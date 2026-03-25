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Open Misogynist, 18, Learns Fate After Taking Own Mother Hostage And Ending Her Life
Mugshot of a young man labeled as an open misogynist involved in a hostage situation and fatal incident with his mother.
Crime, Society

Open Misogynist, 18, Learns Fate After Taking Own Mother Hostage And Ending Her Life

samridhi.goel Samridhi Goel News Writer
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A chilling case of an 18-year-old, Tristan Thomas Roberts, who recorded himself holding his mother captive before brutally slaughtering her with a hammer, has now reached its legal conclusion.

According to investigators, the teenager had spent weeks researching the e*ecution, posting disturbing misogynistic messages online, and even documenting the final hours of his mother’s life.

Highlights
  • Tristan Roberts spent weeks researching homicide methods and purchasing weapons before ambushing his mother, Angela Shellis, in their North Wales home.
  • The teenager captured the entire four-hour attack on a digital audio device.
  • Investigators discovered a disturbing trail of misogynistic messages on Discord.
  • On March 25, 2026, a judge sentenced Roberts to life imprisonment.

The case, heard at Mold Crown Court on March 25, 2026, exposed a disturbing trail of planning, digital evidence, and chilling recordings that captured the moments leading up to the butchery.

RELATED:

    An 18-year-old teenager recorded himself holding his mother hostage before fatally wounding her

    Mugshot of young man involved in hostage situation and tragic outcome related to open misogynist case.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Roberts assassinated his mother, Angela Shellis, a 45-year-old teaching assistant, after holding her captive inside their home in Prestatyn, North Wales, on the night of October 23, 2025.

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    Prosecutors alleged in court that Roberts recorded the entire ordeal on a digital audio device. The recording, which reportedly lasted more than four hours, captured the attack beginning inside the family home before ending with the fatal blows.

    Andrew Thomas KC, prosecuting, revealed the recording covered “everything from the initial a*sault to the fatal blows at the end.”

    Woman with blonde hair wearing a pink shirt, sitting on a couch, related to open misogynist hostage incident SEO topic.

    Image credits: Angela Shellis/Facebook

    Comment reading what a user named Amy Jo says about an open misogynist taking his mother hostage and ending her life.

    Comment expressing heartbreak over an 18-year-old’s tragic act against his own mother, showing grief and loss.

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    At the beginning of the audio, Roberts could be heard saying, “This is the moment we are doing it. We are going to hit her with a sledgehammer.”

    The court heard he first ambushed Shellis in her bedroom with a hammer and strangled her before keeping her prisoner for hours while threatening her with the weapon.

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    Despite the terrifying situation, Shellis remained calm and repeatedly asked him to call 999 for medical help.

    After torturing Shellis for hours, Roberts lured her to a nature preserve before delivering the final blows with a hammer

    Police officer with gloved hand gestures outside home where 18-year-old misogynist was taken into custody.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    After hours of captivity, Roberts convinced his injured mother to leave the house under the pretense that he was taking her to get help.

    Instead, he led her to Coed y Morfa nature reserve, where he carried a hammer inside a rucksack.

    The ring doorbell footage from a nearby home showed the pair leaving their house at 3:19 a.m. and walking toward the nature preserve.

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    Two figures captured at night in a dark outdoor area relating to open misogynist and hostage incident.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    After reaching there, Roberts took the weapon from his bag and began repeatedly striking her in the head.

    Shellis passed away from her catastrophic injuries.

    Walkers discovered her body in the undergrowth near a footpath later that morning on October 24. Investigators also found a 100-meter trail of blood along the gravel path leading to the scene.

    Crutch lying in dense bushes, symbolizing aftermath of open misogynist case involving hostage and fatal incident.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

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    After returning home alone at 5:35 a.m., Roberts logged onto the online chat platform, Discord, where he boasted about the incident.

    “I’ve just had the craziest day,” he wrote, claiming he had “smashed her skull in so hard with a sledgehammer.”

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    Police arrested him later that day at the family home.

    During the investigation, officials discovered that Roberts’ online posts revealed weeks of planning and violent misogynistic views

    Screenshot of an online message revealing open misogynist views expressing distrust and hatred toward girls and women.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Chat messages from user Stiaeryy showing disturbing statements related to open misogynist and tragic hostage incident.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Investigators discovered extensive evidence showing Roberts had planned the attack.

    According to the investigation, he had spent weeks posting messages on Discord about violence, weapons, and attacking his mother. Despite repeatedly being banned, he returned to the platform under multiple aliases.

    In one message, he wrote about his “hatred of women.” In others, he discussed possible ways to assassinate his mother.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    The court heard he also used the AI search engine tool, DeepSeek, to research e*ecution methods, asking questions about which weapon would be better for a “non-experienced k*ller.”

    Furthermore, Roberts had waited until he turned 18 so that he could legally purchase weapons online and in stores. His purchases included axes, knives, hammers, a balaclava, gloves, and overalls.

    User comment expressing condolences on a tragic case involving an open misogynist and a fatal hostage incident.

    On the night of the attack, he even recorded a message beforehand, saying, “This is Tristan Roberts. Tonight I’m going to be Alex, and I’m going to m*rder my mother with a sledgehammer.”

    Prosecutors further claimed he had a fascination with fictional serial k*llers, including the television series Dexter and the film American Psycho.

    Beyond Roberts’ planning, the court also shared that Shellis had repeatedly sought help for her son

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Shellis had reportedly spent months seeking help for Roberts as his behavior became increasingly concerning.

    Just days before the incident, she contacted a social worker and friends after discovering he had purchased weapons.

    In a note saved on her phone, she wrote, “Why?? What does he need these for? Is he planning to hurt me, himself, what? Who? Why?”

    Originally from North Wales, Shellis had returned to the area after divorcing her husband and worked as a teaching assistant at Rhyl High School so she could spend more time with her children.

    Woman sitting at a wooden table with drinks, relating to open misogynist who took mother hostage and faced fate.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Her older son, Ethan, who was away at university at the time of the incident, later told the court that his mother had always tried to support Roberts.

    “All my mum ever did was love Tristan,” he said.

    “I don’t know how he could have done this to anyone, let alone the one person out of everybody who would do anything for him.”

    Shelli’s sister, Sarah Gunther, also remembered her as a devoted mother who never gave up on her children.

    Comment from Kate Bennett expressing sorrow and support after open misogynist takes mother hostage and ends her life.

    Comment by Andrea Ball expressing sorrow over a mother harmed by her own child in an open misogynist case.

    “She had so many amazing qualities, but one of the greatest was the way she devoted herself to her boys. She was a fantastic and fiercely supportive mum, the kind who never gave up, no matter how hard life became.”

    “She fought tirelessly for them, and her love for them was unbreakable, a source of strength that carried her and her boys through every challenge.”

    “She will be missed every single day by so many people whose lives she touched,” she added.

    Besides her older son and sister, a Judge also described Roberts’ crimes as “truly awful” while sentencing him to life in prison

    Evidence laid out on floor including gloves, hammer, and plastic bags related to open misogynist case involving mother hostage situation.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Judge Rhys Rowlands described the crime as exceptionally cruel.

    “You appear to have revelled in the control you exerted over your own mother,” he said. “It was on any view a truly awful way for someone to d*e.”

    The judge further noted that Shellis must have been terrified during her final moments.

    “Callously, you ignored her pleas. She must have been truly terrified in these, the last moments of her life,” he said.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    Although Roberts had been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, psychiatric experts revealed to the court that he understood his actions and was capable of exercising self-control.

    After the sentencing, senior investigating officer Temporary Detective Superintendent Andrew Gibson said Shellis had shown remarkable courage during the ordeal.

    “She showed tremendous bravery on that fateful night”, he said, adding that she remained calm and continued to show care for her son despite the terrifying circumstances.

    Young man with dark hair resting his face on hand, appearing contemplative in an indoor setting related to open misogynist case.

    Image credits: North Wales Police

    “I hope today’s sentencing allows for some closure and supports Angela’s family in moving forward and towards rebuilding their lives.”

    At Mold Crown Court, Roberts was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 22 years and six months after pleading guilty to homicide.

    “Shouldn’t be let back out at all,” wrote one netizen

    Screenshot of a social media comment describing an open misogynist as a disturbed individual with a dog profile picture.

    Comment by Julia Dalzell discussing responsibility for actions over blaming autism and ADHD in online conversation.

    Comment from Deborah Parkhill expressing horror in response to an open misogynist's tragic crime and fate discussion.

    Comment by Adriano Zitell expressing sadness over tragic fate of open misogynist who took own mother hostage and ended her life.

    Comment from Paul Brooksy Brooks about an 18-year-old open misogynist’s fate after harming his mother.

    Comment from Paul Wood suggesting a life sentence for an open misogynist involved in a mother hostage incident.

    Comment by Michelle Macdonald expressing hope for a lengthy sentence for an open misogynist involved in a hostage incident.

    Comment expressing horror about a child’s actions, related to open misogynist and hostage incident topic.

    Comment on social media post expressing sympathy with sad emoji, discussing an open misogynist who took mother hostage.

    Comment expressing horror about an open misogynist, 18, who took his mother hostage and ended her life.

    User comment expressing shock over an open misogynist, 18, taking his mother hostage and ending her life.

    Comment expressing sadness over mother’s death after hostage situation involving open misogynist son.

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    User comment by Sally Briggs expressing hope the open misogynist faces harsh consequences for his crime.

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    Comment expressing sympathy and sorrow related to an open misogynist case involving a mother taken hostage and k****d.

    Comment expressing sadness about a woman whose son took her hostage and caused her death, with 2 reactions.

    Comment by Paul Roberts expressing anger over an open misogynist's violent crime involving his mother.

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    Samridhi Goel

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope he has fun in prison.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jail forever, w/no chance of release. 22 years is stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    22 years is the minimum term that he has to serve in prison. It doesn't mean that he'll necessarily be released after 22 years. Anyone sentenced to life will also spend the rest of their life on license so although they may not spend the rest of their life in prison, they are still under supervision and subject to conditions for the rest of their life.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guy's not *just* a misogynist, he's flat out evil + crazy. Dude deserves life in prison, with a 300 lb. roomie named Tiny, who like to likes to throw stuff; chairs, people...(Since the UK doesn't have the death penalty.)

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    katepig avatar
    Kate Johnson
    Kate Johnson
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hope he has fun in prison.

    2
    2points
    reply
    kimwimgoddess avatar
    Otto Katz
    Otto Katz
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Jail forever, w/no chance of release. 22 years is stupid.

    1
    1point
    reply
    emmastowe053 avatar
    Norfolk and good
    Norfolk and good
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    22 years is the minimum term that he has to serve in prison. It doesn't mean that he'll necessarily be released after 22 years. Anyone sentenced to life will also spend the rest of their life on license so although they may not spend the rest of their life in prison, they are still under supervision and subject to conditions for the rest of their life.

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    0points
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    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That guy's not *just* a misogynist, he's flat out evil + crazy. Dude deserves life in prison, with a 300 lb. roomie named Tiny, who like to likes to throw stuff; chairs, people...(Since the UK doesn't have the death penalty.)

    1
    1point
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