To me, single-panel cartoons have always seemed like perfect little nuggets of humor and art - like a meme, but with more artistry. I remember lying on the floor, reading the Sunday comics as a kid and being fascinated. I always wanted to be a cartoonist, but the daily deadline intimidated me, even then. How did they come up with SO MANY ideas? It still impresses me.

Turns out, it's possible to be a successful cartoonist on your own schedule. You may not get a consistent paycheck for it, but you can still create something to be proud of.

