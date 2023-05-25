70 Hilarious Memes On Parenthood, Courtesy Of ‘Mommy’s Weird’
Parenthood is often overly romanticized, leading first-time moms to create an ideal in their heads of what kind of parent they should be. However, the reality of having children is far from a fairytale portrayed on social media. Most of the time, it is messy, highly tiring, and not cute at all.
By no means am I trying to say that children are not worth it all. They are. Just that parenting might look a bit different in real life. One mom decided to normalize being a weird human being with needs and created a Facebook page called Mommy's Weird, which shares comical fragments found on the internet of everyday life as a parent. So if you are in need of a break from parenting and looking for some relatable content, scroll down for your daily dose of fun.
This post may include affiliate links.
I do this every day and I wish I could change but I'm just too lazy to care enough
I also brush my teeth while the conditioner soaks, that's what I call efficient!
Then he proceeds to buy the fifth bottle of car wash, because that Brand surely works better than the other four
I never thought I was cool, but hearing my voice makes me regret everytime I spoke
What about being tired when you wake up, at 2pm and when you go to bed? And every time in between
Ohhhhhhhh now I understand the "kids in the car" sticker, it's an apology, not a warning
Okay but can we talk about how kids dishes sound way cooler than adult's?
Game of cards called Snap, i wont just let my child win, her daddy lets her win and she actually likes playing with me better
Too be honest I'm also either blind with rage or struck by immeasurable sadness after having to get up
I have an attic. It's full. I also have a basement. It's also full.
Me everyday working with customers. But I still wonder who is spending all my money.
They are doing it on purpose so they can invade your home
This makes it sound like everybody has a severe case of scurvy
If he thinks it's fun... you leave all the fun to him I say
It's not nice to use photos of me without my permission
*strikes pose* *inhales deeply* *puts recorder to beak*
100% can confirm. It's called the grandparent cheat
There should be an Olympic Games for toddlers, that would be entertaining.
The day my daughter became more technologically literate than I was, was a dark day. I used to work on IT help desk, that was the embarrassing bit.
Me: I'm not a taxi, why don't you get the bus. My daughter: that's ok my friend can pick me up on his motorbike Me: so where is it you want me to take you.
I thought a plant in the bathroom had bugs until I looked closer and realised it was toothpaste - no kids at home - just my husband with his toothpaste
On the plus side, if you were a wild teenager, your teenager will be unable to hide as much from you.