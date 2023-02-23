32 Of The Most Crowded Places On Earth
Have you ever traveled to a place hoping to soak in its glorious views or the very specific experience it offers only to find it literally crammed with people just like you, with the only thing to be ‘soaked in’ being the craze of the crowd? Yeah, not a very nice experience, indeed! However, you could avoid these instances by checking our list of the most crowded places on earth and tweaking your travel itinerary according to the info you find!
Sure, some of the most crowded places on earth are still worth the effort. Think about the Louvre - although it’s visited by several million people each year, nothing beats checking out the mysterious smile of the Mona Lisa with your own eyes. Or take, for instance, such a legendary tourist attraction as Times Square in New York. You just have to check it out if you’re ever in New York, no matter how crowded it is (except if you’re a local and know to avoid this place at all costs). And that’s surely just a couple of places to see that are absolutely worth the crowds and the clamor. However, there are indeed some places you should avoid, like Indian trains. Although they are famous, you absolutely won’t find any comfort in traveling with them. Unless your idea of the best places to visit includes a chorus of bodily odors, someone’s elbow in your side, and riding a train outside the car - if so, knock yourself out!
Now, ready to check out our picks of the most famous places in the world for being intolerably crowded? If so, then scroll down below to reveal the travel destinations to avoid at all costs! Once you are there, you can rank the submissions however you’d like, and finally, share this article with any of your friends who might be planning a trip to Tokyo, New York, or Hong Kong!
Times Square — New York, New York
Times Square in New York is constantly busy, regardless of the time of day or year. More than 300,000 people enter "the heart of Times Square" each day, according to the official website of Times Square. Though hundreds of thousands attend the New Year's Eve ball drop, travelers are drawn to Broadway plays and designer outlets all year. Yet, not only tourists are responsible for the crowds. During their commutes, locals who work in midtown pass by the square, too.
Musée Du Louvre — Paris, France
Some of the most famous works of art are displayed in the Louvre in Paris, France, including "The Mona Lisa" by Leonardo da Vinci and "Liberty Leading the People" by Eugène Delacroix.
The number of visitors that visit the museum annually is usually over 7 million, according to the official website. In 2022, the Louvre received 7.8 million visitors!
Central Park — New York, New York
According to the park's official website, Central Park makes up around 843 acres, or 6%, of the entire land area of Manhattan. According to The New York Times, many of New York's parks have seen an increase in visitors overall. However, Central Park always takes center stage! One or two reasons people enjoy visiting this park are events like Summer Stage and the Global Citizen Festival.
Sydney Opera House — Sydney, Australia
Undoubtedly one of Australia's most iconic sights is the Sydney Opera House. According to the Opera House's official annual report, this is likely why it draws 8.2 million tourists yearly. The Australian Government reports that it took 16 years to complete in 1973 and that it hosts more than 3,000 events annually.
Shibuya Crossing — Tokyo, Japan
At Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo, Japan, as many as 2,500 people cross the street each time the light changes. And even though a crosswalk may not seem like a place people "visit," we've added it to our list. Because of its accessibility to shops and the wonderful images visitors snap of the place, one Japanese website even went so far as to call the crosswalk one of Tokyo's top attractions.
St. Peter’s Square — Vatican City, Italy
St. Peter's Square is home to various shops, the Swiss Guard, the famed statues of Peter and Paul, and St. Peter's Basilica. About 4 million Catholics visited the region in 2016. However, non-religious visitors also visit this location to view the creations of Renaissance artists like Raphael, Bernini, and Michelangelo.
Hong Kong Disneyland — Hong Kong, China
Although there are eleven Disneyland all over the world, the one in Hong Kong sure is the busiest. The theme park receives more than 7 million visitors yearly and has grown by 25% over the past three years to accommodate the demand.
Santa Cruz Del Islote — Colombia
The residents of Santa Cruz del Islote in Colombia know that even an island may be crowded. The island is said to be the most densely populated spot on earth, which is one of the reasons it draws so many tourists, according to The New York Times. "Everyone wants to experience what it's like for 1,200 people to live on a plot of land four times as congested as Manhattan, with no facilities - no running water, sewer system, police, hospital, or trash pickup."
The Mall Of America — Bloomington, Minnesota
Despite being in the Midwest, the Mall of America attracts tourists from all over the world. Its official website states that 40 million visitors visit it annually, with a third coming from countries outside the US. The mall has more than 520 businesses and draws more tourists than Graceland, the Grand Canyon, and Disneyland.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport — Georgia, USA
Hartsfield Jackson International in Atlanta sees over 92 million passengers pass through its terminals annually, that's 15 million more than Beijing Capital International Airport, which comes in second place.
Subways Of Tokyo
Not only is Tokyo crazy busy above ground, but the same thing can also be said about its underground. The world's busiest subway system, with more than 3.16 billion passengers yearly, is located there.
George Washington Bridge — Broadway, New York
The George Washington Bridge is the busiest in the world, carrying more than 106 million vehicles over the Hudson River yearly between New York and New Jersey. It has two floors and 14 lanes to accommodate all this traffic!
Mong Kok District — Hong Kong, China
Hong Kong's Mong Kok District has the highest population density in the world, with 130,000 people in one square kilometer. Mong Kok is known for its awesome stores offering everything from goldfish and birds to footwear and toys.
Oxford Street — London, UK
More than 400 TripAdvisor reviews described London's Oxford Street as being an incredibly busy spot. One visitor said, "Be ready for crowds; that's the one negative to shopping/walking here." It's a terrific street for shopping, though, and certainly, most people will suggest visiting it if you're in London for the first time. Oxford Street is entirely pedestrian since 2020, with no buses, taxis, or vehicle traffic.
The Grand Bazaar — Istanbul, Turkey
Travelers (us included!) want to bring home keepsakes, which may be why retail places keep appearing on our list. According to Travel + Leisure, Istanbul's Great Bazaar, which boasts more than 3,000 shops and draws 15 million tourists annually, is Europe's most popular tourist destination. The Grand Bazaar has been a hub for trade since 1461 and offers everything from rugs and linens to jewels and gold.
Taj Mahal — Agra, India
This UNESCO World Heritage Site attracts 7 to 8 million visitors annually because of its history, architecture, and love story behind it.
According to the Taj Mahal's official website, tourists have plenty of time to explore and capture beautiful pictures because it is open from sunrise to sunset.
Victoria Peak — Hong Kong, China
The Peak Tram is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world because it offers the finest views of Hong Kong. Perhaps the fact that the highest peak is close to well-known eateries and picturesque gardens attracts the seven million visitors that come there each year.
Grand Central Terminal — New York, New York
The terminal sees more than 750,000 visitors daily. This includes visitors and commuters, many attempting to board one of the trains that run every 58 seconds, visit one of the 65 stores, or grab a bite to eat as 10,000 people do each day, according to Gothamist. A truly iconic place!
Maracana Stadium — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
The open-air Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, officially known as Stadium Jornalista Mario Filho, was built in the 1950s to host the World Cup and has since broken the record for most football fans ever in attendance with about a quarter of a million during one of the games held there.
Trains Of India
Japan certainly has its fair share of busy areas, but India's train system is even more crowded than the most crowded places in Tokyo! So much so, that you might have to ride the train outside the car to get to your destination.
Qingdao Huiquan Beach — Qingdao, China
Almost 130,000 people visit the well-known beach in Qingdao City, China, daily. The location's proximity to the city and free entrance is the main draw for visitors. And you know, if we lived in a city on a seashore, we'd also spend half of our time at the beach!
Buckingham Palace — London, England
The royal family is often in the news, whether it be hand-holding or baby announcements. This is also true about Buckingham Palace, which was visited by more than 560,000 people visited in 2013.
According to Visit London, it is one of the few still operational royal palaces. Also, it's one of the most often-seen items on the travel bucket lists of people from around the world! And we get it - who wouldn't want to meet real royals?
Meiji Jingu Shrine — Tokyo, Japan
The Meiji Jingu Shrine is located in the heart of Tokyo. The park of the temple, which is open all year round, is merely a portion of its draw! According to the Japan National Tourist Organization, it was built to enshrine the Emperor and Empress Meiji. Now, around 30 million people visit the location yearly for events ranging from religious food sacrifices and prayers to cultural exhibitions and festivals.
Tokyo Summerland — Tokyo, Japan
If you find yourself at the Tokyo Summerland theme park during the summer, good luck finding any water in its pools! That's how many people come to visit it, and if you have a dislike for crowds, avoid this place at all costs.
Panama Canal — Panama City, Panama
Although it was predicted that the Panama Canal would move 80 million tons of freight annually in 1934, the figure now surpasses 300 million. This makes it the busiest waterway in the world, with the Suez Canal coming in a close second.
Copacabana Beach — Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Rio de Janeiro has a pleasant climate all year, but during the warmer months and the Christmas season through Carnival in February, the city may get much busier than usual. One of the busiest areas in the city, Copacabana beach, is always full of locals and visitors.
Full Moon Party — Ko Pha-Ngan, Thailand
Every full moon in Thailand is honored with an all-night beach party. Most partygoers are tourists; 10,000 and 30,000 individuals may gather to celebrate each full-moon evening. This party starts at night with the yellow moon rising and intensifying as the full moon hangs high in the sky. Late into the night, people are still dancing and drinking while entertained by jugglers, fire eaters, and impromptu fireworks.
Hawker Centres — Singapore
Singaporeans frequently joke that the nation's national pastime is just waiting in lines for everything. In Singapore, there is a significant emphasis on food, and customers are frequently ready to stand in line for hours on end to sample their favorite hawker meals. The suspense that comes with getting closer and closer to the vendor may make this wait more bearable. While waiting, you review your order several times to ensure you didn't forget anything. You might also quickly text your family to see if they want takeout, too!
Machu Picchu — Machu Picchu, Peru
According to its official website, Machu Picchu is the most popular tourist destination in Peru as well as one of the seven wonders of the world. The website further claimed that the ruins were thought to be infused with the Apus spirit, which is the name of the Incan Gods. The number of tourists allowed to visit Machu Picchu is 2,500 per day and 912,500 annually.
King’s Highway 401 — Ontario, Canada
Although the United States has the most extensive road system globally, Canada tops the list of busiest highways. This section of King's Highway 401, which connects Windsor and Quebec, is one of the biggest and busiest in the world, with more than 500,000 vehicles using it daily.
New Year’s Dive — Scheveningen, The Netherlands
No matter how chilly it may be outside, you can count on some 25,000 Dutch citizens to jump into the frigid North Sea on New Year's Day every year! This arctic custom started in 1960 when a daring swim club chose to ring in the new year by plunging into the chilly sea. With almost 10,000 participants each year, Scheveningen is the most popular location. A new year's dive, or "Nieuwjaarsduik" in Dutch, is celebrated at more than 60 different beaches and lakes nationwide. The dives' profits are frequently given to charitable causes. While the motivation behind everyone jumping into the chilly water simultaneously in the middle of winter remains a mystery, one thing is sure: you'll be starting the new year off well!