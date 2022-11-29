I'm Jben and I have drawn massive designs on the beach since 2013 using rakes. I'm located on the French West coast in Royan where I have lots of different beaches to use as a canvas for my art. Beach art is a kind of land art, but based on performance, because you only have 4 hours to make a unique design between the tides.

I use a drone to take pictures of my art. People often ask if I use it to verify the process, but I don't. I don't really have the time, so I use it only at the end to immortalize the drawings. Designs can be between 30 and 100 meters wide depending on the complexity and also the tide.

I often go to the beach with no idea of what I'll make but a few times it can be prepared on paper. Designs can sometimes be inspired by tattoo art or other ideas I can discover on the internet. I love to make graphic designs and to use patterns.

Drawing on the beach has actually been my full-time job since 2015. I make personalized designs for people, companies, or organizations.

As far as I can, I try sometimes to enlighten people about causes I find interesting to defend. It's often around the environmental issue we face, actually.

But the most important is to bring some reveries to people's everyday lives with my photos and videos.

#1

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
55 minutes ago

the best of the best :)

#2

Earth In A Bottle

Earth In A Bottle

#3

Baleine Fossile

Baleine Fossile

#4

Mi-Mandala

Mi-Mandala

#5

Sonic Anniversary

Sonic Anniversary

#6

Mandala Rocheux

Mandala Rocheux

Cheesenacho
Cheesenacho
Community Member
1 week ago

I can't even begin to imagine how long it took to do this, and how to keep your lines concentric.

#7

Follow The Balance

Follow The Balance

#8

Sea Frame

Sea Frame

#9

Mezmerise On The Rocks

Mezmerise On The Rocks

#10

Stairway To The Moon

Stairway To The Moon

#11

Circles Pleins

Circles Pleins

DP
DP
Community Member
2 hours ago

Optical illusion almost, nice.

#12

Enfantin

Enfantin

#13

Emergency On Planet Earth

Emergency On Planet Earth

#14

Sunny Phare

Sunny Phare

#15

#16

Mountaindala

Mountaindala

#17

Marc's Flower

Marc's Flower

#18

Montagne Flottante

Montagne Flottante

#19

DP
DP
Community Member
2 hours ago

Mickey Mouse maze!

#20

Doodle Fifou

Doodle Fifou

#21

Carrés Des Sables

Carrés Des Sables

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

Rochettes Lines

Rochettes Lines

#30

Mountain Blockhaus

Mountain Blockhaus

#31

Cloudy Wave

Cloudy Wave

A very bored panda
A very bored panda
Community Member
1 week ago

I really like this one! It's beautiful! I find it astonishing that someone could do this with a rake!

#32

The Path

The Path

#33

DP
DP
Community Member
2 hours ago

This one is one of my favs

#34

#35

-

-

#36

-

-

#37

#38

#39

Sideways

Sideways

#40

Squid Beach

Squid Beach

#41

Mindfluid

Mindfluid

#42

Floating Waves

Floating Waves

#43

Triangle Waves

Triangle Waves

#44

#45

#46

#47

#48

#49

Mimi La Souris
Mimi La Souris
Community Member
52 minutes ago

i like the almost 3D effect

