“Insane And Horrible!”: Mom Forces Kids To Sit On 23rd-Floor AC Unit During Fight With Husband

ADVERTISEMENT

A woman in central China is facing backlash after forcing her two young children to sit on an air conditioning unit of their flat on the 23rd floor just to annoy her husband.

On October 10, residents of Luoyang, Henan province heard the cries of a little girl and found her and her brother sitting in a very dangerous situation, according to the news website Sohu.

Highlights A mom forced her kids onto a 23rd-floor AC unit to spite her husband.

The incident was filmed and viewed over 55 million times on Weibo.

Authorities are investigating; public demands serious punishment.

In a viral video, the mother can be seen on the adjoining windowsill, arguing loudly with her husband and refusing to let him approach their children.

The girl was sobbing while the boy remained relatively calm. Both kids were not wearing any sort of protective clothing.

A woman in central China was condemned online after she forced her two children to sit on an AC unit on the 23rd floor as she argued with her husband

Share icon

Image credits: Timur Weber/Pexels

The police were immediately informed of the incident by a nearby resident.

“The firefighting vehicle came and the children were rescued,” said an official at the local Women and Children’s Federation.

Authorities are currently investigating the case. It was not disclosed whether the mother would receive any punishment.

The clip was shared on Weibo and has received more than 55 million views, eliciting a huge response

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: China News

“A mother should protect her children,” someone said. “But she put her children in dire danger. She is not fit to be a mother.”

Another wrote, “If an accident happened, she will regret it more than anyone else. Why adopt such an extreme measure? Calm down. If you cannot live with him any longer, just divorce him.”

“This woman is insane and horrible! She should receive serious judicial punishment,” said a third.

One person criticized the husband, writing, “In this scenario, you should go soft first. You should comfort your wife and persuade her to stop her dangerous behavior. That is the most important thing to do.”

China’s child protection laws have previously been under scrutiny after another story of child abuse last year

Share icon

Image credits: Athena Sandrini/Pexels

In June 2023, a video recorded a boy jumping from the fifth floor of a block of flats in China to escape his abusive mother.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred on June 25 in eastern China’s Anhui province. The child, who appeared to be around six years old, leaped from the top of an external air conditioning unit after someone had repeatedly beat him with a stick.

The person recording the clip and other onlookers can be heard screaming.

According to local police, the boy was rushed to the hospital in a non-life threatening condition but with several bone fractures.

A study was done to analyze the extent and pattern of physical child abuse in Chinese families

Share icon

Image credits: Pexels/Mike van Schoonderwalt

According to a telephone survey of more than 1,000 randomly selected residents in Hong Kong, the base rate of physical child abuse was 526 per 1,000 children for minor violence and 461 per 1,000 children for severe violence.

Minor violence was more often directed at children aged 3-6 years old or children without siblings. The highest rate of severe violence occurred more frequently in boys and kids in the same age range.

When compared to the U.S., Chinese families showed slightly lower rates of minor violence but higher rates of severe violence toward young children.

ADVERTISEMENT