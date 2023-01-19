Parenthood can be isolating as the little human you brought to this world takes so much time that you don’t have any left for relationships with adults. Having someone to talk to that is outside of your bubble is important for our mental health but maybe not always possible.

Thankfully, you can connect with other parents who maybe are in the same stage as you or who can give advice easier than ever with the help of the internet and social media. One of those communities was created by the Instagram account Motherly, which shares not only useful information but also funny tweets about parenthood to make you feel less alone.

More info: Instagram

Image credits: Daria Obymaha (not the actual image)