Have you ever traveled to a place hoping to soak in its glorious views or the very specific experience it offers only to find it literally crammed with people just like you, with the only thing to be ‘soaked in’ being the craze of the crowd? Yeah, not a very nice experience, indeed! However, you could avoid these instances by checking our list of the most crowded places on earth and tweaking your travel itinerary according to the info you find!

Sure, some of the most crowded places on earth are still worth the effort. Think about the Louvre - although it’s visited by several million people each year, nothing beats checking out the mysterious smile of the Mona Lisa with your own eyes. Or take, for instance, such a legendary tourist attraction as Times Square in New York. You just have to check it out if you’re ever in New York, no matter how crowded it is (except if you’re a local and know to avoid this place at all costs). And that’s surely just a couple of places to see that are absolutely worth the crowds and the clamor. However, there are indeed some places you should avoid, like Indian trains. Although they are famous, you absolutely won’t find any comfort in traveling with them. Unless your idea of the best places to visit includes a chorus of bodily odors, someone’s elbow in your side, and riding a train outside the car - if so, knock yourself out!

Now, ready to check out our picks of the most famous places in the world for being intolerably crowded? If so, then scroll down below to reveal the travel destinations to avoid at all costs! Once you are there, you can rank the submissions however you’d like, and finally, share this article with any of your friends who might be planning a trip to Tokyo, New York, or Hong Kong!