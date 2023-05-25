Parenthood is often overly romanticized, leading first-time moms to create an ideal in their heads of what kind of parent they should be. However, the reality of having children is far from a fairytale portrayed on social media. Most of the time, it is messy, highly tiring, and not cute at all.

By no means am I trying to say that children are not worth it all. They are. Just that parenting might look a bit different in real life. One mom decided to normalize being a weird human being with needs and created a Facebook page called Mommy's Weird, which shares comical fragments found on the internet of everyday life as a parent. So if you are in need of a break from parenting and looking for some relatable content, scroll down for your daily dose of fun.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#2

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

18points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
35 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do this every day and I wish I could change but I'm just too lazy to care enough

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#3

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

17points
POST
#4

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

PaigeKellerman , PaigeKellerman Report

16points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I also brush my teeth while the conditioner soaks, that's what I call efficient!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#5

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , daddygofish Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

sarcasticmommy4 , sarcasticmommy4 Report

15points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Then he proceeds to buy the fifth bottle of car wash, because that Brand surely works better than the other four

0
0points
reply
#7

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , Social_Mime Report

15points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I never thought I was cool, but hearing my voice makes me regret everytime I spoke

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#8

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , roastmalone_ Report

14points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What about being tired when you wake up, at 2pm and when you go to bed? And every time in between

0
0points
reply
#9

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

13points
POST
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Here dads on father's day: "Let's go, ride a bike and drink all day - no, of course without the women and kids".

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

13points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
37 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhhhhhhh now I understand the "kids in the car" sticker, it's an apology, not a warning

1
1point
reply
#11

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , thedadvocate01 Report

13points
POST
#12

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#13

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , mommymemejeans Report

12points
POST
Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Okay but can we talk about how kids dishes sound way cooler than adult's?

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#14

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , UnfilteredMama Report

12points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Game of cards called Snap, i wont just let my child win, her daddy lets her win and she actually likes playing with me better

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#15

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

12points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Too be honest I'm also either blind with rage or struck by immeasurable sadness after having to get up

0
0points
reply
#16

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

12points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an attic. It's full. I also have a basement. It's also full.

0
0points
reply
#17

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

12points
POST
Maikku
Maikku
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My ringtone is "pink fluffy unicorn dancing on rainbow" It makes me happy and calm, so I can deal with whatever s**t comign my way when answering the phone 😅

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#19

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , mommajessiec Report

11points
POST
#20

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
Élizaan Jansen van Rensburg
Élizaan Jansen van Rensburg
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me everyday working with customers. But I still wonder who is spending all my money.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#21

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , Maxthepapi Report

11points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are doing it on purpose so they can invade your home

0
0points
reply
#22

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a prime example of Murphy's Law

0
0points
reply
#23

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , thatsnotmustard Report

11points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This makes it sound like everybody has a severe case of scurvy

1
1point
reply
#24

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I do that with microwave instructions, too...

0
0points
reply
#25

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
#26

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

11points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If he thinks it's fun... you leave all the fun to him I say

0
0points
reply
#27

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

10points
POST
#28

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's not nice to use photos of me without my permission

0
0points
reply
#29

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , mom_needsalife Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#30

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

10points
POST
LuckyL
LuckyL
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

not even a month into the third year --- and already everything changed.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#31

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , TiredActor Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*strikes pose* *inhales deeply* *puts recorder to beak*

0
0points
reply
#32

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , cydbeer Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the definition of a good friend ^^

0
0points
reply
#33

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , petergyang Report

10points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

100% can confirm. It's called the grandparent cheat

0
0points
reply
#34

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

10points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There should be an Olympic Games for toddlers, that would be entertaining.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , not_thenanny Report

9points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The day my daughter became more technologically literate than I was, was a dark day. I used to work on IT help desk, that was the embarrassing bit.

0
0points
reply
#36

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
#37

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
#38

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
#39

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , ksujulie Report

9points
POST
#40

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , sarcasticmommy4 Report

9points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me: I'm not a taxi, why don't you get the bus. My daughter: that's ok my friend can pick me up on his motorbike Me: so where is it you want me to take you.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#42

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
#43

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

9points
POST
#44

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#45

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#46

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , sarcasticmommy4 Report

8points
POST
#47

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
Aileen Grist
Aileen Grist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I thought a plant in the bathroom had bugs until I looked closer and realised it was toothpaste - no kids at home - just my husband with his toothpaste

1
1point
reply
#48

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#49

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#50

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#52

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , smerobin Report

8points
POST
#53

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird , HenpeckedHal Report

8points
POST
#54

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#55

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#56

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#57

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#58

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#59

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#60

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

On the plus side, if you were a wild teenager, your teenager will be unable to hide as much from you.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

8points
POST
#62

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

7points
POST
Back in St. Olaf
Back in St. Olaf
Community Member
50 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

0
0points
reply
#63

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

7points
POST
#64

Mommys-Weird-Jokes

MommysWeird Report

7points
POST
#65

Mommys-Weird-Jokes