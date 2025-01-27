My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

Knitted beautiful little Mini Cats. Is worked seamlessly in the round from the bottom-up.

My favorite knitted kittens. They are so beautiful and beautiful. They play like little children. I tried to knit kittens from different yarn and textures. I knitted with different knitting needles. The result is always so cute. I knit from the remains of yarn in a circle.

The finished toy is 10 cm (3.9 in) long (excluding tail) and 5 cm (1.9 in) wide when using the materials listed

These are my very first kittens and they turned out so real. I remember how I took pictures of them everywhere.

This knitting pattern for real kittens is the best-selling and most popular. I myself did not expect such a result.

And now I knit them for everyone as gifts in bags. All my nephews love kittens and bears.

But I still remain a fan of teddy bears. Yours, Olya Oslopova.

I will be glad to see you.

