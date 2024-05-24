Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000
Family, News

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

A pearl of advice: don’t go picking huge amounts of random “seashells” on Californian beaches, as you may actually need a fishing license. A family learned this the hard way when their children collected 72 clams. The expensive lesson cost an eye-watering $88,000 fine.

Charlotte Russ and her family traveled to Pismo Beach from Fresno, California, USA, last year, where her kids, unbeknownst to them, broke clamming regulations.

Highlights
  • Children collecting 72 clams at a Californian beach led to parents facing a $88,000 fine.
  • The fine was imposed due to breaking clamming regulations, highlighting the importance of wildlife protection laws.
  • The family's fine was eventually reduced to $500 after explaining the situation to a judge.

The mom told Abc7 on Thursday (May 23): “My kids they thought they were collecting seashells, but they were actually collecting clams, 72 to be exact.”

Charlotte continued: “Right before we went, that’s when I opened it and that’s when I saw the amount.”

Children who collected 72 clams resulted in parents being fined with an eye-watering $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

The stunned mother ended up receiving a ticket on the spot and later received a notice she would have to pay just over $88,000, Abc7 reported.

She told the American broadcaster: “It made me really sad and depressed, and it kind of ruined our trip.”

Lieutenant Matthew Gil, who works at the Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the rules are in place to protect the species of the shellfish.

Charlotte Russ and her family traveled to Pismo Beach, California, USA, where her kids, unbeknownst to them, broke clamming regulations

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

He told Abc7: “The reason […] we have these regulations is because we have to let them get to four-and-a-half inches so they can spawn, so they can have offspring every year, and they have juvenile clams.”

Matthew added it was important to educate yourself and your children before going ashore, saying: “If you have a dead sand dollar, a dead animal, or something like that, or you have a broken seashell, that’s fine.

“Pismo clams — what you’re going to see is both shells will be intact together.” If you can’t take them apart very easily, it’s a clam.

“My kids they thought they were collecting seashells, but they were actually collecting clams, 72 to be exact,” the mom explained

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

Charlotte said: “[My children] know now at the beach don’t touch anything, but they know now what a clam is compared to what a seashell is now. 

“I’ve had to explain that to them.”

The Russes saw a small silver lining to this whole mess, as after explaining the clam confusion to a San Luis Obispo County judge, Charlotte reportedly got her fine reduced to $500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

The mom concluded the shell of a trip by immortalizing the incident with a humorous tattoo of a shellfish with the number 72 on her wrist.

“So I got this after I ‘won’ my case, in Pismo,” Charlotte quipped.

She added: “It was definitely one expensive trip to Pismo, unforgettable.”

The stunned mother ended up receiving a ticket on the spot and later received a notice she would have to pay just over $88,000

Image credits: ABC30 Action News

Last year, there were 58 citations issued for this problem in San Luis Obispo, Abc7 reported.

Charlotte reportedly mentioned that there were signs posted at the location, but she wished there had been more. Her family, eager to have fun, didn’t notice the existing signs.

“That’s some petty shellfish behavior,” a reader joked

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

ADVERTISEMENT

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Kids Pick Up 72 Clams Confusing Them For Seashells, Mom Gets Fined $88,000

Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Take the Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Take the Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

I’m a journalist who works for Bored Panda’s News Team. The team, which has been launched on the website fairly recently, produces stories focused on pop culture. Whenever I get the opportunity and the time, I investigate and produce my own exclusive stories, where I get to explore a wider range of topics. Some examples include: “Doberman Tobias the viral medical service dog” and “The lawyer who brought rare uterine cancer that affects 9/11 victims to light”.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
natamirrosh_1 avatar
Rayl
Rayl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who took 72 shells from the beach? The woman used the children to try to get into poaching.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live at the coast and even the most uninformed first-time-on-the-beach-tourist can tell the difference between a shell on the beach and a living seashell/clam. First of all, the shells are easy to pick up from the sand. Second, the living ones are difficult to get to plus heavy and closed. Trying to open the first one they find, they discover it is either impossible or icky, so they leave them alone. Additionally, not checking on what the kids are collecting in the wild can be very dangerous. This is in no way connected with a "failed education system", but a 100% lack of common sense, preparing the trip to an unfamiliar environment, looking up essential travel information by yourself including local rules and regulations and general respect to nature. Or just playing stupid. In any case she should have paid a hefty fine for having killed 72 young animals.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
natamirrosh_1 avatar
Rayl
Rayl
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who took 72 shells from the beach? The woman used the children to try to get into poaching.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
vmblessing avatar
Verena
Verena
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I live at the coast and even the most uninformed first-time-on-the-beach-tourist can tell the difference between a shell on the beach and a living seashell/clam. First of all, the shells are easy to pick up from the sand. Second, the living ones are difficult to get to plus heavy and closed. Trying to open the first one they find, they discover it is either impossible or icky, so they leave them alone. Additionally, not checking on what the kids are collecting in the wild can be very dangerous. This is in no way connected with a "failed education system", but a 100% lack of common sense, preparing the trip to an unfamiliar environment, looking up essential travel information by yourself including local rules and regulations and general respect to nature. Or just playing stupid. In any case she should have paid a hefty fine for having killed 72 young animals.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
Related on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda