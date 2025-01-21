ADVERTISEMENT

The internet loves a good mystery, it’s no secret. From hearing about, researching, and finding new details to figuring out the truth (or being far away from it)—there’s a reason why true crime or (unsolved) mysteries keep trending online.

Today, we bring you one of these mysterious stories—the curious case of Mr. Gorgos. He’s a man who left his home and returned to it only 30 years later. But here’s the catch: When asked where he had been all those years, he answered that he was home. Read further to see whether you have any theories for this unsolved mystery.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

People on the internet love solving various mysteries, even if the actual answer is impossible to find

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Lach / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Today’s mystery is about a man from Romania, who left his home and came back only 30 years later

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

One Sunday in 2021, he got out of a random car, but the driver left before anyone could catch a glimpse of him or the plate’s number

Share icon

Image credits: De Película ATV / Youtube

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Mr. Gorgos allegedly was wearing the same pants he left with, had an ID and train ticket in his pocket

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: prajitoruldinoz

Interestingly, when asked where he was all these years, he answered that he was home, making the situation even more bizarre

Back in 1991, a 63-year-old cattle seller named Vasile Gorgos lived in Romania. In his job, business trips were pretty common. He would meet with people in various cities in Romania, trying to sell his cattle. After all, 30 years ago, selling goods online wasn’t possible like it is now, on sites like sellmylivestock.com. He would always come back home from these trips within a few days. Until one time, he didn’t.

Before this trip, nothing was out of the ordinary—he bought a train ticket and told his wife and kids he would be back home in a few days, as always. Those few days passed and he didn’t come back. Naturally, the family started to worry and reported his disappearance to the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, police weren’t able to find anything relevant, so after some time, it was assumed that Vasile got into some trouble on his trip. His family held a presumed death memorial service.

Fast forward 30 years, to August of 2021. On a Sunday evening, a random car stopped in front of Mr. Gorgos’ family home and the man stepped out of it. The car sped away without anyone remembering how the driver looked or reading the license plate number.

Vasile, now aged 93, was allegedly wearing the same pants as when he left, in which his ID and a ticket remained. The man wasn’t looking shabby; he was clean and in good health, which suggests all these years weren’t spent in poor conditions.

Sadly, his neurological well-being was not as good as his physical state. Some sources claim that Mr. Gorgos had trouble remembering his family, while others say that he didn’t. What sources agree on is that the man couldn’t properly recollect where he had been all those years. When he was asked about it, he kept saying he had been home.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Antoni Shkraba / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Naturally, such an odd case led to netizens theorizing about what could have happened. There were two main theories—prison and a second family.

As for the first theory, people believed that he might have spent time in a facility where his belongings, such as his pants, were kept for him. Yet, others found holes in this theory—if he was imprisoned, why hadn’t the authorities contacted his family? Additionally, if the police were conducting the investigation, they would likely have found information of this kind.

The other theory was that he had left his family, possibly for another one. And finally, when his mind was overcome by dementia (or any other neurological condition that ruins memory), he got confused and came back, thinking it was his current home.

One netizen translated a Romanian article, which revealed that Mr. Gorgos was filmed being visibly confused in a train station for 3 hours. Finally, he was picked up by well-meaning people, who ended up leading him to a place he claimed was his home. Well, seems pretty plausible, doesn’t it?

At the same time, it was also added that at one point, the man mentioned to his family that he had lived with other 12 men, which might support the prison theory, but he said it happened in the village they were currently in, which makes matters even more confusing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, it seems possible that the actual truth will never be known—either due to his neurological state or because he doesn’t want to reveal it. Still, it doesn’t stop us from theorizing.

What do you think—where was Vasile Gorgos for 30 years? Please share with us in the comments!

People online have come up with plenty of various theories, more or less believable—from incarceration to a second family