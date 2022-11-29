I Make Massive Drawings Out Of Beach Sand (49 Pics)
I'm Jben and I have drawn massive designs on the beach since 2013 using rakes. I'm located on the French West coast in Royan where I have lots of different beaches to use as a canvas for my art. Beach art is a kind of land art, but based on performance, because you only have 4 hours to make a unique design between the tides.
I use a drone to take pictures of my art. People often ask if I use it to verify the process, but I don't. I don't really have the time, so I use it only at the end to immortalize the drawings. Designs can be between 30 and 100 meters wide depending on the complexity and also the tide.
I often go to the beach with no idea of what I'll make but a few times it can be prepared on paper. Designs can sometimes be inspired by tattoo art or other ideas I can discover on the internet. I love to make graphic designs and to use patterns.
Drawing on the beach has actually been my full-time job since 2015. I make personalized designs for people, companies, or organizations.
As far as I can, I try sometimes to enlighten people about causes I find interesting to defend. It's often around the environmental issue we face, actually.
But the most important is to bring some reveries to people's everyday lives with my photos and videos.
More info: jbenart.com | Facebook | Instagram | youtube.com
Earth In A Bottle
Mi-Mandala
Mandala Rocheux
I can't even begin to imagine how long it took to do this, and how to keep your lines concentric.
Follow The Balance
Sea Frame
Mezmerise On The Rocks
Stairway To The Moon
Enfantin
Emergency On Planet Earth
Sunny Phare
Mountaindala
Marc's Flower
Montagne Flottante
Doodle Fifou
Carrés Des Sables
Rochettes Lines
Mountain Blockhaus
Cloudy Wave
I really like this one! It's beautiful! I find it astonishing that someone could do this with a rake!
Oh my goodness those are beautiful! How do you prevent footsteps from ruining them?
Bloody hell! That's some crazy talent there. These are all absolutely gorgeous!!!!!!!
