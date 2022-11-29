I'm Jben and I have drawn massive designs on the beach since 2013 using rakes. I'm located on the French West coast in Royan where I have lots of different beaches to use as a canvas for my art. Beach art is a kind of land art, but based on performance, because you only have 4 hours to make a unique design between the tides.

I use a drone to take pictures of my art. People often ask if I use it to verify the process, but I don't. I don't really have the time, so I use it only at the end to immortalize the drawings. Designs can be between 30 and 100 meters wide depending on the complexity and also the tide.

I often go to the beach with no idea of what I'll make but a few times it can be prepared on paper. Designs can sometimes be inspired by tattoo art or other ideas I can discover on the internet. I love to make graphic designs and to use patterns.

Drawing on the beach has actually been my full-time job since 2015. I make personalized designs for people, companies, or organizations.

As far as I can, I try sometimes to enlighten people about causes I find interesting to defend. It's often around the environmental issue we face, actually.

But the most important is to bring some reveries to people's everyday lives with my photos and videos.

