting on a big wad of moss by a babbling brook.

You can check more of the work I shared on Bored Panda here, here, here and here!
#2

I love the serenity of this sea urchin-inspired tea set

Miss Wondersmith
#3

What do you think of these mussel shell pasta plates with barnacles on the backs? I fired them an extra time to make them iridescent

Miss Wondersmith
T.Milly
T.Milly
Community Member
1 year ago

Love the iridescence!! Beautiful!

#4

Hope you like bees - this set has giant honeybees as the teacup handles

Miss Wondersmith
Samantha Lomb
Samantha Lomb
Community Member
1 year ago

They are pretty but I wonder how it is holding on to that handle with the thick bee and delicate wings

#5

I love this giant snail teapot and the matching cups

Miss Wondersmith
meo meotian
meo meotian
Community Member
1 year ago

Wonderful! The big snail is the teapot, right?

#6

Rose petal plates

Miss Wondersmith
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

What a lovely idea! And so well executed!

#7

Poppy seedheads inspired this tea set. The cup lids come off and act as little plates for treats

Miss Wondersmith
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

So creative and unique! I'd love to own this set!

#8

Barnacle cups

Miss Wondersmith
#9

I had to make two snail tea sets because I just couldn't decide which colors I wanted to glaze them

Miss Wondersmith
TG Davis
TG Davis
Community Member
1 year ago

The other set seems more realistic, but I like these colors better!

#10

Teacups inspired by embers

Miss Wondersmith
Ivo H
Ivo H
Community Member
1 year ago

What a original idea! Never seen anything like this before.

#11

These colorful chalices were inspired by monarch butterflies about to hatch from their chrysalises

Miss Wondersmith
Annie
Annie
Community Member
1 year ago

Gorgeous colors and design!

#12

Strawberries remind me of the shape of ancient vessels called "Amphorae" so of course I had to make my own strange version of this ancient ceramic shape

Miss Wondersmith
Judy Reynolds
Judy Reynolds
Community Member
1 year ago

They must have taken a lot of time to make - all the detail in them!

#13

I made two sea urchin tea sets because I couldn't pick between green or purple. Which do you like best?

Miss Wondersmith
#14

These four elements dragon cups were really fun to sculpt! They are glazed in a black glaze with lots of sparkles

Miss Wondersmith
Amaranthim Talon
Amaranthim Talon
Community Member
1 year ago

If they are cups, they will need a separate stand.. Beautiful though!

#15

I made these cups inspired by fossils, with a base of real fossilized sea urchin spines

Miss Wondersmith
#16

Mini Sea Urchin Tea Set

Miss Wondersmith
#17

Tea Set, Encrusted With Sculpted Mussel Shells, Acorn Barnacles, And Gooseneck Barnacles

Miss Wondersmith
#18

Miniature Spring Bulb Tea Set

Miss Wondersmith
#19

Honeybee Tea Set

Miss Wondersmith
#20

Pumpkin Tea Set

Miss Wondersmith
