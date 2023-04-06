Tiny streets, broad streets, long streets, short streets… You can get dizzy just by thinking about the most famous streets in the world for their incredible diversity! And although it sure would be fun to visit each and every beautiful street in the world, it might be better to start getting to know them by reading this list. You know, just so you’ll know what to expect when you’re actually visiting one of these famous places!

So the streets on our list are world-famous for many reasons. Take, for instance, Abbey Road, which became famous just because of one legendary photo session by The Beatles. However, that does not mean it lacks in some way compared to, say, Champs-Élysées. Okay, that was a bold comparison on our side, but really, both of them are renowned tourist attractions and wonderful places to visit. Other famous streets became such because they might be in the middle of a shopping district, might have historical importance, or just for their sheer uniqueness. Yup, we’re talking about you, Lombard Street! But, no matter the origins of their fame, all of them are just breathtaking places to see and soak in. Oh, and be aware that some of them also have genuine culture shocks, albeit positive ones, in store!

Right, ready to do a virtual tour and read about the most famous streets in America and the world? We know you are! That is why we’re asking you to scroll down below, check out our submissions and give your vote for the famous streets you’d like to visit (or have already visited!) one day. After that, share this article with your friends!