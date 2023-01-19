35 Tweets About Parenthood, Shared By This Instagram Account
Parenthood can be isolating as the little human you brought to this world takes so much time that you don’t have any left for relationships with adults. Having someone to talk to that is outside of your bubble is important for our mental health but maybe not always possible.
Thankfully, you can connect with other parents who maybe are in the same stage as you or who can give advice easier than ever with the help of the internet and social media. One of those communities was created by the Instagram account Motherly, which shares not only useful information but also funny tweets about parenthood to make you feel less alone.
No matter what my daughter was actually trying to say, giving her cookies is always a safe bet
The Instagram page Motherly has 1.1M followers and creates a safe space for mothers and fathers to feel like they belong and to ask questions. They share information on various topics and remind parents that they are not alone and they are doing okay. The Instagram page tries not to sugar-coat parenting and show the difficult side too.
Although Instagram is a good place to share bite-sized information and relatable content, Motherly is actually an online resource that provides articles, videos, podcasts and classes about motherhood and it is also a brand, which was the founders’ aim.
Son #2 went through a phase when the only thing he would eat in restaurants was lemons.
It all started in 2015 when Jill Koziol and Liz Tenety were determined to redefine what it means to be “motherly” and created the website and social media accounts. They were publishing motherhood-themed content and it became “a lifestyle parenting brand redefining motherhood on behalf of a new generation of mothers.”
They wanted the products to be mother-centered and not baby-centered and that was what made the brand stand out from the rest of motherhood-themed content already online because, as Koziol noticed, “in media brands across the board, motherhood was treated as cartoonish … everything was very baby-centered.”
What is also unique about Motherly is that their content is created in collaboration with an expert panel that includes medical, behavioral, and relationship experts. They focus less on how to raise a child, but more on “relationships, health and wellness, family life, mental health, career guidance and a broad range of topics that matter to modern women.”
I can tell my kids (when I have them) that there's no such thing as Target here.... 🤪
The brand reminds moms that they are also women and people with their own personalities, hobbies and interests. It is important to remind moms of this because they don’t have a lot of time for themselves. A survey conducted by meal delivery service Muchery revealed that parents have only 32 minutes to themselves a day after work and all the parental duties are finished.
Millennials are spending more time with their family than any other previous generation as they are prioritizing their children, remembering that they were once not. And even if 99 percent of the millennials surveyed by parenting app Winnie say they truly love parenting, they need time for themselves as well.
And the first three uninterrupted seconds of going to the toilet
Train them to have your coffee ready when you wake up 🙃
According to pre- and postnatal wellness expert and advocate Kristy S. Rodriguez, parents shouldn’t feel guilty for putting themselves first because that makes you a better parent. It is simple logic: “The more we fill ourselves up, the more we have to give. And as moms, we have to give a lot." She also adds, “Having a happier, more patient mom is better for everyone."
The hardest thing is to start, so Rodriguez suggests dedicating yourself 5 minutes a day. Even just focusing on your breathing will take off some stress and allow you to feel more in tune with yourself.
Or you can read through funny tweets and consider writing your own. Do you feel that the ones Motherly picked are relatable? Do you think humor and a less serious outlook helps to get through the tougher days of parenting? Share your thoughts in the comments.
My five year old loves to sit on me and do nothing as well :)
My boys hated getting their hair cut. Luckily the neighbors never called the police.