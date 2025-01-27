ADVERTISEMENT

Knitted beautiful little Mini Cats. Is worked seamlessly in the round from the bottom-up.

My favorite knitted kittens. They are so beautiful and beautiful. They play like little children. I tried to knit kittens from different yarn and textures. I knitted with different knitting needles. The result is always so cute. I knit from the remains of yarn in a circle.

The finished toy is 10 cm (3.9 in) long (excluding tail) and 5 cm (1.9 in) wide when using the materials listed

These are my very first kittens and they turned out so real. I remember how I took pictures of them everywhere.

This knitting pattern for real kittens is the best-selling and most popular. I myself did not expect such a result.

And now I knit them for everyone as gifts in bags. All my nephews love kittens and bears.

But I still remain a fan of teddy bears. Yours, Olya Oslopova.

I will be glad to see you.

More info: ravelry.com

RELATED:

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    My Knitted Realistic Kittens (10 Pics)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!