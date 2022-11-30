They look like the real deal, but they won’t give you a hangover come the morning. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome… mocktails! Every good party needs a few mocktails, non-alcoholic beverages that look just as good as their boozy counterparts but won’t leave you feeling like a mess.

Despite how good a flute of wine can be, there are dozens of reasons why you should opt for a mocktail: maybe you’re the driver for the night, you’re taking medications, you’re pregnant or breastfeeding, you’re trying to cut back on your drinking habits, you have a couple of kids to look after at the gathering, or you simply don’t like alcohol at all. Let alone that mocktails are absolutely delicious, and it’s easy to find yourself surrounded by people who’d also love to enjoy some of these non-alcoholic drinks.

Be aware, we’re all for a good old beer or a fancy cocktail. But sometimes, it’s nice to spoil yourself with something a bit different and definitely more gentle on your liver. If you’re tired of waking up with a pounding headache after drinking all night, it’s time to try out these mocktail recipes we found scattered around on AskReddit and the rest of the world wide web. And oh boy, did they deliver!

It’s the holiday season after all, and that means it’s time to start getting festive! If you’ve been searching everywhere for a Christmas drink that’ll satiate your thirst without tipping into alcoholic territory, these easy mocktails range from classic to unique, so you’re bound to find something new and exciting for your holiday revelry. There’s something for everyone, from the cute and fruity to the strong enough to knock your socks off — and all without worrying about how tomorrow will feel! And who knows, maybe you’ll find a new fave companion for all your future gatherings, backyard barbecues, and summer picnics.