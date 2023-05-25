Parenthood is often overly romanticized, leading first-time moms to create an ideal in their heads of what kind of parent they should be. However, the reality of having children is far from a fairytale portrayed on social media. Most of the time, it is messy, highly tiring, and not cute at all.

By no means am I trying to say that children are not worth it all. They are. Just that parenting might look a bit different in real life. One mom decided to normalize being a weird human being with needs and created a Facebook page called Mommy's Weird, which shares comical fragments found on the internet of everyday life as a parent. So if you are in need of a break from parenting and looking for some relatable content, scroll down for your daily dose of fun.