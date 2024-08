ADVERTISEMENT

Playdates are meant to be fun activities, where children and sometimes also their carers enjoy one another’s company and strengthen their friendships.

However, Reddit user Subject_Print_9055 and her daughter have recently gotten themselves into quite a bit of controversy because of theirs.

In a candid post, the woman explained that she had bought matching designer bags for herself and her girl. While they enjoyed the new purchases, other moms thought it was an unnecessary display of wealth.

This sparked heated discussions among the group, with some feeling hurt and left out.

This woman got herself and her daughter matching designer bags because she likes how they looked

Share icon

Image credits: Kindel Media (not the actual photo)

But their play date group thinks it was actually just to flaunt their wealth

Share icon

Image credits: Gülşah Aydoğan (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image source: Subject_Print_9055

As the woman’s story gained popularity, some people thought she did nothing wrong

But some sided with other members of the play date group

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

A fair number of people also that everyone involved could’ve handled the situation better