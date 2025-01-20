ADVERTISEMENT

Step back in time to the Mesozoic Era, where dinosaurs ruled the Earth. With this quiz, you’ll encounter iconic giants like the T. Rex and the Stegosaurus, clever predators like the Velociraptor and the Allosaurus, and even the bird-like Archaeopteryx. Whether identifying the iconic Triceratops or the mysterious Archaeopteryx, you’ll face 15 fun and challenging questions featuring some of the most fascinating creatures to ever roam the planet.

Think you can name them all? Let’s find out! 🦖

Image credits: Pixabay