Dinosaurs 101: Step Into The Mesozoic Era And Name These 15 Dinosaurs
Step back in time to the Mesozoic Era, where dinosaurs ruled the Earth. With this quiz, you’ll encounter iconic giants like the T. Rex and the Stegosaurus, clever predators like the Velociraptor and the Allosaurus, and even the bird-like Archaeopteryx. Whether identifying the iconic Triceratops or the mysterious Archaeopteryx, you’ll face 15 fun and challenging questions featuring some of the most fascinating creatures to ever roam the planet.
Think you can name them all? Let’s find out! 🦖
Image credits: Pixabay
Wow. Was this for children? Although they would probably be annoyed, too, considering their dino-brains. That's a bit too easy for my tastes, at least choose only dinosaur-names for the choices, or choose less silly alternatives
Thumbsuposaurus, Biteysaurus, Spikeyhandsaurus, Burglarsaurus, Smashysaurus. I'm all for puns, but these sound like they were written by a toddler. (I suppose that IS the maturity level of half of the so-called "journalists" on BP)
Wow. Was this for children? Although they would probably be annoyed, too, considering their dino-brains. That's a bit too easy for my tastes, at least choose only dinosaur-names for the choices, or choose less silly alternatives
Thumbsuposaurus, Biteysaurus, Spikeyhandsaurus, Burglarsaurus, Smashysaurus. I'm all for puns, but these sound like they were written by a toddler. (I suppose that IS the maturity level of half of the so-called "journalists" on BP)
30
2