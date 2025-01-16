Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Link These 20 Songs To Their Bands And Prove You're A Music Guru
Entertainment

Link These 20 Songs To Their Bands And Prove You're A Music Guru

Gerda K.
BoredPanda staff
From timeless classics to unforgettable anthems, these songs have shaped music history—but can you name the bands behind them? Whether it’s the powerful ballad of “Bohemian Rhapsody”, the rebellious energy of “Smells Like Teen Spirit”, or the funky groove of “Another One Bites the Dust”, this trivia will challenge even the biggest music fans.

With hits spanning rock, pop, punk, disco, and more, this quiz is a celebration of the bands that gave us the soundtrack of our lives. So, are you ready to prove your band knowledge?

Hit play, and let’s find out if you’ve got what it takes to ace this challenge! 🎸

